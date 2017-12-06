Riverdale 2x08 Clips + Madelaine Petsch Shares 50 Facts About Herself
-Betty and Jughead discuss the Black Hood's connection to the Riverdale Reaper
-FP tells Jughead he wants a better life for him
-Watch Mads go from "it's 7am don't fuck with me" to "I'm a glam bitch don't fuck with me" as she lists 50 facts about herself
-Has been vegan her entire life
-Her parents are South African and she has dual citizenship between the US and South Africa
-Grew up in Tacoma, WA (30 minutes away from OP!) and went to an arts high school
-Has an older brother who looks like every emo Tacoma fuckboy I know (https://www.instagram.com/shaunpetsch/?hl=en)
-Used to wear gauges to match her bro (I cannot imagine this lol)
-Has never dyed her hair, her enviable color is 100% natural
-More Rated PG facts in the vid
Who's ready for some Alice/F.P. tonight?
i haven't caught up with the latest riverdale eps yet! idr how many eps i'm behind, maybe 2? i can't wait to see cole acting the fool as a serpent, but i bet it won't even touch "i'm weird, i'm a weirdo." cold sprout, the true master thespian of us all~~
that tacky outfit she wore to the lodges' investment something or other lmfao
i'd be into that
if they happen i'll start watching again lmao
oh look, more awkward Varchie sex scenes
Re: oh look, more awkward Varchie sex scenes
Re: oh look, more awkward Varchie sex scenes
WHY WOULD HE POST THIS LMFAO
its funny that they have so many sex scenes when they have negative chemistry omgggg the overcompensation
Re: oh look, more awkward Varchie sex scenes
Re: oh look, more awkward Varchie sex scenes
Re: oh look, more awkward Varchie sex scenes
Re: oh look, more awkward Varchie sex scenes
Re: oh look, more awkward Varchie sex scenes
Re: oh look, more awkward Varchie sex scenes
OMG I just realised...they found it...the elusive fanfiction sex position. The one where you're reading and you don't understand what position the characters are in because the way the author is describing it defies physics.
i really don't like how they load on her makeup for the show... it always looks so caked on.
that middle name lol grobbelaar
Her makeup looks way better in season 2 than in season 1.
however....she has a unique look all on her own. i don't think she needs a signature red lip and i want her to have variety