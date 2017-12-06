Harvey Weinstein Allegedly Claimed Charlize Theron, Renée Zellweger Gave ‘Sexual Favors’

It's disgusting that outlets are leading with this headline. Nice way to blindside women who did nothing wrong. No matter what they say or do now, some people will always think this about them. Reply

I knew this was going to happen, women would be accused of sleeping their way to the top. I still consider it rape, there was nothing 'consensual' about these relationships when someone was threatening your livelihood. Reply

Like it isn't bad enough that he probably assaulted Rene and Charlize (they haven't said anything so I'm not going to assume they were victims), but then he turned around and used his victims to leverage other victims. It's sickening. Reply

They're not favors if you forced them to bitch Reply

Favors? Gtfo Reply

This pervasive, disgusting lie.

The amount of men I’ve seen on social media saying that these women are all liars because if you’re raped but get a film role in return, then it’s fine.

I can’t. Reply

He is just so disgusting.



Wow, what a prick!!!! Reply

The fucking audacity of this piece of shit. Reply

the level of manipulation is disgusting Reply

When is he going to die? Reply

i thought this scene was hilarious. still makes me lol irl. Reply

The New York Times story published today about him is totally insane and disturbing. Reply

