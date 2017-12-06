Jeffrey Tambor’s Future on ‘Transparent’ Now Unclear
Jeffrey Tambor said last month that he did not see how he could return to Amazon series “Transparent” following multiple misconduct allegations against him.
The actor now appears to be backpedaling from what was widely reported at the time as his decision to leave the series.
“What he said was that given the toxic atmosphere and the politicization on the set, it’s very hard for him to see how he can possibly return. But no final decision for next year has been made, either by Jeffrey or by Amazon.”
