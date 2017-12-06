Riverdale 2x08 Clips + Madelaine Petsch Shares 50 Facts About Herself

There's daffinitely a link, Betty Reply

it is amazing how different some hollywood people look with and without makeup. jealous of those skills. madelaine is soooo dang pretty. Reply

madelaine's brother: more evidence that only redhead girls look good, ginger boys are ugly af Reply

okay i need you to describe to me all your feelings in excruciating detail about cole sprouts as a serpent~~~ i just... i mean... wow is the only word that comes to mind because... the awfulness of it all. and you can just tell this little pretentious asshole thinks he's just killing it and his performance is riveting and nuanced when he's basically the cw's version of floptin flopperlake and i legit cannot. also ~*bughead*~ needs to end. Reply

ik you didn't need that but i did Reply

lmaooooooo



i haven't caught up with the latest riverdale eps yet! idr how many eps i'm behind, maybe 2? i can't wait to see cole acting the fool as a serpent, but i bet it won't even touch "i'm weird, i'm a weirdo." cold sprout, the true master thespian of us all~~ Reply

Jughead's Serpent storyline is the worst part of this season simply because Cole cannot deliver with it. But I do enjoy the laughably terrible Southside High and the OTT ridiculousness of gang life that they're showing. Also it gave us qt pie Sweet Pea Reply

lmfaooo i'm screaming Reply

LoL, I love you for this comment. Reply

I was thinking exactly this as I closed his Instagram lol Reply

this season has been such a chore Reply

This season's fun and crazy imo but I do miss the humor/camp of season 1 Reply

lmao that gif Reply

It's very Tumblr but it's the least Tumblr one I could find lmao Reply

omg that gif. my little bi heart wouldn't have been able to handle those 2 together as a couple back in the 90s. Reply

this black hood shit and his obsession with betty is dumb as hell Reply

also alice cooper is annoying af



that tacky outfit she wore to the lodges' investment something or other lmfao Reply

You shut your mouth Alice Cooper is queen! Reply

i feel like they could make her character so much more fun. but instead she's just this annoying woman who just tries so hard. like be legit evil and take joy in your shit disturbing boo! Reply

This moment was amazing Reply

What was the point of that dress exactly Reply

iconique. madchen is such a goddess Reply

omfg alice and fp???? SPOIL ME GUYSSS





i'd be into that Reply

Not really spoilers they just obviously have some kind of history together and they'll have some scenes together tonight. Madchen said this is a big ep for Alice. Reply

LMAO THIS VIDEO

if they happen i'll start watching again lmao Reply

what am i looking at? a still from human centipede 4? Reply

EWW LMAO



WHY WOULD HE POST THIS LMFAO



its funny that they have so many sex scenes when they have negative chemistry omgggg the overcompensation Reply

Keep it. Reply

ugh Reply

Your icon yaaaaaas girl! She looked so HOT in that scene. Reply

omg I saw this while scrolling and her leg looked like it was part of his backside and I was like a) omg at this level of nudity!!! and b) lol at his flat behind...but then I looked again and it was literally a leg lol. Reply

I've had enough !! ffs 😂 Reply

I actually cannot figure out their position here.



OMG I just realised...they found it...the elusive fanfiction sex position. The one where you're reading and you don't understand what position the characters are in because the way the author is describing it defies physics. Reply

madelaine is cute. i binge watched the show last weekend because a user here (don't remember who now) kept posting gifs of her lol i was not disappointed.



i really don't like how they load on her makeup for the show... it always looks so caked on.



that middle name lol grobbelaar Reply

It was probably me!!!! Glad you like it!



Her makeup looks way better in season 2 than in season 1.



Edited at 2017-12-06 09:57 pm (UTC)

after reading all the comments i was about to say i think it was you! lol good to hear her makeup improves. i don't have cable so i'll have to wait for it to be on netflix. Reply

i think they're like obligated to use covergirl so even if they use a small amount it'll look caked on Reply

she wore gauges? did he ears go back to normal? idgi Reply

She said she has big holes now but I'm assuming they've shrunk for the most part. Probably just bigger than the average ear piercing. Reply

Depending on how big the gauges are, sometimes you need surgery or otherwise your lobes look droopy and weird Reply

The most important deet I got from Mads' vid is that Cheryl gets to wear pink lipgloss in a scene and not giant matte red lipstick thank god. Reply

i like that she wears red lipstick bc when i would dye my hair red i was always too self conscious and now if i went back to red i'd totally rock it.



however....she has a unique look all on her own. i don't think she needs a signature red lip and i want her to have variety Reply

her brother looks like her boyfriend Reply

