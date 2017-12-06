Harvey Weinstein Allegedly Claimed Charlize Theron, Renée Zellweger Gave ‘Sexual Favors’
Harvey Weinstein allegedly claimed that Charlize Theron and Renée Zellweger gave "sexual favors" in new lawsuit. https://t.co/P8funo6lYl— The Blast (@TheBlastNews) December 6, 2017
In a class action lawsuit actress Melissa Sagemiller claims among other things that Weinstein told her in 2000 about “sexual favors” given by Zellweger and Theron:
“Well, Renée did it and Charlize did it and this other actress did it. Don’t you want your career to be more than just this little teen film?
Favors? Gtfo
The amount of men I’ve seen on social media saying that these women are all liars because if you’re raped but get a film role in return, then it’s fine.
I can’t.
