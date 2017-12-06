The Metropolitan Opera's conductor James Levine accused of sexually abusing teenage boys .

As the Met Opera weighs the fate of the conductor James Levine, a fourth man accuses him of sexual misconduct https://t.co/PIsnVSQrDK — The New York Times (@nytimes) 2017年12月5日

It comes a bit late. The rumours were already there in the 80ties and if they reached me, a bassoon student in the South of Germany, would one think they were known in N.Y. too. And as much as I admire his talent: It wouldn't rectify abuse and covering up for him. — Sibylle Luise Binder (@Bylle_Binder) 2017年12月3日

The James Levine pederast story is classical music’s long and best-known dirty secret. This will wreak havoc at the @MetOpera, which has actively covered it up for decades, and now has the gall to announce they will “investigate.” — Michael Lewin (@Lewinpiano) 2017年12月3日

Peter Gelb, per @nytimesarts, says @MetOpera knew of police report on #Levine in 2016 but did nothing til this story broke today. GELB SHOULD GO. GET OUT. SHAME ON HIM. #LevineSexOffender — operaglenn (@operaglenn) 2017年12月3日

The @MetOpera knew of the molestation accusations against James Levine for YEARS but did nothing until news articles picked up steam this week. Shame on them. I'm pulling my money and support for them and I would encourage you to do the same. — Erich Bergen (@erichbergen) 2017年12月4日

The @MetOpera management & Board have been covering for #JamesLevine for DECADES. His proclivities have been the #opera world's biggest, most #shameful "open secret" & the Met is acting now only because the story has emerged into the press well beyond their control. — Suzanne Schwing (@SuzanneSchwing) 2017年12月3日

Translation: We were successful at keeping the rumors quiet for DECADES. After the #HarveyWeinstein, #CharlieRose, #MattLauer scandals, we were no longer able to keep the #NYTimes at bay. Now we're in damage control PR-spin mode. #BeBRAVE #SupportTheArts — Joel Fan (@JoelFanMusic) 2017年12月3日

The music world loses NOTHING by getting rid of James Levine or Mariss Jansons or anyone like them.



If anything, we would all gain from getting rid of them. — arvo färt (@aidancramsay) 2017年12月2日

If only you were ‘disturbed’ enough to do something about it at *any* point in the last 30+ years while so much of the classical world had been talking about it. — James Rhodes (@JRhodesPianist) 2017年12月3日

@terryteachout If I heard this a decade ago then @MetOpera had to have known forever — Christopher Shinn (@chris_shinn) 2017年12月3日

I don't see how Peter Gelb survives the Met's admission that it accepted without further investigation James Levine's denial of guilt, then sat on the police report for a year. — Terry Teachout (@terryteachout) 2017年12月3日

MET conductor James Levine accused of sexual abuse by Four men who were teenager at that time .The Victim says“On various occasions he would ask me how I touched myself and then he would touch me the way I touched myself,” the victim wrote in his report. “I was never able to be aroused by this. But then he would masturbate himself at his bed or in the bathroom.”The victim says similar behavior went on for years. He also claimed that Levine had given him an estimated $50,000 over the years. In his statement, the victim also claims that the incidents with Levine "nearly destroyed my family and almost led me to suicide."Some opera lovers and others took to social media to question whether the Met knew about troubling behavior by Mr. Levine and why Peter Gelb and other leaders did not investigate him before now .People say Everybody knew