Nicole Kidman on the cover of New York Times Magazine
Cover of this year's @NYTmag Great Performers issue. It was a horrifying year, at the movies & IRL, so we made 10 short horror films. Stay tuned: the films & photos land tomorrow, along with @aoscott & @Wesley_Morris's list of the year's 10 best movie performances. pic.twitter.com/MhWeuAvXUu— Jake Silverstein (@jakesilverstein) December 6, 2017
- Every year NYT magazine puts out shorts starring 10 actors that delivered standout performances
- Nicole Kidman covers their 2017 issue
- The theme of the stories this year is horror
- Full performers list will be revealed December 7
What were your favourite film performances of 2017?
I'm already exhausted by the whole performances of the year stuff lol. We get it. You loved Tomothee, Armie, Meryl, Gary, Sally, Doug, Frances, Woody, Laurie, Saorise, Franco, etc
Florence Pugh in Lady MacBeth
Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman (bite me, this is a role that required star power and charm and she totally delivered)
Sam Clafin in Their Finest (I think doing these rom-com rolls are really hard and he was super charming)
Claes Bang in The Square
Haley Lu Richardson in Columbus
Rob Morgan in Mudbound
Ella Rumpf in Raw