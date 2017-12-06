Cara Delevingne’s Perfect Christmas | British Vogue
How does Cara Delevingne celebrate Christmas? From Christmas in the Delevingne household and what Cara wants for Christmas to what it means to be a Burberry girl, step inside Cara Delevingne’s perfect Christmas
Q: What's on your Christmas wish list?
A: People who have asked me what they want to buy me for present I always kind of just say give money to charity that I'm supporting like Lady Garden or Girl Up.
Q: What are you buying for your dog?
A: I get Leo a lot of nice treats.
Q: Do you have any New Year's resolutions?
A: To stop eating meat and travel.
What do you want for Christmas this year??
That sweater looks mad comfortable.
I've never found her beautiful like most do, but her hair looks great like that and it looks really good on her.
i'm shit to buy for because when i want something i just buy it myself
I've come to terms with it