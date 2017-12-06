Stephen Dillane really hated his performance as Stannis on Game of Thrones



He has some regrets about his time on the show :
Dillane says he was never really able to follow the show’s plot.
He never had any idea what he was doing until they had finished filming and it was too late for him to act better. 
He was “disheartened” by the thought that “no one would believe” in what he was doing—all because he didn’t really believe in it himself. 

Dillane says Cunningham is “so passionate about the show” and invests in it so thoroughly that it’s “quite moving.”
He adds that he was “entirely dependent” on Cunningham to tell him what was going on in the scenes they shot together.

