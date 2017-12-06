Jennifer Lawrence Says Harvey Weinstein Was 'Paternal' to Her: 'I Didn't Know He Was a Rapist'
Jennifer Lawrence Says Harvey Weinstein Was 'Paternal' to Her: 'I Didn't Know He Was a Rapist' https://t.co/3bzEMB82PK— People (@people) December 6, 2017
-“Just speaking for myself, I had known him since I was 20, and he had only ever been nice to me — except for the moments that he wasn’t, and then I called him an asshole, and we moved on,” she told Oprah Winfrey in a new interview for The Hollywood Reporter. “He was paternal to me. So I needed a moment to process everything because I thought I knew this guy, and then he’s being accused of rape. We all knew he was a dog, we knew that he was a … tough guy, a brute, a tough guy to negotiate with.”
“Paternal” behavior sounds like he was grooming her for the opportune moment.
That is my assumption as well.
Mte
ok lets pretend that j.law didn't know anything about the sexual assault and rape. she is still saying that she knew that he was (i infer) a serial cheater, or someone who was always after women. she's still saying that she knew he was someone who was an asshole and a bully, a "brute", a "tough guy".
if women did any of that shit ...... wait, i have to stop there, because the women who did any of that shit would never be hired by anyone, ever, and i can't even SAY what would happen to them because they would never have risen to a powerful place like harvey in the first place.
Knowing someone fucks around on his wife is not the same as knowing someone is a rapist.
But
Even if someone did “agree” to his advances he was in a position of power and therefore it wasn’t consensual.
I feel for everyone associated with this mess.
And if she's telling the truth and she straight-up didn't know, then fine.
Whatever.
But this weird thing of blaming actresses, particularly young women regardless of their status in the industry, for the actions of powerful men and reading that as them not supporting "the sisterhood" in some way? Fuck that.