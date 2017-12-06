eugenia volodina

Glamour Spain includes a pink oven in guide to get the Sylvia Plath look



- The famed author and poet committed suicide by gassing herself in her oven.
- Earlier this year letters by Plath to her therapist were published that revealed that then husband Ted Hughes had beaten her so badly while she pregnant that she miscarried and told her he wished she was dead.
- So ofc Glamour Spain decided that it would be cute to include oven in a guide to get her look.

