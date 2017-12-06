This the same bish who sang Haunted. Reply

Getaway Car is so good Reply

Omg imagine being tom hiddleston watching Taylor and jack be like "LMAO this is great!!" while thinking up all those heartless lines in getaway car lolol he really got the worst deal of all Taylor's muses. Reply

I feel bad for him. He is literally One of those “I did X, and all I got is this shirt” people. And he did the most. Reply

shouldnt have dropped her name and spent her change then Reply

So accurate lol Reply

i don't know who has it worse in this situation, him or calvin lol she basically says calvin was toxic and she wanted to get away from him and that's the only reference he gets on the whole album Reply

yeah I feel bad for him too. if she wanted to leave Calvin, she could've just left him? and do it without getting someone else (and their feelings? did he have those? not sure) involved. especially if she knew she wasn't into him in the first place.



edit: that being said, I like this song lmao.



Edited at 2017-12-07 12:00 am (UTC) Reply

I mean nobody likes being the rebound, but this is a grown ass man who knew she was was either in or had just gotten out of a long term relationship when he pursued her. Her stans have figured out that she must have written this song when she was already months into a relationship with her new boyfriend, so I feel like she's writing with the benefit of hindsight, she even says she was lying to herself in the song.



I still feel kinda bad though, based on that GQ interview I think the breakup did hit him pretty hard. I think he was really into her lol. Reply

His own thirst did him in. Still, she didn't have to throw him under the bus quite as viciously as she did. Reply

I love these making of videos and that last moment where they come up with that "left you at the motel bar" bit is so satisfying. this song is really brutal tho it (plus my love of Thor3) make sure me feel for Hiddles Reply

I know it's been a favourite but I just don't get the love for Getaway Car. It's a poor man's Style and the lyrics are cringeworthy. Reply

Getaway Car is a poor man's Style and I Did Something Bad is a reductive version of Blank Space. I don't get the OTT praise for either of those songs, they're both lazy rehashes. Reply

This Reply

I agree, but if you say anything bad about Getaway Car or I Did Something Bad ONTD will act like you're some crazy loser.



Edited at 2017-12-06 11:48 pm (UTC) Reply

ITA. Someone enlighten me plz. Reply

It's an earworm. I forget everything else on the album but I can remember the chorus to Getaway Car. Reply

Meh, Style is overrated as fuck. Good verses and build up with a disappointing chorus. I don't get the love for it. And I'd say they're lyrically on par.



Edited at 2017-12-07 12:12 am (UTC) Reply

getaway car is still my favorite. i love watching the songwriting process like this, it's really cool to see how excited her and jack get when they figure it out Reply

I really like Dancing With Our Hands Tied. Is it about Calvin?? Reply

IDK but I love the delusion that it's about Karlie. Like, what?? Reply

i love dancing with our hands tied. apparently she tries to say it's about the early stages of her relationship with joe but it's obviously about a past relationship so it could be calvin Reply

I assumed Tom bc of the dancing reference. Reply

I can't get past the bridge... the lyrics are cringe af. Can't wait for Bonnie and Clyde romanticism to fade. Reply

Her vocals. Yikes. Reply

She really benefits from studio technicians being able to tweak the hell out of her voice to make something tolerable. I would have to be paid tons of money to go to one of her concerts and listen to that. Reply

It's my favourite song from the album, but this video and all the making of videos are just ??? - like you sorted out all these key elements of the song all in one session?



I get the appeal of needing to make the process look ~organic and collaborative, but she only stressed herself out and wasted her time planning these recreations of the making of videos, just do a track by track video like everyone else. I guess she just didn't want to give an "explanation" but still wanted it to look like she's the still the singer/songwriter megamind she gets praised for being. Reply

did you watch the other videos? the other ones showed the process over weeks, like it would say "12 days later" etc it seems like she only recorded the late stages for this one



Edited at 2017-12-06 11:59 pm (UTC) Reply

I mean, there's already backing and she clearly has most of the lyrics written. This is an edited, six-minute video from one day. Do you really think that's all there is to it? Reply

smh why did jack let her say "motel bars" when he offered up "hotel bars" as an alternative. motels don't have bars!! Reply

Apparently you haven't been going to the right motels. Reply

Agreed. Hotel would have worked much better. Reply

Link





taylor after saying bye to tom hiddleston in the private member lounge of a premium marriott courtyard: i left you in a motel bar :/ — aki (@imwaiting4it) November 13, 2017 Lmao your comment reminded me of this tweet Reply

Lmao Reply

I'm so over this era and I think 80% of it is her anxious poodle hair. The songs are pretty forgettable, but every time I see this 90's-esque bad perm I get angry. Reply

Tylor's voice continues to need quite a lot of work.



I really enjoy Getaway Car and I think it's the best in the album: they lyrics aren't downright awful (like the Hozier song lyrics or the Delicate chorus, which partly ruin what could be pretty good songs), the production doesn't feel like too much (half the songs from Reputación) and it's just overall pretty catchy and fun. Reply

I got tickets to one of her rose bowl shows today! I wish she didn’t have it at the rose bowl since the last and only time I went was to see beyonce and it was absolutely ridiculous. It took us hours to find the car after the show was done.



getaway car is overrated. everyone says it's amazing because it sounds like a 1989 song, but if it was on that album it would be one of the worst songs on it. Reply

