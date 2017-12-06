Stephen Dillane really hated his performance as Stannis on Game of Thrones
He has some regrets about his time on the show :
Dillane says he was never really able to follow the show’s plot.
He never had any idea what he was doing until they had finished filming and it was too late for him to act better.
He was “disheartened” by the thought that “no one would believe” in what he was doing—all because he didn’t really believe in it himself.
Dillane says Cunningham is “so passionate about the show” and invests in it so thoroughly that it’s “quite moving.”
He adds that he was “entirely dependent” on Cunningham to tell him what was going on in the scenes they shot together.
i liked stannis as a character unironically, welp.
anyway, his description made me think of someone going through a depressive episode.
And you're right about Stannis. He's one of the best characters of asoiaf and stannis haters have no taste
book stannis is way more interesting. i love dillane as an actor, but holy hell, you could tell his stannis was off. this explains a lot.
I also really love how invested Liam Cunningham is. I want Davos to make it to the end.
The gifs of the Dragonstone 3 are still hilarious
His performance was great though