Glamour Spain includes a pink oven in guide to get the Sylvia Plath look
Una revista de moda incluye el horno con el que se suicidó Sylvia Plath como parte de su look https://t.co/UNyLrJjFrm pic.twitter.com/Pqn6P6ZYFP— eldiario.es (@eldiarioes) November 24, 2017
- The famed author and poet committed suicide by gassing herself in her oven.
- Earlier this year letters by Plath to her therapist were published that revealed that then husband Ted Hughes had beaten her so badly while she pregnant that she miscarried and told her he wished she was dead.
- So ofc Glamour Spain decided that it would be cute to include oven in a guide to get her look.
Source
In college I was obsessed w Sylvia Plath
http://maximilliusscriptor.blogspot.com/2010/03/sylvia-plath-and-racism.html
I've never read her stuff and now I never will
Damn
https://io9.gizmodo.com/5959303/why-have-people-stopped-committing-suicide-with-gas
I think nowadays people misinterpret it for what it was.
VogueGlamour, you are a caution.
Edited at 2017-12-07 01:13 am (UTC)