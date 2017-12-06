Taylor Swift's Vogue Poem: 'The Trick to Holding On'

why did they do this to her eyebrows.... she looks gorgeous in the black and white one where she's wearing the cap but they non-existent eyebrows ruin it



i like this part of the poem:



They don’t tell you this when you are young

You can’t hold on to everything

Can’t show up for everyone

You pick your poison

Or your cure

Phone numbers you know by heart

And the ones you don't answer any more



yeah I like that part too

lol this is so basic

lol mte, i'm like...u don't say sis????????????? my poems in elementary school were more complex

lmao

lol but do you expect better taste from taylor swift fans?

I thought I was being too harsh! Glad to see it's not just me

nothing will ever beat kristen stewart's "poem"

...I'll suck the bones pretty.

I reared digital moonlight

You read its clock, scrawled neon across that black

Kismetly … ubiquitously crest fallen

Thrown down to strafe your foothills

…I’ll suck the bones pretty.

Your nature perforated the abrasive organ pumps

Spray painted everything known to man,

Stream rushed through and all out into

Something Whilst the crackling stare down sun snuck

Through our windows boarded up

He hit your flint face and it sparked.



And I bellowed and you parked

We reached Marfa.

One honest day up on this freedom pole

Devils not done digging

He’s speaking in tongues all along the pan handle

And this pining erosion is getting dust in

My eyes

And I’m drunk on your morsels

And so I look down the line

Your every twitch hand drum salute

Salutes mine …



lmaoooo this gif in combination with the poem is just truly beautiful.

cryingg

Oh god I forgot all about this lol.

nnnnnnn

this gif lol

This is the first time I've appreciated her face

At the beginning I was on the fence of her being in the cover of Time, just because I thought there were other people who should have been included, but damn if people on twitter havent been so so ugly about it. She's still a victim, even if flawed, even if unlikable. Having her in the cover gives it a visibility and reaches more girls than it originally wouldn't have. The whole thing has just been ugh



Yea, I feel uncomfortable really speaking on it. Someone wrote in the previous post that it makes sense to show even powerful woman can be a victim to it. Great point.

She wasn't my first choice. But I understand it.



She wasn’t my first choice. But I understand it. Reply

yeah, I am pretty "whatever" about it now, especially considering it's impossible to make a negative comment about it without being called disgusting.

The part that bugs me about it being her is that it’s the silence breakers - when she has stayed silent on way too many important topics, and quite recently made news for not speaking up.



Like it’s good of her to have spoke up about being groped and getting shit done and her testimony and all that. Most aren’t discounting that. Yes I understand that this specific Time article was about sexual assault. But I understand the “ugh” reactions for her. Reply

this isn't directed at you but that post was disappointing. if you see that powerful cover and the first thing you care about is who is and who isn't on the cover.. you're part of the problem

Literally everywhere on the internet someone is saying something that would get them dragged if they were dragging another victim

Um, she looks pretty.

I just don't understand the hair style lol. Her poem is not as bad as I expected. The part about your intuition failing you spoke to me.

she looks weird but pretty. i wish she'd fill in the damn brows though. she looks much better w them filled.



i know i wish she would fill them in, she looked so good in this photoshoot with full brows like this

OMG this look so good. her whole face is changed!

are you fucking kidding? this is the ugliest she's EVER looked

I really like her brows like that.

Her brows look fantastic there. She really should do that more often.

yep, this was what i was talking about. the makeup artist did her right here.

lol mte. when i went blonde i had a bunch of people tell me i needed to bleach my brows to match and i was like NEVER GIVING UP MY DARK BROWS.

i know it's like avant garde or haute couture or w/e but those eyebrows are not a good look

no one memorizes phone numbers anymore

lmao the only number i have memorized is my momma. especially when you live in a big city and there's like 3 different area codes. i can't be assed.

Lmao mte.

i know my families numbers cause those are the only ones important to know in case of an emergency for me.

it took me like 4 years before i had my husband's committed to memory, mainly b/c he always has a store account wherever we shop

I don't even have my own phone number memorized, tbh.

Don't even know my own, so when a company is like "can we confirm your number is 123456789" I'm like "yeah sure uh huh yep that's my number".

The only numbers I know is my parents land line and work numbers for a job I haven't been at in 7 years but since I worked reception, the extensions ar burned into my memory

I've had the same number for almost ten years so I know mine and I know my husbands but that's it.

Last year I got locked out of my apartment when I was taking out the trash and I had to borrow someone's phone to call my parents since they had my spare key, and it wasn't until he handed me his phone I realized, "shit I don't remember their phone number anymore" lol. They've had the same number for 20 years and I haven't actually dialed it in so long that I don't know what it is anymore.

I keep emergency numbers like my husband and my parents written down in my planner for this exact reason lol.

I only know my old roommate's by heart since I still use his Giant card lol



he's gonna have to bail me out of jail someday Reply

the only phone numbers i have memorised are my own and my parents' old number. idk their new one. i just saved it to my frequent numbers list. i really should memorise it at some point.

I still have my childhood number memorized. And my ex-best friend's number. My boyfriend's number? Not a clue. I think it has an 8 in it.

I know my mom's, and that's it. And so I'd be screwed if I ever lost my phone in an emergency.

LMAO



sometimes i can't even remember my mom's phone number Reply

i know mine, my mom's, and 911

everyone take a Xanax before reading/commenting.

I like the picture where she is sitting on the bed, I feel like it's the only one where that hair works.

how is she so perfect 😭

I know 😭 and she's a Stein supporter too

omg that makes me love her even more 💚

wow didnt know you stanned ha FKA!

<3

<3 Reply

I love the water photo

Taylor Swift, known by many as the the daughter of William Shakespeare,

and I'm done. 😂



and I'm done. 😂 Reply

