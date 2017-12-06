Gwyneth Paltrow Claims Harvey Weinstein Lied About Having Sex With Her

We need laws. Real legislation that holds these motherfuckers legally responsible. This culture will not stop with things being open ended.



Reply

Thread

Link

Harvey fucking would. Reply

Thread

Link

The only appropriate response, truly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The class action lawsuit could be interesting if the talent agencies have to give over their emails about Harvey. So much corporate covering up. These businesses will only change when they have to pay out millions. Reply

Thread

Link

I believe her. He seems like the type so he can boast about his “conquests” 🤢. It’s why he doesn’t see it as assault the sick fuck Reply

Thread

Link

Its so disgusting how so many men run around bragging about having had sex or hooking up with their victims when that was never the case at all. Its not enough for them to humiliate and brutalize you, they also have to slander your reputation to in an attempt to inflate their own/stroke their egos.



Men were a mistake. Reply

Thread

Link

this makes total sense considering who he is, he'd of course leverage these bullshit claims to get shit done. he's garbage. Reply

Thread

Link

I wonder if he actually slept with any of the A-list stars that he bragged so much about. He didn't have any solo producing project, and all of his films had many producers on it, so I wonder if he had such big authority to cast whoever he wanted. Reply

Thread

Link



Some low-level assistants were pulled in: They compiled “bibles” that included hints on facilitating encounters with women, and were required to procure his penile injections for erectile dysfunction.



Yeesh.



Edited at 2017-12-06 09:23 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

This was the first thing I read on Twitter this morning, I still feel sick. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The sad thing is that some of you guys actually believed these rumors and would spread them all in the name of gossip. I know not everyone on here did but I have read this place for years and the comments under certain posts about certain actresses would always include about how they either slept with Harvey or slept their way to the top. How else could women like Paltrow, Lawrence, Vikander get to the top without sleeping with someone. And then those that didn't quite get there were made fun off of because they "slept" with Harvey for no reason....like Gretchen Mole and Blake Lively.



Reply

Thread

Link

Some people here used to call Jlaw and others they accused of sleeping with him "Harvey's girls". Even after the accusations came out they still used that nickname. It was so gross. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Like I am not even a fan of Jlaw or Goop or Blake etc but like it was all very demeaning and was an attempt to take away any success these women had and claim that it was because they slept with a man in a more powerful position. And I am sick and tired of it. Especially when there was literally no truth to any of it. All gossip/rumors. I have literally gotten into arguments over this and then I get told that all I am doing is standing up for "white mediocrity" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

especially Blake Lively. Is it so hard to belive that a women can get a job based on her talent? But for some reason you can accuse Blake for being a part of the casting couch and justify the joke with "basic white girl". Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The Gretchen Mol BI was started by Lainey over at Lainey Gossip. Lainey hasn’t apologized for it. I feel bad for Gretchen. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That’s disgusting. And it’s not surprising that he had the National Enquirer in his pocket. He probably also used other tabloids to spy on other celebs. Reply

Thread

Link

unsurprising and unfortunate didn't he also lie about charlize theron? Reply

Thread

Link