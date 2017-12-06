Gwyneth Paltrow Claims Harvey Weinstein Lied About Having Sex With Her
Gwyneth Paltrow claims Harvey Weinstein lied about having sex with her. https://t.co/9gfFc7gSvd pic.twitter.com/HWNB6cFhHy— EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) December 6, 2017
The New York Times published another exposé today where it details the many ways that Weinstein's incredible influence was used to silence women.
One woman says that Weinstein bragged that he had been intimate with Gwyneth as well as others.
Paltrow said today:
“He’s not the first person to lie about sleeping with someone” “But he used the lie as an assault weapon.”
In the same exposé, NYT says that Weinstein had close ties with National Enquirer publisher company American Media.
The story states that "Weinstein would provide tips to reporters about others in exchange for killing stories about his infidelities."
source
source
@harvey
RE: @harvey
Re: @harvey
Men were a mistake.
Some low-level assistants were pulled in: They compiled “bibles” that included hints on facilitating encounters with women, and were required to procure his penile injections for erectile dysfunction.
Yeesh.
Edited at 2017-12-06 09:23 pm (UTC)