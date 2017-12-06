all mine

Jennifer Lawrence Says Harvey Weinstein Was 'Paternal' to Her: 'I Didn't Know He Was a Rapist'




-“Just speaking for myself, I had known him since I was 20, and he had only ever been nice to me — except for the moments that he wasn’t, and then I called him an asshole, and we moved on,” she told Oprah Winfrey in a new interview for The Hollywood Reporter. “He was paternal to me. So I needed a moment to process everything because I thought I knew this guy, and then he’s being accused of rape. We all knew he was a dog, we knew that he was a … tough guy, a brute, a tough guy to negotiate with.”

-She would invite Scott Disick and 2 Real Housewives for a Dinner Party.

source= https://twitter.com/people/status/938528050781872129
Tagged: , ,