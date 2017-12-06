Jennifer Lawrence Says Harvey Weinstein Was 'Paternal' to Her: 'I Didn't Know He Was a Rapist'

Because he was grooming you. Reply

Clarification: This is my initial assumption. A lot of people in previous posts said they thought he was too wary of her star power to fuck with her. But based on his brazenness I seriously doubt it.



“Paternal” behavior sounds like he was grooming her for the opportune moment. Reply

Yeah, I don't think he was intimidated by anyone's success. I mean he attacked Paltrow and Jolie, and they were huge and well connected. So obviously he doesn't give a shit. Reply

yeah that line of thinking is def bullshit cause she didn't have star power at 20 and it's clear he wasn't intimidated by anyone's success, including people who came from famous and well-respected families. Reply

That is my assumption as well. Reply

This was my first thought. Reply

That doesn't mean shit. Pawpaw is still a predator. Reply

she didn't say otherwise Reply

She's only saying it was a shock for her to process, not that she doesn't believe it Reply

I felt like she knew, Reply

its kinda hard for me to believe he didnt prey on her somehow :/ idk Reply

same :( Reply

Mte Reply

ia Reply

yup but if he did it was probably subtle enough for her to internalize it as paternal behavior Reply

She seems to play this, "He's an asshole but I just laugh it off and tell him to go to hell" game a lot with known abusers/shitty men like Weinstein and David O. Russell. I don't know what to make of it. If it's her way of protecting herself, then fine. But it sucks more when it's stories of people like Amy Adams who can't deal with it and then feel sort of intimidated by her ability to "handle" them. Reply

what happened with amy? Reply

I came in here to say this... I feel like I'm always hearing her talk admiringly about this dynamic that a man treats her like shit but it's extra cool because she stands up to him. Didn't she say something similar about Aronofsky? Like you can demand respect before t gets to the point that you act ~tough~ right back tbh. She seems to almost enjoy that kind of relationship and sees it as a positive for her. Reply

isn't it hilarious how we all just go through life accepting that men are completely, totally, justifiably allowed to be absolute ASSHOLES at their job and that no one should speak up about it?



ok lets pretend that j.law didn't know anything about the sexual assault and rape. she is still saying that she knew that he was (i infer) a serial cheater, or someone who was always after women. she's still saying that she knew he was someone who was an asshole and a bully, a "brute", a "tough guy".



if women did any of that shit ...... wait, i have to stop there, because the women who did any of that shit would never be hired by anyone, ever, and i can't even SAY what would happen to them because they would never have risen to a powerful place like harvey in the first place. Reply

I’ve worked places where men are allowed to get away with everything from being rude to having a raging temper and throwing tantrums, and still keep their jobs. There was one guy who women would complain about regularly, but for some reason he wouldn’t get fired! Everyone at some point decided they needed to work around this pain in the ass and then suddenly he’d been around for 10 years and was a manager and making his reports’ lives hell and it didn’t matter that his behavior was unprofessional—women and other employees just had to adapt around him. Reply

Link

Yeah! I've worked with so many men who have straight up nasty attitudes who keep their jobs while women walk on eggshells Reply

Isn't it hilarious how we accept that men are allowed to be assholes, so we blame women for not risking their jobs, reputations, and safety by calling them out and/or taking them on?



Knowing someone fucks around on his wife is not the same as knowing someone is a rapist. Reply

i don't disagree....but i also don't know if i place the blame on her for not speaking out if she had no actual experience of it? there needs to be a larger cultural shift away from victim blaming and onto naming accusers that i feel is only now gaining traction. i only hope it grows Reply

i'm tired of all these celebs who need to somehow insert themselves into the narrative and defend their relationship with jabba the hut. sure, all these a-list stars had noooo clue at all, meanwhile every internet rando, including non-americas, has been knowing for years, if not decades. fuck all of them. Reply

She was asked specifically. The whole interview is worth reading, honestly. Reply

don't really see how that changes anything. she's clearly grasping at straws to protect herself and chooses to talk about her lack of knowledge instead of the victims/what jabba the hut has done/literally anything else to avoid talking about this topic altogether. even though she didn't initiate the conversation, she participated in it, so that's not much different from any other celeb trying to save their ass, at least in my book. Reply

I don’t believe her.

But

Even if someone did “agree” to his advances he was in a position of power and therefore it wasn’t consensual.

I feel for everyone associated with this mess. Reply

Add me to the I don't believes or at least she knows more than what she is saying. lies by omission maybe Reply

This sounds a lot like what she says about David. O Russell as well. Run from this people JLaw, run! Reply

She was asked this and described her experience, she did not negate what he's done, and maybe he had a reason for not trying it with her. Someone can be a predator and still act nicely with other people, so it's possible she was shocked. Reply

yeah there's absolutely nothing wrong with her response here but watch people be disgusting and call her a liar Reply

ia Reply

Predators know how to pick their victims. They'll rarely go after someone who is more likely to be believed, fights back, is tough, etc. Reply

lol i anticipate that the comments will be a complete mess



Edited at 2017-12-06 11:23 pm (UTC)

raven that u ?

yep thats me Reply

LMAO Reply

I'm not here for calling women out for men's shitty behavior. If she knew and did nothing out of fear, that's understandable. If she didn't know but heard rumors and chose to ignore them for the sake of her career, that's shitty but ultimately his actions are still not her fault.



And if she's telling the truth and she straight-up didn't know, then fine.



Whatever.



But this weird thing of blaming actresses, particularly young women regardless of their status in the industry, for the actions of powerful men and reading that as them not supporting "the sisterhood" in some way? Fuck that. Reply

i agree Reply

Yep! Not here for any comments that place blame on her. WTF! People will bend over fucking backwards to blame any woman for a man’s fuckery. Reply

mte Reply

yes Reply

yea i am side eyeing some of these comments Reply

i agree as well Reply

some people are just way desperate to drag women Reply

It's even possible she heard the rumors but didn't believe them because it hadn't happened to her, nor had anyone close to her relayed any kind of story to the contrary. Gossip goes around and a lot of people in that industry are conditioned not to believe a word of it because false things about them come out all of the time. Whatever the reason she didn't know, or doesn't admit to knowing, doesn't matter. He's the predator, he's the only one to blame for his actions, and the people that knowingly sent young women into the situations with him are complicit in facilitating his abuse. Jennifer had nothing to do with that and frankly I wish people would quit asking her about it because she's said her piece, repeatedly, her story hasn't changed, and this isn't about her. Reply

