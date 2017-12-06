Taylor Swift - Ready For It (Bloodpop Remix) + Making of "Getaway Car"
Hot off the release of her Time Magazine cover, Taylor Swift has released an official remix to her single Ready For It. She also chose today to release a new episode of Making of A Song, this time showing the making of Getaway Car.
edit: that being said, I like this song lmao.
I still feel kinda bad though, based on that GQ interview I think the breakup did hit him pretty hard. I think he was really into her lol.
I get the appeal of needing to make the process look ~organic and collaborative, but she only stressed herself out and wasted her time planning these recreations of the making of videos, just do a track by track video like everyone else. I guess she just didn't want to give an "explanation" but still wanted it to look like she's the still the singer/songwriter megamind she gets praised for being.
I really enjoy Getaway Car and I think it's the best in the album: they lyrics aren't downright awful (like the Hozier song lyrics or the Delicate chorus, which partly ruin what could be pretty good songs), the production doesn't feel like too much (half the songs from Reputación) and it's just overall pretty catchy and fun.
I wanted floor tickets but they’re sooooo expensive. I was like nah.