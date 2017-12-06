Tracee Ellis Ross’ Children’s Book for Handsy Men
Tracee Ellis Ross guest hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live and used her monologue to talk about Hollywood’s sexual harassment scandal. She decided to write a children’s book to make it easy enough for men to understand consent.
don't rest your hand upon my knee.
No, I won't sit on your lap,
I shouldn't have to say this crap.
Amazing. I wish Anthony Anderson's character on Blackish would get killed off though
I’m v glad she did this. Stuff like this should def be mandatory reading for little boys to read