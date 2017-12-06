Cara Delevingne’s Perfect Christmas | British Vogue



Q: What's on your Christmas wish list?
A: People who have asked me what they want to buy me for present I always kind of just say give money to charity that I'm supporting like Lady Garden or Girl Up.

Q: What are you buying for your dog?
A: I get Leo a lot of nice treats.

Q: Do you have any New Year's resolutions?
A: To stop eating meat and travel.

What do you want for Christmas this year??
