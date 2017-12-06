Nicole Kidman on the cover of New York Times Magazine

I never in my life thought I would say this, but KStew and RPattz have my favorite performances of 2017 Reply

God now I wanna find the Twitter/Tumblr posts from when Kristen cheated and we got "ROBSTEN IS 4EVA THEIR LUV WILL NEVA DIIIIE!!!!"

In which movies?

Personal Shopper (KS) and Good Time (RP). Rob was also good in The Lost City of Z. Pretty good year for him

Not my faves, but I'm so invested in their careers after this year lol

That's a fun picture.

i'm really surprised she can make that expression given the botox she's used.

Can't wait for Kusama's Destroyer.

I'm already exhausted by the whole performances of the year stuff lol. We get it. You loved Tomothee, Armie, Meryl, Gary, Sally, Doug, Frances, Woody, Laurie, Saorise, Franco, etc

My goodness let 2018 be the year Nicole goes back to red. She looks so good with vibrant red hair.

same

GORGEOUS her work in Killing of a Sacred Deer is one of my fav supporting performances this year

How was the movie? Was colin good?

Still need to see this, your praise for her is getting me to the theater!

It certainly wasn't anywhere close to being a "great" performance but I absolutely loved Kumail in The Big Sick.

Link

I actually thought he had negative charisma in this movie. It was so hard to watch. I keep wondering why out of all races it's the absolutely busted-in-the-face South Asian actors who succeed: Kal Penn, him, Riz Ahmed (you know it's sad when this insect-looking guy is the one who looks the best out of the lot), kunnal Nayyar, Aziz Ansari, Dev Patel. A sad lot. I think that guy in IZombie is the only good looking one. There are so many gorgeous men in South Asian film industries. Maybe the diaspora is cursed.

Because the majority of white audiences are only "comfortable" with brown men when they are as docile as possible - Dev, Kumail, Aziz, etc. Aziz has a big personality but he isn't getting leading man roles outside of his own show. It's a huge problem and it isn't quite as simple as how I described by t but I think that plays a significant role.

I actually thought he was a weak actor in this but he had some endearing moments. The 911 joke was great

Parent

yaas queen fuck me up w that smooth forehead!!

What an appropriate theme.



I didn't like the movie that much, but I thought Ahn Seo-Hyun was great in Okja.

I finally saw The Beguiled last night and it was so dull outside of Nicole's few scenes. She was acting in a better movie than everyone else.

I can usually appreciate/like Sofia's stuff and I love Colin and Kirsten but IA unfortunately. Also I've realized that I just don't see it for Elle Fanning/think she might actually be kind of a bad actress.

I remember when I watched Eyes Wide Shut, I hated NK's performance. Ever since I watched Big Little Lies, she just gave me everything, and I am in <3. This is how I feel about Reese Witherspoon too.

I LOVE this cover. She looks amazing despite the expression (which is totally my reaction to this year).

Some of my fave performances:



Florence Pugh in Lady MacBeth

Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman (bite me, this is a role that required star power and charm and she totally delivered)

Sam Clafin in Their Finest (I think doing these rom-com rolls are really hard and he was super charming)

Claes Bang in The Square

Haley Lu Richardson in Columbus

Rob Morgan in Mudbound

Ella Rumpf in Raw

I thought Gal was great in Wonder Woman as well.

Like your list <3

