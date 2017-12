I started watching Will & Grace for the first time a few months ago and I got completely caught up this weekend just in time for tonight's new episode! I was pretty excited, haha. It was a fun episode Reply

It was fun and I laughed, but it wasn't as sharp as some of the previous episodes. Reply

....the post has 2 comments. Damn LJ is rly going downhill. Reply

Lmfaooo Reply

LMFAOOOO Reply

lol Reply

About halfway through it now, it's pretty fun so far! Reply

Aww, the ending was sweet. And yaaay, bloopers! :D Reply

I don't have school until ten any more on Tuesdays, but I still forget about Will & Grace. Where can I rewatch, TLC? Reply

Not in Hulu territory ™️ Reply

NBC's page if your cable allows it. Reply

You could tell they were almost breaking character all the time, it was so damn funny. Loved the episode Reply

I noticed when Karen was laughing at Schmidty the little boy was struggling and the nanny had her mouth clamped too Reply

Little schmidty killed me with his tragic stories. Reply

i just started this show, it's so weird bc i remember like 1 in 5 episodes in a very vague way so i can semi-predict what's going to happen but other times i'm shocked lol. i thought it would be too ott and #problematic but it's not so bad and karen is my idol of course Reply

it was really funny...and seeing Karen poor was a good choice. Over all it was very well done! I love this revival!!!!!!!! Reply

I haven’t watched the revival, but the episode where they try to go see the Nutcracker + Jack & Karen get the hotel room always makes me feel Christmas-y Reply

Cool episode. Good to see everybody enjoying the moment. I remember by seasons 7 and 8 they all felt like they were on autopilot. Debra needs more stuff to do on the show tho. She was so much fun in seasons 1-4. Now she just seems to coast. Reply

