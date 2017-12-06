David Cassidy's Will: $150K in Assets Left to Son Beau, Estranged Daughter Katie Left Out




The Blast obtained the singer's last will and testament.

He wrote:

"It is my specific intent not to provide any benefits hereunder to Katherine Evelyn Cassidy and/or any descendent of Katherine Evelyn Cassidy."

The will was drafted in 2004 and People notes that David and daughter Katie had "an up-and-down relationship"

