I need her to host SNL Reply

Their writers suck. She'd be wasted there. Reply

Letting another black woman host so soon?! Are you trying to kill Lorne Michaels?! Reply

lmao Reply

mte we need to wait at least 20 years Reply

Yes Reply

dead Reply

That was amazing Reply

i would totally buy this book. Reply

And if I am your employee,

don't rest your hand upon my knee.

No, I won't sit on your lap,

I shouldn't have to say this crap.



Amazing. I wish Anthony Anderson's character on Blackish would get killed off though Reply

how come his serial r*pist ass is still getting a pass/nominations for awards even Reply

I'm pretty sure his team tried o bury that police report and also probably have banned that question from being brought up Reply

HIM TOOOOO 😩



I've been wondering why no one has brought his stuff up. Reply

Yes. He's the worst part of the show and it's no contest. Reply

Sit all the men down and make them watch this. Reply

Oh my god this is so amazing Joan Clayton I love you <33333 Reply

Everytime I see her name I remember Toni's 'Joan Bitch Clayton' LOLOL Reply

she's gonna need a follow-up on what is consent. some men just dont understand what consent is. Reply

It's so funny to me that she seems to finally be getting a lot of recognition that she definitely deserved since she was on Girlfriends. Reply

I agree, Girlfriends was amazing. Reply

I was just having the exact same thought. I fucking miss Girlfriends <3 Reply

I loved Girlfriends Reply

yeah, blackish is corny as fuck. she's been a queen for a long time Reply

I hope she shows this to her coworker Anthony Reply

I'm v glad she did this. Stuff like this should def be mandatory reading for little boys to read

Congress should hand this out along with pocket constitutions Reply

I love this. Reply

ok but where do I purchase this Reply

she's a treasure but her relationship with anthony anderson is nagl. he needs to be held accountable too. Reply

