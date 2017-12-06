ONTD Original: The Most Beautiful Bollywood Actresses *(Edited and Improved Edition)

*Ok, so since there were a lot of objections in the comments section to my original post due to the list being so short and excluding many other renowned beauties in Bollywood, I decided to delete that post and start over. I've expanded the list to include several more actresses, and my original post was admittedly quite lazily done so I'm happier with this one..



Deepika Padukone

Deepika is probably the most beautiful actress of the late 2000s-2010s in Bollywood, in my opinion. She looked the best in Piku, Chennai Express, and Ram Leela.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri has charmed everyone with her beauty and infectious smile since the mid 1980s. She looked the most beautiful in Khalnayak, Devdas, and Anjaam.

Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya is known mostly for her beauty, and she was even crowned Miss World in 1994. Her best looks were in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, and Shabd, in my opinion.

Urmila Matondkar

Urmila is one of the most underrated actresses in Bollywood in terms of beauty. She was ethereal in Rangeela, Aflatoon, and Deewane.

Rekha

Rekha is just simply breathtaking, and she looked the best in Silsila, Umrao Jaan, and Utsav.

Waheeda Rehman

Waheeda's most gorgeous looks are in Pyaasa, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulaam, and Guide.

Meena Kumari

Meena has left a lasting impression in Bollywood cinema history with her beauty and acting, and films like Pakeezah, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulaam, and Mere Apne. She tragically passed away at 38 years of age from liver cirrhosis in 1972.

Madhubala

Madhubala is often referred to by many as the most beautiful actress in Bollywood cinema. Her immense charisma added to her appeal, and she dazzled audiences in popular films such as Mughal-e-Azam, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, and Mahal. Like Meena Kumari, Madhubala also had an untimely death and passed away at a young age. She died in 1969 when she was only 36 years old and it was the result of complications from her ventricular septal defect.

Vyjayanthimala

The radiant Vyjayanthimala was especially alluring in Amrapali, Ganga Jamuna, and Sangam.

Rani Mukherjee

Rani is a complete gem and her smile is to die for. Her most beautiful looks are from Hum Tum, Saawariya, and Dil Bole Hadippa!

Kajol

You know a person is gorgeous when they can look that good even with a unibrow! Kajol looks the most divine in Yeh Dillagi, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Fanaa.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam actually has a terrible personality and is quite a brat, and that is why I originally omitted her from this list, but one can't deny that she is stunning. Her beauty is the most exuberant in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Saawariya, and Aisha.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita wasn't crowned Miss Universe in 1994 for nothing. She is just nothing short of lovely. Her peak looks were in Sirf Tum, Biwi No. 1, Main Hoon Na, and the Mehboob Mere song from Fiza.

Honorable Mentions:

Asha Parekh
Sonali Bendre
Juhi Chawla
Manisha Koirala
Hema Malini
Tabu
Divya Bharti
Sridevi
Vidya Balan
Sharmila Tagore
Sadhana Shivdasani


