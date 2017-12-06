ONTD Original: The Most Beautiful Bollywood Actresses *(Edited and Improved Edition)

Urmila + Sushmita are just forever my favs 💖



I always loved Zeenat Aman & Sharmila Tagore (I die for her clothes in An Evening in Paris)



I think Katrina Kaif is really beautiful too tbh - and I'd die for Lisa Haydon cheekbones, she's stunning!





Lisa Haydon is very pretty, and she was so funny in Ae dil Hai Mushkil lol. Reply

lol, she was the only good part of that shitty film. :))) Reply

Omg yes, Urmila and Sushmita deserve more praise.



Ignore Akshay in this song lol







that first gif of deepika should be in every post. too beautiful.

Kajol's unibrow is gorgeous Reply

also Deepika was so beautiful in Ram Leela honestly everyone can go home and stop trying, the peak has been achieved and we can relax now Reply

Yes. Peak female beauty, IMO. She was gorgeous in "Piku," too. Reply

Facts







Madhuri, Juhi, Deepika and Vidya are my faves Reply

Oops can’t forget queen Kajol Reply

Juhi <3



There are so many beautiful Indian actresses but some of them don't have an ounce of charisma- like Sonam Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. Reply

i know i'm gonna be seen as a hater but i never got the hype over ash. Reply

I never have, either. Reply

I feel like that about Deepika. Oop Reply

Ugh, Deepika is the most beautiful woman alive. She's breathtaking. Sonam is gorgeous. <3



Like I said in the original post, I have a huge crush on Shraddha Kapoor and I'm oddly attracted to basic bae Anoushka Sharma (her personality and her dancing scene in "Jab Harry Met Sejal" is what really does it for me 🔥). Reply

Anushka Sharma is always bae!!! <3 She's my fav ~ love how she speaks her mind + issues about the industry.



She's the reason why I watched the JHMS - forever pissed I did :((( Reply

Yeah, I really like that about her. She has such a cute personality and doesn't seem to put up fronts like Sonam and others do. It's so refreshing.



I finally watched it during the weekend. God awful. I only watched it for Anushka. It was a sexist mess. He literally told her he's a pervert and she was like, "Okay, cool!" He controlled her actions all through the movie, and even scolded her for almost being raped. And then there's that age gap. Like!!!! Reply

Anushka was a cutie







Reply

Sridevi was very beautiful before her nose job. She way overdid it. Same with Shilpa Shetty Reply

Sridevi was so pretty, I don't know why she went overboard with the rhinoplasty. Reply

ugh i know :( i think madhuri got one too right? Reply

she didn't! she has botox of course, but her nose is the same! Reply

It blows my mind how VASTLY overrated Deepika's looks are.



Obviously, she has an ideally lanky supermodel body, but her face is 100% average for an Indian actress. She doesn't hold a candle to any of Bollywood's famous beauties.



Aishwarya, Madhubala, Hema Malini, Madhuri>>>>>> Reply

Wow, absolutely not true. Reply

No, it's true. The big deal about Deepika's looks are 100% a part of the media hype machine.



Deepika is the Bollywood equivalent of Jennifer Lawrence: an it girl with a great body and an averagely pretty face who gets unwarranted hype about her looks because she's popular. Reply

lol - I think she's recently she's been looking very haggard (idk what SLB puts them through) but the skin whitening has not helped Deepika at all! She was so much better when she was tanned :/ Reply

i think deepika is absolutely stunning but IA with you that the actresses you listed are like, beyond Reply

Maybe it's just me, but I personally find Deepika more beautiful than Aishwarya. Reply

Omg. You're the first person to ever agree with me lol.



I've always thought her looks are overrated and people fall into her hype and image etc. Reply

From personal experience, I've seen a lot of North Indians shit on South Indian women and see them as less attractive but it makes me laugh how a lot of the most beautiful/iconic Bollywood actresses are South Indian (Aishwarya, Deepika, Rekha, Sridevi, Hema Malini etc.). Reply

I had someone tell me they couldn't believe I was South Indian because I was pretty, and all I could think to myself was how she shouldn't be commenting on anyone's appearance considering how unfortunate-looking she was. Reply

I'm sorry that happened to you. That woman was being a disgusting bigot. Reply

How rude! I know this guy who has got such a boner about north Indian girls blah blah, how fair they are. Smh. South Indian women are absolutely stunning Reply

Indian beauty standards are fucked up when you factor in colorism and the commercialization of skin whitening products Reply

It's really sad. I don't think I've ever seen one Bollywood film with a dark-skinned actress as the lead. I hope this ends one day, but it probably never will.



Edited at 2017-12-06 09:31 pm (UTC)

That's true. Colorism is a problem in my home country (Afghanistan) as well. It seems to be a problem throughout the continent of Asia, sadly. Reply

yup Reply

I'm sick of it. when I go to India and the average population is just so much more darker than what they are depicting. The self hatred runs so deep Reply

YASSS Reply

Madhuri reminds me of her in a few ways. They both have/had a certain "it" factor that set them apart from other actresses. Reply

Preity Zinta





Asin





Shilpa Shetty

Glad to see Manisha Koirala on the list; she was so beautiful in Bombay.

Preity Zinta

Asin

Shilpa Shetty

All three are gorgeous, especially Asin.



How do you post images? Reply

Dammit the quoting didn't work. Follow instructions here:



for how to add images.



Yes, Asin is so stunning!

Dammit the quoting didn't work. Follow instructions here: https://www.livejournal.com/support/faq/6.html for how to add images.

I love Manisha too







She still looks great and has aged gracefully from the recent pictures that I've seen of her.





Preity, Asin, and Shilpa are all beautiful as well. Reply

Divya Bharti is another actress who I always thought was beautiful. It's tragic that she died so young.







UGH mte :'( Reply

Is there anyone more beautiful than an Indian woman? No, no there isn't. Reply

No, there isn't. <3 Reply

Wish I could unlearn the self hatred white society around me has hammered into me. Reply

