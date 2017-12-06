Lena Dunham claims she warned Hillary Clinton’s team about Harvey Weinstein allegations

Oh my God shut the fuck up



She's that kid in 5th grade who has to be involved in everything Reply

As I was opening this thread I literally said to myself, "It's like she has to insert herself into everything, GOD!" Reply

AKA a native New Yorker. Reply

I am a born and raised New Yorker and I can tell you this is only representative of the rich Manhattan kids.



If you did this shit on any of the outer boroughs or outside of midtown in school you'd get your ass beat for being nosy or obnoxious. Oh my word she is the WORST representative for NYC. (But also really representative of some kids you see on the UES.) Reply

As a 5th grade teacher, I feel this so hard. Reply

we all need a filmed dialogue between lena dunham and tyra banks Reply

lmao ikr Reply

I am shocked she hasn’t managed to insert herself into the Russian ban story as well. Reply

"My great grandfather was born in Moscow. When I was young I did gymnastics. If I really wanted to, I could've gone to the Olympics as a gymnast and represented Russia. To think if maybe I did do that I'd have been surrounded with some of these cheats!" -Lena Dunham interviewed for the Netflix doc Icarus. Reply

Hahhaa sounds like her BS Reply

"I warned Putin's team and said, I just want to let you know that there is a problem with the labs in Sochi, and this is going to come out at some point. I think it's a really bad idea for you to tamper with the samples and be involved because it's an open secret in sports that Russia has a problem with doping." - Lena Dunham Reply

Or maybe she'll lament that she never tried doping? Like how she said she wishes she had had an abortion. Reply

uhhhh Reply

And she's still going...🙄 Reply

lmao mte Reply

Fuck off, you’re a child molester yourself and a rapist defender.



Don’t you dare try to get some good will back on your side at the expense of Hillary. She’s been through enough, she doesn’t need your dumbass trying to bring her down some more.



Edited at 2017-12-06 07:28 pm (UTC) Reply

She needs to stop talking. Reply

Seriously. Idk about others but i am well past being mad and fully into being terribly embarrassed. Reply

I just don't get it. Dosen't she have a publicist? An ouce of self-awareness? Reply

this is one thing where she probably actually did say something.



where's that absolutely gif of her and hillary? Reply

i say it every time this gif is posted, but it has such a dark ominous energy that it scares me. Reply

so much vom Reply

Such a genuine moment. Reply

I'm sure you did because he wasn't your friend. We know if Weinstein was your friend you'd release some stupid ass statement about how you've known him for ~half a decade~ and he's a great guy. Reply

Tell me more about the rapist friend of yours you defended. Reply

what kind of piss-poor attempt at damage control? Reply

Is she still liking tweets saying people who are mean to her because she felt the need to publish a piece in the Hollywood Reporter defending her rapist friend are part of a right wing conspiracy and are undermining the movement by pitting women against each other? Reply

not any new ones, yet. Reply

what the fuck Reply

Wtf Reply

That shady ass response though. Reply

