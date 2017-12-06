David Cassidy's Will: $150K in Assets Left to Son Beau, Estranged Daughter Katie Left Out

yikes, she was only like 14 then too lmao Reply

what the fuck...could she have even done that was so bad at the age of 14....?? Reply

Probably wanted to live with someone else. Reply

oop she was actually about 17 but still. they have been up n down for forever. i remember when she was 14 they had an issue over her covering one of his songs even Reply

Usually with men, it’s their mother. Reply

He was an active alcoholic until death, who knows what he was thinking. I image her mom was trying to protect her and he took it as a personal attack. Reply

disinherit ha! Reply

lmao Reply

Smh lol Reply

i ugly cackled Reply

smh Reply

The phrasing seems harsh but he didn't have any money and she has her own career vs Beau idt is in the business. If he's in CA, that amount is ... not that much. Idt it had anything to do with their relationship, seemingly mended since then, moreso about his dwindling bank account.



Edited at 2017-12-06 09:24 pm (UTC) Reply

wasn't this written when she was 17 though? Reply

She's been active in the business since 2003. This will says it was in 2007, so she was already earning her way. He filed for bankruptcy in 2015, so he didn't really have any money. Reply

what kind of millionaire are you that $150k is dwindling lmao. if it was about that i think he'd at least give her a non-financial asset or something. Reply

Parent

If it wasn't about the relationship he could've made that clear. Wording it like that means he either hated her and wanted to hurt her, or was cold-hearted enough to not give a fuck if it hurt her.



Edited at 2017-12-06 09:26 pm (UTC) Reply

i assume that that's probably standard legal-speak.



i work at a law firm and when i first started and they were teaching me how to write letters/emails to clients i was SHOOOCCCCKKEEDD at how cold and mean and (to use your word) harsh it sounded.



but now i'm used to it. i think it's just "professionalism" or some shizz. Reply

Yikes. Not surprised though. Reply

Joan Crawford is high fiving him lbr Reply

That’s fuckin cold. I wonder what her relationship is like with her brother. Reply

i know nothing about their relationship, but that seems really harsh. he doesn't even care if he'd had grandkids from her?



family is so weird. people act like it's this huge unbreakable bond, but they'll turn around and disown you for anything. the blood of the covenant (of friendship) truly is thicker than the water of the womb.



Edited at 2017-12-06 09:24 pm (UTC) Reply

she was at his deathbed so they prob patched their relationship up Reply

too bad she didn't bring an updated will w ha Reply

A lot of people don't update their wills, it's a problem. Reply

LMAO Reply

lmao Reply

He had dementia so he could not have updated it since he was diagnosed. Reply

I heard they had made up right before his death but until then I think they had a very, very limited relationship. At one point he said there was no contact between them and he didn't raise her. Reply

lmaooo A+ Reply

fuck Reply

Yikes Reply

I remember they tried to launch her as a pop star and they either did a series or special on VH1 about it so I was surprised when I heard they weren't close. Reply

ummmmm are there any cringey-yet-amazing songs i need to go dig up?? Reply

LoL, I can't remember if she had any original content but I do remember she covered of his songs.



Reply

She did a poppy remake of "I think I love you" Reply

Link

I remember that too, Katie covered “I Think I love You” Reply

I remember when she got the call from him saying he wasn't giving her his blessing for the song and she was very upset about it, now it all makes a little more sense. Reply

Fuck People magazine for reporting on this tbh. While wills are public record, this doesn't need to be a story. Reply

hm i didn't know they had a bad relationship. Reply

She got a career out of his name.

That's leaving her with something.



Reply

