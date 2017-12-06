Bryan Fuller Attends Hamilton And Praises Lin-Manuel Miranda

If Bryan Fuller should bring any of his shows back, it should be Pushing Daisies. */Still Bitter*



Anyhow I'm seeing Hamilton next week with my brother and I'm so pumped!

His best show IMO... gone way too soon. It should have been on HBO or Showtime instead of ABC. Underappreciated, thankfully we got this gem.





Yes! This x10^9. My all-time favorite TV show and it got truly Fuller-cursed by the writers' strike. I mean, I don't blame them for seeking better wages, just that it was unfortunate timing.... Pushing Daisies deserved at LEAST a better ending than the rush job we got.

Ughhhh I'm looking into tickets for the Chicago show in March (b/c I'll be there for a wedding) and the tickets are still so much and mostly sold out :( :(

me showing up to keep this show and its fandom buried in the cold, dead ground where they belong every time bryan does these tweets.

Lmaooooo I like the show but the fandom around it get either real creepy or ridiculous or both sometimes.



Edited at 2017-12-06 08:54 pm (UTC)

it ended at the right time tbh. the fandom just almost got what they wanted before it went to far and actually went there being a show about gay sociopaths and serial killers. no one needs that. let them kick and scream into the void.

lol Debbie. I rewatched this recently and it still holds up so well.

Yes PLEASE.

I still haven't seen like the last 5-6 episodes of Hannibal...season 2 was so strong, and then I found season 3 a struggle to slog through.



I must have forgotten a lot, where does the "Hahn" come from in Ham4Hahn? Or was it mean to be Hann? Reply

although I'm part of the other 50% who liked s3, the last episodes are the best, really.

Ham4Hann



And honestly I skipped from s3 e1 to episode 8 I think because I didn't need the extra bs. Also season 3 didn't handle the red dragon character that great (I thought Richard Armitage gave a mostly fail performance) and Rutina didn't get much to do but look pretty. Reply

I thought the show got more full of itself as it progressed. All the dialog was so "quotable" and unnatural. Just one-liner after one-liner of pseudo-philosophical crap. S3 was a chore.

Bedelia got on my fucking nerves with that. That and her slow ass unnatural way of dragging out every sentence. What was Gillian Anderson thinking

i think i remember sometime before/after s2 aired at comic con or another panel with the cast fuller basically said that when they write scripts and dialog heavy scenes it's like, one part character motivation, one part psychology and philosophy, and one part thomas harris prose/abstract visuals or something and that description still kills me lmao.

I thought the last few episodes of S3 nicely wrapped up things. It was obvious they were really unsure of whether they'd be renewed. So there was closure for many of the characters.

I haven't seen the last 5, either, and Idk if I'll ever bother.

Never mind, wrong Bryan.

Bitch, go back and finish American Gods.



Then get to Hannibal. Reply

I hope whoever takes over the reigns does a good job. Is David Slade still attached? I just googled, and the actors are in limbo... yikes! Praying to Media rn, tbh.

*nhf hannigramshit *nhf hannigramshit

The best part about his face is his big ol eyes. I wish he was a better show than The Path because it's boring and he can actually act.

mte, he is actually good at it, damn it.

hf hugh tho

I'm disappointed, OP, I looked up the main characters playing the harpsichord naked together and found nothing! Was there a particular site where I wasn't supposed to go looking? (asking for science)



With that said, I'd rather they not renew the show. I only enjoyed the first two seasons, season 3 was beyond boring to me. I only liked the end. Reply

I saw it on twitter briefly thank goodness and I don't remember which of the weirdo Hannibal fan tags it was under, please don't make me look for that

LOL, don't go looking! <3 I'm just messing with you! :D



I admit I did google it for giggles because your description sounded so horrified. I'm a big proponent of ship-and-let-ship, but personally I'm no fan of this pairing. Hannibal is a creepy, evil sociopath (forever ruined Anthony Hopkins for me, ffs) and I was so proud of Will when he pushed him off that cliff. Will is adorable, though, and I watched the show mostly for him, to see him get away and eventually destroy Hannibal. Having a new season where they ride off into a romantic sunset murdering people together is so far from my idea of fun, I can't even begin to imagine watching it. I really hope that season 4 doesn't get made. Reply

Parent

lol y'all anti-hannigram people need to go outside

is this implying hannigram fans go outside period

they're not getting mad about how other people enjoy their fandom so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

hannigram it's about a dude who forced himself into another dude's life, mind and body, brainwashed him and made him ill, and that's not the worst part.

sorry for not liking that shit and make you feel attacked :'(



sorry for not liking that shit and make you feel attacked :'( Reply

no let it be dead. I'm still cringing over "murder husbands"

lol wat? the shit you guys watch is so weird.

it was very weird, little green blob. very weird.

Mte

The London previews of Hamilton start today! I've gotta wait til March to see it but I can't wait to hear what people think of the cast!

"drawing pictures of the two main characters playing the harpischord naked together "



I know this is true but also I refuse to believe. Reply

It's true and I wish it wasn't. There's also the drawing I saw of them 69'ing in red pencil which made me wonder what kind of person takes time to do that

well... there are worse ones floating around :/

lmaooo I appreciate your write-up OP, A+



I like both Hamilton and Hannibal a lot but I could never truly get into the fandom for either haha Reply

Thank you boo!!!



And I can't really do fandoms either. The cons, too many twitter/insta fansites, the millions of tumblr gifsets, the infighting over ships, the prevalent fan racism depending on the show's cast...most of the time it's too much for me. If I do happen to really like a show, like the Exorcist, I discuss it here but that's really it. Intense fandoms are exhausting. Reply

I saw it in LA on Sunday and I gotta say I was unimpressed with the cast. It was super hard to understand and I was bored. This is the one time in my life, as a musical theater fan, when I would say someone should 100 listen to the cast recording before going to see the show. I went home and watched youtube videos of the original cast and realized that without the Lin-Manuel magic, it loses it's awesome. I'm bummed.

Wow that sucks and those tickets are expensive too

$100 bucks a shot for seats in the balcony. Man, I would have rather just watched youtube.

oh damn, you're making me nervous, i'm seeing it in london in january :/ hope the cast is good.

I saw it in Chicago a couple months ago and while it was very good, it was not the transformative theatre experience I expected. My sister said she wished she hadn't watched the original Broadway cast bootleg beforehand, because the OBC was so much better and it really lessened her enjoyment of the show.

