the fuck u say?

Riverdale 2x08 Clips + Madelaine Petsch Shares 50 Facts About Herself



-Betty and Jughead discuss the Black Hood's connection to the Riverdale Reaper





-FP tells Jughead he wants a better life for him



-Watch Mads go from "it's 7am don't fuck with me" to "I'm a glam bitch don't fuck with me" as she lists 50 facts about herself
-Has been vegan her entire life
-Her parents are South African and she has dual citizenship between the US and South Africa
-Grew up in Tacoma, WA (30 minutes away from OP!) and went to an arts high school
-Has an older brother who looks like every emo Tacoma fuckboy I know (https://www.instagram.com/shaunpetsch/?hl=en)
-Used to wear gauges to match her bro (I cannot imagine this lol)
-Has never dyed her hair, her enviable color is 100% natural
-More Rated PG facts in the vid



123

Who's ready for some Alice/F.P. tonight?
Tagged: , , ,