Harvey Weinstein Allegedly Claimed Charlize Theron, Renée Zellweger Gave ‘Sexual Favors’




In a class action lawsuit actress Melissa Sagemiller claims among other things that Weinstein told her in 2000 about “sexual favors” given by Zellweger and Theron:

“Well, Renée did it and Charlize did it and this other actress did it. Don’t you want your career to be more than just this little teen film?

source
