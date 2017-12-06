eugenia volodina

Louis Tomlinson tweets not to buy photographer's prints after he complained the Sun stole photos





- Phil Sharp photographed Louis Tomlinson (of 1d fame) for Noisey magazine
- Photos were leaked to the Sun as an exclusive by Tomlinson's PR and Sharp complained.
- Today after Sharp put some prints he took for sale on his website, Tomlinson tweeted that fans shouldn't buy them in what appears to be retaliation for Sharp's complaint.
- Many fans insist that it was not Tomlinson himself who tweeted it but his team who are trying to ruin his image for some reason.

