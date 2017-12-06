David Cassidy's Will: $150K in Assets Left to Son Beau, Estranged Daughter Katie Left Out
David Cassidy's Will: $150K in Assets Left to Son Beau, Estranged Daughter Katie Left Out https://t.co/lBqjQLIe6c— People (@people) December 6, 2017
The Blast obtained the singer's last will and testament.
He wrote:
"It is my specific intent not to provide any benefits hereunder to Katherine Evelyn Cassidy and/or any descendent of Katherine Evelyn Cassidy."
The will was drafted in 2004 and People notes that David and daughter Katie had "an up-and-down relationship"
source
Edited at 2017-12-06 09:24 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-12-06 09:26 pm (UTC)
i work at a law firm and when i first started and they were teaching me how to write letters/emails to clients i was SHOOOCCCCKKEEDD at how cold and mean and (to use your word) harsh it sounded.
but now i'm used to it. i think it's just "professionalism" or some shizz.
Joan Crawford is high fiving him lbr
family is so weird. people act like it's this huge unbreakable bond, but they'll turn around and disown you for anything. the blood of the covenant (of friendship) truly is thicker than the water of the womb.
Edited at 2017-12-06 09:24 pm (UTC)
That's leaving her with something.