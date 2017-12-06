Louis Tomlinson tweets not to buy photographer's prints after he complained the Sun stole photos
📷 | Phil Sharp foi quem fotógrafo Louis para Noisey Music. As fotos deveriam sair amanhã porém o The Sun as divulgou hoje sem consentimento. pic.twitter.com/wF1X3r3hbU— Niall Horan Brasil (@NiallHBra) July 18, 2017
Ignore it 🖕— Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) December 6, 2017
- Phil Sharp photographed Louis Tomlinson (of 1d fame) for Noisey magazine
- Photos were leaked to the Sun as an exclusive by Tomlinson's PR and Sharp complained.
- Today after Sharp put some prints he took for sale on his website, Tomlinson tweeted that fans shouldn't buy them in what appears to be retaliation for Sharp's complaint.
- Many fans insist that it was not Tomlinson himself who tweeted it but his team who are trying to ruin his image for some reason.
Source
Source
Harry can do whatever he wants tho.
Edited at 2017-12-07 12:31 am (UTC)
I first saw this when photographers I follow were complaining, when I searched for tweets to use for context I saw loads of fans saying it wasn't him but I don't get why.
Edited at 2017-12-07 12:40 am (UTC)
but in this case i think they're just saying it isn't him because it makes him look bad and rude
That said stfu Louis. You're wrong.
Larries insist*
Fixed that for ya.