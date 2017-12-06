all mine

Lena Dunham claims she warned Hillary Clinton’s team about Harvey Weinstein allegations




Lena Dunham said, "I just want to let you know that Harvey's a rapist, and this is going to come out at some point," to Kristina Schake, Clinton campaign's deputy communications director. "I think it's a really bad idea for him to host fund-raisers and be involved because it's an open secret in Hollywood that he has a problem with sexual assault."

Representatives for Dunham didn't immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday. Clinton's communications director Nick Merrill told the paper that "only (Dunham) can answer why she would tell them instead of those who could stop him."

SOURCE= https://twitter.com/NME/status/938457199445270530
Tagged: ,