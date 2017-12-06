Louis Tomlinson tweets not to buy photographer's prints after he complained the Sun stole photos

It is hilariously shocking how dumb fangirls are when it comes to how PR works. Why would an agent ever do anything that might make their client look bad? Reply

Because Larries think Louis is being punished for being gay with Harry and he can never leave this illegal contract.



Harry can do whatever he wants tho.

"To fit the narrative"

he's so fucking dumb. he's a musician and expects people to pay for his music. this guy is a photographer and expects people to pay for his photos. it's simple. don't send a middle finger emoji because you look immature and petty.

Seriously, he is so stupid. Even if he was privately annoyed with the photographer for some reason, I don't understand why so many celebrities feel the need to Streisand every tiny controversy. If he hadn't said anything no one would give a shit about it tomorrow.

i wish he'd try acting instead of a singing career. i feel really bad saying that but i always think that every time i see him during the solo ages.

but then there'd be more of his face on our screens.

There is just as ugly actors on tv screens in this day and age *kanyeshrug*

god he is so annoying on twitter. the funniest part of people thinking it wasn't him is that literally 2 days ago he tweeted that he has complete control over his personal twitter and there's a separate promo twitter that his team has control over but his fans (aka larries) don't want to believe that because it doesn't fit their narrative



Edited at 2017-12-07 12:31 am (UTC)

Why doesn't it fit their narrative? I understand why they think his baby is fake but why can't he be secretly gay and also be petty about a photographer insulting his PR?

I first saw this when photographers I follow were complaining, when I searched for tweets to use for context I saw loads of fans saying it wasn't him but I don't get why.



Edited at 2017-12-07 12:40 am (UTC)

if i had to guess, it's because the fans HATE the sun because they think it's a BS publication (the sun just sat louis down this year and had him say that larry isn't real, asked by a journalist who has blasted larries multiple times). they have to stick to the belief that the sun is NOT on louis' side and that the confirmation of larry not being real was clearly fake because it was announced via the sun.

Wow and I assumed they hated the sun for the usual reasons like it's racism and homophobia not that.

i meant in general him being the only one who tweets from his twitter doesn't fit their narrative because he's tweeted stuff about not being gay/not dating harry before and they think it was 'management'. their actual quote is "@louis_tomlinson said he was straight not louis tomlinson"

but in this case i think they're just saying it isn't him because it makes him look bad and rude



but in this case i think they're just saying it isn't him because it makes him look bad and rude Reply

Thanks for the explanation. That's strange lol feels like I've missed a lot.

Master Splinter should be lucky anyone is paying attention to him at all.

yeah, that is his PR trying to make him look bad THOSE BASTARDS. FREE LOUIS.

I feel like the facepalm emoji it's so appropriate for some posts today.

That said stfu Louis. You're wrong. Reply

But will anyone buy it?

idk i think lots of the fans are under the impression that louis is against what the photographer is doing because homeboy is charging 150 pounds a print.

That would make sense, but I think he should say that instead of posting a flipping off emoji lolol

Literally who would buy them though

Unless his PR has all of the rights to the images, they can't sell them to The Sun

You're right, I shouldn't have used the word sold, there's no confirmation they did anything other than give/leak them in exchange for coverage, which isn't really selling them.

Many fans insist



Larries insist*



Fixed that for ya. Reply

How does that make Tommo look bad?

