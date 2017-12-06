Taylor Swift's Vogue Poem: 'The Trick to Holding On'
Taylor Swift, known by many as the the daughter of William Shakespeare, gave an exclusive poem of hers to British Vogue rather than doing an interview(lol). The poem is titled "The Trick to Holding On", and details reinvention and moving on. Below is the poem and photos from her photoshoot:
i like this part of the poem:
They don’t tell you this when you are young
You can’t hold on to everything
Can’t show up for everyone
You pick your poison
Or your cure
Phone numbers you know by heart
And the ones you don’t answer any more
She wasn’t my first choice. But I understand it.
Like it’s good of her to have spoke up about being groped and getting shit done and her testimony and all that. Most aren’t discounting that. Yes I understand that this specific Time article was about sexual assault. But I understand the “ugh” reactions for her.
