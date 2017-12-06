Glamour Spain includes a pink oven in guide to get the Sylvia Plath look

I'm so tired of people not taking mental illness seriously, this is fucking disgusting Reply

In college I was obsessed w Sylvia Plath

http://maximilliusscriptor.blogspot.com/2010/03/sylvia-plath-and-racism.html Wrong of them to trivialize suicide, but fuck that anti-semitic cunt I'm glad she offed herself.

omg

Geez

holy fucking shit i've never seen this before what the FUCK

Trust me. As someone who has dealt with mental health issues for most of my life, I looked up to her until I read about all of this. Horrible, nasty, person.

I used to look up to her so much when I was younger, and finding this stuff out made me feel awful for liking her. Same for Neruda. :/

Wow I had never even heard of this that's disgustingly vile.

shit, this is really disappointing :/

Gross. Ugh so many of the writers I've hitherto enjoyed have been revealed to be disgusting bigots.

holy shit that's disgusting

WOW WTF I never knew about this!! I always remembered how in The Bell Jar the main character made some rather racist comments from time to time (I think there was a scene where she's in the asylum and she gets scared by seeing a black person come towards her) but teenage-me chalked it up to ~the times~

also the bell jar had clearly racist parts

damn wtf

I've never read her stuff and now I never will Reply

I read The Bell Jar and was surprised people liked it so much because it had a lot of questionable and racist things in it. I couldn't find anything online making a commentary on it. Gonna read through this now.

Damn Damn

Damn, I never knew about any of that.

Um. How fucking disgusting.

lol i think its funny

suicide is hilarious

that isn't even edgy or funny like..

Ginsberg was a perv/nambla supporter ? No? I'll pass on that pillow.

I was thinking the same thing, lol

Im sorry but I oculd not get into Sylvia Plath in college even after reading the bell jar.

Same

Her poems are much better than The Bell Jar imo.

damn that's dark

this is so ignorant.

I mean she died in a weird way. I don't think it's that deep.

exactly omg. save the fake outrage and get outraged at real issues. not this dumbass magazine no one reads.

lol I think it's funny

sorry, filled my quota being irritated by this shitty joke. now i can't care about anything else for the rest of the month!

Suicide via oven used to be one of the most common ways to commit suicide, it's only rare now because most coal-gas ovens have been switched to natural gas.

https://io9.gizmodo.com/5959303/why-have-people-stopped-committing-suicide-with-gas It wasn't that weird at the time.

What's weirder (and also fucking tragic) is that her husband's next wife killed herself and her 4 year old daughter the exact same way.

it was really common back then.



I think nowadays people misinterpret it for what it was. Reply

I mean honestly, who TF thought this was a cute idea? Can I have their job? Bc they're clearly too dense to function.

Wow glad to see light was shed on that POS Ted Hughes from those letters. People were always speculating that he drove both (!! yes he had another wife that also committed suicide) to their deaths by being an abusive asshole.

Next do River Phoenix and add a box of syringes! oh ho, Vogue Glamour, you are a caution.

Edited at 2017-12-07 01:13 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-12-07 01:13 am (UTC) Reply

wasn't there someone on here back in the day w the username 'bakingwithsylvia'

damn

Lmaoo

I've seen that un before!

Reply

