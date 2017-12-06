The Metropolitan Opera's conductor James Levine accused of sexually abusing teenage boys .





MET conductor James Levine accused of sexual abuse by Four men who were teenager at that time .

The Victim says
“On various occasions he would ask me how I touched myself and then he would touch me the way I touched myself,” the victim wrote in his report. “I was never able to be aroused by this. But then he would masturbate himself at his bed or in the bathroom.”

The victim says similar behavior went on for years. He also claimed that Levine had given him an estimated $50,000 over the years. In his statement, the victim also claims that the incidents with Levine "nearly destroyed my family and almost led me to suicide."

Some opera lovers and others took to social media to question whether the Met knew about troubling behavior by Mr. Levine and why Peter Gelb and other leaders did not investigate him before now .

People say Everybody knew












