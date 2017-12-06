Celebs react to Trump calling Jerusalem the capital of Israel
I have determined that it is time to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. I am also directing the State Department to begin preparation to move the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem... pic.twitter.com/YwgWmT0O8m— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2017
1. Jerusalem is the capital of Israel.
2. The US Embassy in Israel will relocate to Jerusalem.
As one would expect, the reaction has been rather divided:
Zionists and many Israelis (though not all Israelis) have warmly welcomed Drumpf's declaration, including the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu:
This is a historic day. Jerusalem has been the capital of Israel for nearly 70 years. Jerusalem has been the focus of our hopes, our dreams, our prayers for three millennia. Jerusalem has been the capital of the Jewish people for 3,000 years. Thank you, @realDonaldTrump! 🇮🇱🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mWCUpUMpiC— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) December 6, 2017
Similarly, many oppose the move, including Linda Sarsour, Palestinian Muslim activist and co-chair of the 2017 Women's March:
#Jerusalem is not the capital of Israel no matter how many times Trump says it. He doesn't speak for me.— Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) December 6, 2017
Wondering why Drumpf's announcement is causing such an uproar? Jerusalem is not actually the Israeli capital.
In 1947, the UN passed the UN Partition Plan, a resolution supporting the partitioning of what was then Mandatory Palastine, or Palestine under British Mandate, into a Jewish State, an Arab State, and a Special International Regime for Jerusalem. This Special International Regime was in recognition of the fact that so many different groups lay claim to Jerusalem and that no one group should hold a monopoly over the city as a result.
Of course, things fell apart shortly after and various groups have occupied different parts of Jerusalem ever since, but the key takeaway is this: in the beginning Jerusalem was never intended to be the Israeli capital.
Presently, neither West nor East Jerusalem are internationally recognised as being part of Israel. East Jerusalem is generally viewed as being part of the Occupied Palestinian Territories. Despite widespread international opposition, however, Israel continues to claim Jerusalem as its own.
For more information:
Context for what Trump just upended with his Jerusalem announcement: @TVietor08's discussion with former Senate Majority Leader and US Special Envoy for Middle East Peace George Mitchell #podsavetheworld https://t.co/M5xNqzm3OE— Crooked Media (@crookedmedia) December 6, 2017
Just like Lord Balfour before him, Trump is trying to impose a unilateral understanding of Jerusalem's complex reality https://t.co/EO3YdypZff — #AJOpinion pic.twitter.com/95VG9rTgg5— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) December 6, 2017
Some celebrities have waded into the fray:
Another L on the board for the Committee to Save America!— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) December 6, 2017
Thank goodness those men and women are serving us during these treacherous times. Heroes, all of them. https://t.co/yt61ZvoKF4
For all the damage he’s doing to the US’s reputation, China should be sending Trump a gift basket every freaking day— Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) December 6, 2017
fucked up potus #drugABUSE https://t.co/VwrqGq2TAK— ROSIE (@Rosie) December 6, 2017
What could go wrong? https://t.co/hLKN8e9kTJ— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 6, 2017
Sami Abu Zuhri, the leader of Hamas (a terrorist group per US State Department):“Trump’s decision will not succeed in changing the reality of Jerusalem being Islamic Arab land. This decision is foolish and time will tell that the biggest losers are Trump and Netanyahu.”— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 6, 2017
Jeremy Corbyn, UK Labour Leader and opening act for the Libertines.
Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, including occupied Palestinian territory, is a reckless threat to peace. The British Government must condemn this dangerous act and work for a just and viable settlement of the conflict.— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) December 6, 2017
Only to send Hamas there, we can hope https://t.co/GYb7e2IvN3— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 6, 2017
son, we all get high and do dumb things. for example, when i was younger the president got all fucked up & decided to slurredly name Jerusalem the capital of Israel for some reason. Anyway, that's why we live underground now. Pass bugs pls & don't forget to drink all your dirt— brendan kelly (@badsandwich) December 6, 2017
Finally. A true leader in the White House. Politics of Conviction not the Politics of Appeasement. #MAGA. pic.twitter.com/NdvHrdm7SJ— Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) December 6, 2017
TL;DR? Cher summed things up quite nicely in her response to the situation:
Can’t believe This putz— Cher (@cher) December 6, 2017
(Putz, from the Yiddish פּאָץ, is a slang word meaning penis or fool. The more you know~)
[Spoiler (click to open)]Just a quick reminder: Zionist =/= Israeli =/= Jewish. You can be one without being any of the others, only two out of three, all three at the same time, or none of the above.
Yes, there are many Jews celebrating this announcement. Yes, there are some Jews saying terrible, awful things. That being said, many Jews also strongly oppose this declaration [myself included], as well as Zionism more generally [myself included (2)]. The Jewish community is not a monolith.
Similarly, Palestinians [both in the Occupied Palestinian Territories and in the Palestinian diaspora] are not a monolith. Anger and outrage on the part of Palestinians is understandable and does not serve to justify Drumpf's decision. This has been a devastating blow to all individuals working towards peace in the region.
This is a very sensitive topic on both sides and emotions run high no matter which side appears to be "winning" [spoiler: no one's winning]. To make matters more complicated, some of the people who are supporting this move the loudest right now are goyim with no significant personal ties to the region.
