Bryan Fuller Attends Hamilton And Praises Lin-Manuel Miranda

Normally Bryan Fuller keeps two years cancelled series Hannibal's spirit alive every couple of months by sticking the tip in with statements about a supposed season 4 renewal. This in turn keeps bonkers Hannigram shippers supporting him & wishin' & hopin' & prayin' the show will actually come back, while drawing pictures of the two main characters playing the harpischord naked together (don't look that up).

This time he mixed Hannibal references with another piece of entertainment that has a cult-like fan following: Broadway's Hamilton. Of course Lin took the bait and used a hashtag that I don't even want to know what kind of crossover drawings & inappropriate fanfic has been collected under it.

Now Hannibal stans are calling for a Hannibal musical which is just....no.




