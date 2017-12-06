Stephen Dillane really hated his performance as Stannis on Game of Thrones

Stannis wasn’t really anyone’s favorite character on Game Of Thrones, unless they were being ironic or are specifically drawn to mopey dudes who look like Ted Leo



i liked stannis as a character unironically, welp.



anyway, his description made me think of someone going through a depressive episode. Reply

Thread

Link

Actually Dillane is perfectly cast as Stannis. This whole response is Stannis-like. It's a pity that the showrunners and directors dropped the ball on Stannis so much.



And you're right about Stannis. He's one of the best characters of asoiaf and stannis haters have no taste Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same here, i loved Stannis. i even almost forgave him for Shireen when he accepted his fate at Brienne's hands. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol ya i remember stannis being pretty popular Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

team davos tbh



book stannis is way more interesting. i love dillane as an actor, but holy hell, you could tell his stannis was off. this explains a lot. Reply

Thread

Link

I liked Stannis! At first... D&D, they destroyed him. His plot ended up nonsensical and OOC. Reply

Thread

Link

Right? No wonder he couldn't follow lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

makes sense, stannis always looked so distant and detached Reply

Thread

Link

Sucks because he was one of my fave characters (until he burned Shireen ugh wtf was that) Reply

Thread

Link

That was hands down the most disturbing scene for me to watch it honestly made me feel so sick and I watched it in a room of like 7 other people and we were all silent and dumbfounded at it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember that clip leaked before the episode aired, and I watched because I thought the spoilers were bullshit, and then I ended up crying because of how unsettlingly raw her screaming was Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

D&D just really don't know how to keep characters in-character. I don't know what GRRM has planned for Stannis, but he didn't seem like he would be willing to throw Shireen under the bus, while the mother totally did. Yet somehow, it was flipped in the show... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol came here to comment this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Part of me thinks that surely he could have put in a bit more effort to understand his character or talk it out with the producers or something if he were really that lost, but then another part of me finds his "who the fuck knows what this shit is" attitude kind of hilarious. And maybe D&D were just that terrible at giving him guidance/notes.

I also really love how invested Liam Cunningham is. I want Davos to make it to the end. Reply

Thread

Link

Stannis is a trash character, so no wonder he couldn't drum up any passion for it. Reply

Thread

Link

I love dillane for being honest about what a pile of shit game of thrones is. Stannis was a victim of d&ds blatant favoritism and insistence on writing fanfiction that caters only to their 4 favorite characters. got sucks so bad in every way except budget Reply

Thread

Link

Iawtc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte. They pick a few favorites and blatantly character assassinate the ones they don't like. Stannis was unfortunately the worst casualty. They completely took off one of Stannis's defining traits that makes him a genuinely good person: his unwavering sense of justice. That's why Davos is so dedicated to him and the Lannisters detest him. He deserved better than what DND did Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol What? "Unwavering sense of justice"? You know he would have murdered a little kid if Davos didn't stop him, right? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I only recently got into this show. My brother said Davos was his favorite character and at first I didn't get it. But now I do. I fucking love him. Reply

Thread

Link

it's always been apparent to me that D&D only focus on a few characters and really direct them while everyone else is left to pick up the pieces lol Reply

Thread

Link

Liam <3 Davos is the only character I care about. (And Brienne.) Reply

Thread

Link

I find book Stannis to be very interesting. I always got the idea that he was a character D&D never understood or liked very much, but I did enjoy him on the show to an extent. I think Dillane's performance helped. I'm glad he's always been honest with his experience on the show. Reply

Thread

Link

I agree with everything you said. I still think it's a shame that they didn't bring the character out more and explore him fully. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's how I feel too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The gifs of the Dragonstone 3 are still hilarious Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i stopped watching got a long time ago, but it was obvious that d&d had a lot of characters/plots/themes they didn't understand at all Reply

Parent

Thread



Link