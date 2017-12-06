This is always so awkward because everything in this video is either stale memes or reference to things you don't understand ?



Tho i got happy i recognized Tomska and Mcfly & Carlito :D Reply

I'm curious as to the criteria needed to be invited onto these videos--anything else besides a million or so subscribers and teenage stans? Reply

i recognize no one in the still and it's so offputting that i'm not even going to click play tbh haha Reply

Lmao same Reply

LOL same. All I recognize is the fidget spinner. Reply

mte lol Reply

Same lol Reply

MTE Reply

i recognize 3 and im on youtube a lot lmao.



the first girl literally just makes slime videos, i think her name is karina garcia



the ugly dude on the bottom has a pretty wife, i saw him on reddit once and a bunch of redpillers were mad he has a hot wife and is apparently a good dude idr



then the ugly blond dude is collins key, that magician from americas got talent. his channel is kinda fun Reply

this year has truly been a shitshow Reply

made it to 2 minutes and had to stop, what was the point of this???? Reply

idk, but that was really hard to watch Reply

YouTube does this every year. Why? Idk, tweens. Reply

zero and the music was annoying Reply

poppy's part was the only part that mattered Reply

2017 was evil. Reply

the only thing i recognize are the words 'rewind' and '2017'. Reply

why are they rewarding so many bad people? im done with this planet Reply

i went all in on youtube in 2017 and my life is worse for it probably Reply

2017 can go to hell Reply

and even still- i only recognize casey nesitat in the thumbnail Reply

Why are these people getting rich. JFC Reply

