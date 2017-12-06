Celebs react to Trump calling Jerusalem the capital of Israel

My mom is pissed

My brothers are going to jerruselim in January for a school trip forgot what the trip name is called. , it’s free but they are going on tours but they are gonna be heavy guarded but my mom is still worried. Reply

those are birthright trips offered for free to jews Reply

taglit birthright. i did it. its very safe and very brainwashing. Reply

That’s good it’s safe, my brothers are not fully Jewish but my dad is Jewish so we’re celebrate, Reply

the brainwashing is one of many reasons i'm not doing birthright. if i wanted to hear unchecked israeli propaganda i'd just go to a hardcore zionist synagogue on yom ha'atzmaut. Reply

How is it brainwashing Reply

My grandma went on a tour of Israel many years ago with a Catholic group. It's fairly safe, so long as you stay with the group. Reply

I go to Tel Aviv once every couple of years, and was there this summer with my young cousins who were on their own birthright, and it’s super safe, they’ll be heavily guarded everywhere they go Reply

They won't move it until after 6 months from now, they will be safe.



fucking moron, also fuck Isreal. Reply

i can't wait until his hateful heart ruptures and destroys his body and mind very very painfully. i only wish he would see more of what he deserves in the short time he has left. Reply

I want him to shit out his intestines Reply

he’s so fucking dumb Reply

If they actually believe this: Holy crap, they're clueless.



If they're just saying this but don't believe it: Holy crap, they're dangerous. https://t.co/KzDWCw1M8U — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) December 7, 2017 Reply

Ah, yes, "how long can the anger last, a couple days?" is definitely sound Middle East policy Reply

The only thing Jared should be fixing is the ramen noodles he got out the commissary. Reply

I guarantee president maggot brain has no idea how complicated this is and what he's done. He wouldn't even pass a civics class let alone understand foreign policy. He just doesn't care and the sycophants surrounding him support it too. People will die because of this while this ugly bitch goes about his life golfing, tweeting and watching Fox News.



One of the 18 filet-o-fish sandwiches Trump eats a day has to take his ass out soon. I want that grease clogging his arteries like it's molasses. Reply

He knows what he's done- what his defense contractor friends told him to do. They want war, it is very profitable for them. Reply

Yes but that's what I'm saying - the sycophants that surround him do what's best for their own personal interests and then tell Trump. Trump doesn't even grasp how a bill is passed let alone understanding this. People in the WH already said Trump literally makes his decisions based on who was in his ear last. Reply

he probably has more than a few end times rapture christian types whispering in his ear too. Reply

mte. the fallout from this could be massive, but drumpf dgaf because the people who are going to pay for this with their lives are palestinians and israelis. they've called for an emergency unsc meeting (likely on friday? scheduled for friday?? sometime soon) and international leaders are coming out in droves to criticise this move. but since this is bound to take some attention away from mueller/drumpf's admin imploding, in his books there's no reason for him not to have done this. he just doesn't care. Reply

I like the idea that this is a secret plan to create the rapture Reply

i still have a hard time believing that this is a legit political motivation Reply

that's literally why a lot of evangelicals go so hard for Israel, they're pretty explicit about it Reply

i almost included that in the post before deciding to save my sanity. Reply

is jerusalem being named the capital a part of the prophecy? Reply

Just a super quick reminder that Trump's evangelical supporters want him to declare Jerusalem the capital because they believe it well help advance THE LITERAL APOCALYPSE AND THE SECOND COMING OF CHRIST — Anna Merlan (@annamerlan) December 6, 2017 I am a professor in a religion department. I study apocalyptic thought. This is 100% true. Left out is simply that they also believe that when Jesus returns, the remaining Jews will either convert or be damned forever. #twitterstorians https://t.co/LKJArqUjS8 — Matthew Gabriele (@prof_gabriele) December 6, 2017 Reply

why do you think the evangelist wooden doll was there Reply

It is not a secret, evangelical Christian crazies want this for that exact reason. Fucking terrorists. Reply

He's gotta pander to the evangelicals somehow. Reply

The capital of Israel is Jerusalem. And it is right, ripe and ready to host our American embassy. I fervently believe that a two state solution is the best answer for regional democracy and peace. I’m engaged on this issue and committed to doing all I can to propel these beliefs. — Anthony Brindisi (@ABrindisiNY) December 6, 2017

The guy who's running against my republican Rep posted this today, I am so livid that I'm going to have to vote for this guy. I was planning to do a lot to support him as soon as school ended but fuck it. He also won't say shit about guns because Utica, NY has a Remington factory. Reply

astounding how zionists clap for somebody who's functionally a nazi Reply

Why does trump want to destroy this county, like what the fuck Reply

*this planet Reply

Thank you for adding some background OP, it's not a topic I'm very well educated on. That said I feel like maybe tramp should mind his own business? Reply

on one hand, the potus can't really opt out of engaging with israeli issues. minding his own business = dealing with the dumpster fire that is america's involvement in the israel-palestine conflict. israel remains a major election issue and the us continues to be israel's biggest ally. that being said, drumpf definitely crossed the line with this stunt and is a moron who just made some bullshit determination on his own and singlehandedly sent global politics into chaos in the process. the unsc is now scheduled to meet on friday to respond to this mess. Reply

i see he's giving the evangelicals the rapture they always wanted

He really out here like fuck everybody lets just make everything chaos. Like why in hell would you do this shit. If you thought there was violence before this is like throwing water on a grease fire. Reply

