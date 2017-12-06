Kim Kardashian Has a New Beauty Competition Show and the Trailer Is *Everything* https://t.co/7uScvs8ZsB pic.twitter.com/8Q48C7X8RY — Marie Claire (@marieclaire) 6 december 2017

- Kim Kardashian is one of the executive producer of her new show Glam Masters, the show will feature Laverne Cox, Kim's go-to MUA Mario Dedivanovic, Kandee Johnson, and Zanna Roberts Rassi. There are no words yet if Kim herself will make an appearance on the show.- Kim announced the show on Snapchat, saying: "So excited to announce the premiere date, host and judges for Glam Masters, the new beauty competition I’m executive producing."- About the show: Each closed-ended episode will feature four beauty bloggers who will go head-to-head to prove they have the talent, charisma and vision it takes to be the next big name in the beauty world. The winner each week will qualify to advance to the semi-finals where the best will battle it out in the Tournament of Masters finale. In the end, only one of these beauty-obsessed bloggers will get to claim the title of Glam Master. Premiering Wednesday, February 28 at 10pm ET/PT.