Bryan Fuller Attends Hamilton And Praises Lin-Manuel Miranda
Normally Bryan Fuller keeps two years cancelled series Hannibal's spirit alive every couple of months by sticking the tip in with statements about a supposed season 4 renewal. This in turn keeps bonkers Hannigram shippers supporting him & wishin' & hopin' & prayin' the show will actually come back, while drawing pictures of the two main characters playing the harpischord naked together (don't look that up).
HAVING RECENTLY SEEN #HAMILTON AGAIN, I CANNOT STOP MYSELF FROM SINGING "IT MUST BE NICE, IT MUST BE NICE, TO HAVE #HANNIBAL ON YOUR SIDE" - THIS IS @Lin_Manuel's DESIGN pic.twitter.com/MKYDioWjrS— Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) December 4, 2017
This time he mixed Hannibal references with another piece of entertainment that has a cult-like fan following: Broadway's Hamilton. Of course Lin took the bait and used a hashtag that I don't even want to know what kind of crossover drawings & inappropriate fanfic has been collected under it.
#Ham4Hann https://t.co/nsEBfpH6fv— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 4, 2017
Now Hannibal stans are calling for a Hannibal musical which is just....no.
I always think of Hannibal singing to Will when King George sings "I will kill your friends and family to remind you of my love!" #hannibalthemusical pic.twitter.com/KjyqIBwvHy— Amanda (@hockeychick57) December 4, 2017
Anyhow I'm seeing Hamilton next week with my brother and I'm so pumped!
I must have forgotten a lot, where does the "Hahn" come from in Ham4Hahn? Or was it mean to be Hann?
And honestly I skipped from s3 e1 to episode 8 I think because I didn't need the extra bs. Also season 3 didn't handle the red dragon character that great (I thought Richard Armitage gave a mostly fail performance) and Rutina didn't get much to do but look pretty.
Then get to Hannibal.
aww*
*nhf hannigramshit
RE: aww*
Re: aww*
Re: aww*
With that said, I'd rather they not renew the show. I only enjoyed the first two seasons, season 3 was beyond boring to me. I only liked the end.
I admit I did google it for giggles because your description sounded so horrified. I'm a big proponent of ship-and-let-ship, but personally I'm no fan of this pairing. Hannibal is a creepy, evil sociopath (forever ruined Anthony Hopkins for me, ffs) and I was so proud of Will when he pushed him off that cliff. Will is adorable, though, and I watched the show mostly for him, to see him get away and eventually destroy Hannibal. Having a new season where they ride off into a romantic sunset murdering people together is so far from my idea of fun, I can't even begin to imagine watching it. I really hope that season 4 doesn't get made.
sorry for not liking that shit and make you feel attacked :'(
I know this is true but also I refuse to believe.
I like both Hamilton and Hannibal a lot but I could never truly get into the fandom for either haha
And I can't really do fandoms either. The cons, too many twitter/insta fansites, the millions of tumblr gifsets, the infighting over ships, the prevalent fan racism depending on the show's cast...most of the time it's too much for me. If I do happen to really like a show, like the Exorcist, I discuss it here but that's really it. Intense fandoms are exhausting.