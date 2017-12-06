December 6th, 2017, 10:44 am dumpweeds YouTube Rewind - The Shape of 2017 YouTube's annual end-of-the-year round up is here! Featuring Despacito, Shape of You, and some of your fave nobodies!sourcehow many people did you not recognize, ontd? Tagged: internet celebrities, viral, year in review Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 7272 comments Add comment
Tho i got happy i recognized Tomska and Mcfly & Carlito :D
the first girl literally just makes slime videos, i think her name is karina garcia
the ugly dude on the bottom has a pretty wife, i saw him on reddit once and a bunch of redpillers were mad he has a hot wife and is apparently a good dude idr
then the ugly blond dude is collins key, that magician from americas got talent. his channel is kinda fun