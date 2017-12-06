ONTD Original: The Most Beautiful Bollywood Actresses *(Edited and Improved Edition)
*Ok, so since there were a lot of objections in the comments section to my original post due to the list being so short and excluding many other renowned beauties in Bollywood, I decided to delete that post and start over. I've expanded the list to include several more actresses, and my original post was admittedly quite lazily done so I'm happier with this one..
Deepika Padukone
Deepika is probably the most beautiful actress of the late 2000s-2010s in Bollywood, in my opinion. She looked the best in Piku, Chennai Express, and Ram Leela.
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri has charmed everyone with her beauty and infectious smile since the mid 1980s. She looked the most beautiful in Khalnayak, Devdas, and Anjaam.
Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya is known mostly for her beauty, and she was even crowned Miss World in 1994. Her best looks were in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, and Shabd, in my opinion.
Urmila Matondkar
Urmila is one of the most underrated actresses in Bollywood in terms of beauty. She was ethereal in Rangeela, Aflatoon, and Deewane.
Rekha
Rekha is just simply breathtaking, and she looked the best in Silsila, Umrao Jaan, and Utsav.
Waheeda Rehman
Waheeda's most gorgeous looks are in Pyaasa, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulaam, and Guide.
Meena Kumari
Meena has left a lasting impression in Bollywood cinema history with her beauty and acting, and films like Pakeezah, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulaam, and Mere Apne. She tragically passed away at 38 years of age from liver cirrhosis in 1972.
Madhubala
Madhubala is often referred to by many as the most beautiful actress in Bollywood cinema. Her immense charisma added to her appeal, and she dazzled audiences in popular films such as Mughal-e-Azam, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, and Mahal. Like Meena Kumari, Madhubala also had an untimely death and passed away at a young age. She died in 1969 when she was only 36 years old and it was the result of complications from her ventricular septal defect.
Vyjayanthimala
The radiant Vyjayanthimala was especially alluring in Amrapali, Ganga Jamuna, and Sangam.
Rani Mukherjee
Rani is a complete gem and her smile is to die for. Her most beautiful looks are from Hum Tum, Saawariya, and Dil Bole Hadippa!
Kajol
You know a person is gorgeous when they can look that good even with a unibrow! Kajol looks the most divine in Yeh Dillagi, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Fanaa.
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam actually has a terrible personality and is quite a brat, and that is why I originally omitted her from this list, but one can't deny that she is stunning. Her beauty is the most exuberant in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Saawariya, and Aisha.
Sushmita Sen
Sushmita wasn't crowned Miss Universe in 1994 for nothing. She is just nothing short of lovely. Her peak looks were in Sirf Tum, Biwi No. 1, Main Hoon Na, and the Mehboob Mere song from Fiza.
Honorable Mentions:
Asha Parekh
Sonali Bendre
Juhi Chawla
Manisha Koirala
Hema Malini
Tabu
Divya Bharti
Sridevi
Vidya Balan
Sharmila Tagore
Sadhana Shivdasani
I always loved Zeenat Aman & Sharmila Tagore (I die for her clothes in An Evening in Paris)
I think Katrina Kaif is really beautiful too tbh - and I'd die for Lisa Haydon cheekbones, she's stunning!
Ignore Akshay in this song lol
Like I said in the original post, I have a huge crush on Shraddha Kapoor and I'm oddly attracted to basic bae Anoushka Sharma (her personality and her dancing scene in "Jab Harry Met Sejal" is what really does it for me 🔥).
She's the reason why I watched the JHMS - forever pissed I did :(((
I finally watched it during the weekend. God awful. I only watched it for Anushka. It was a sexist mess. He literally told her he's a pervert and she was like, "Okay, cool!" He controlled her actions all through the movie, and even scolded her for almost being raped. And then there's that age gap. Like!!!!
Obviously, she has an ideally lanky supermodel body, but her face is 100% average for an Indian actress. She doesn't hold a candle to any of Bollywood's famous beauties.
Aishwarya, Madhubala, Hema Malini, Madhuri>>>>>>
Deepika is the Bollywood equivalent of Jennifer Lawrence: an it girl with a great body and an averagely pretty face who gets unwarranted hype about her looks because she's popular.
I've always thought her looks are overrated and people fall into her hype and image etc.
Preity Zinta
Asin
Shilpa Shetty
She still looks great and has aged gracefully from the recent pictures that I've seen of her.
Preity, Asin, and Shilpa are all beautiful as well.
I find you all breathtaking!