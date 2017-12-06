Lena Dunham claims she warned Hillary Clinton’s team about Harvey Weinstein allegations
Lena Dunham claims she warned Hillary Clinton's team about Harvey Weinstein allegations last year
Lena Dunham said, "I just want to let you know that Harvey's a rapist, and this is going to come out at some point," to Kristina Schake, Clinton campaign's deputy communications director. "I think it's a really bad idea for him to host fund-raisers and be involved because it's an open secret in Hollywood that he has a problem with sexual assault."
Representatives for Dunham didn't immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday. Clinton's communications director Nick Merrill told the paper that "only (Dunham) can answer why she would tell them instead of those who could stop him."
SOURCE= https://twitter.com/NME/status/938457199445270530
She's that kid in 5th grade who has to be involved in everything
If you did this shit on any of the outer boroughs or outside of midtown in school you'd get your ass beat for being nosy or obnoxious. Oh my word she is the WORST representative for NYC. (But also really representative of some kids you see on the UES.)
Don’t you dare try to get some good will back on your side at the expense of Hillary. She’s been through enough, she doesn’t need your dumbass trying to bring her down some more.
where's that absolutely gif of her and hillary?
i say it every time this gif is posted, but it has such a dark ominous energy that it scares me.