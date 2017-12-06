Jeffrey Tambor’s Future on ‘Transparent’ Now Unclear

Isn't he the main character? How can they continue without him? Reply

I imagine the same way most shows (including House of Cards most recently) have done without a main character since the inception of TV - they write them out/kill them off/recast them. Reply

Oh man, I'm glad to hear that. Seems like a win-win solution -- innocent people don't lose their jobs and the predator gets the boot. Plus Robin Wright has been the best part of that show for a while now anyway. Reply

It’s become more of an ensemble show for the most part. Reply

They should do a final season where Maura dies off-screen and the children cope with her death and move on with their lives, finally becoming productive members of society.



Lol, I know. I'm just being optimistic!! Reply

ha! then they can do the spinoff "Pfeffermaner House" because that's just as likely Reply

“finally becoming productive members of society.“



lmaoooo Reply

If they cancel the whole thing outright I'd be fine with it. The last season was so bad. They obviously have no idea what they're doing with any of the characters, so they're all just spinning their wheels, repeating their same mistakes over and over. The story's run its course. Reply

get rid of him and recast with a trans actress, simple as that tbh Reply

To be frank, the story stopped being about trans people in the second season and started focusing more and more on Maura's horrible, spoiled entitled children, all of whom I detest. I just can't give a damn about them. I say if Tambor's leaving, cancel the show altogether. There's no real reason to watch it if they kill Maura off. Reply

