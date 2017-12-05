The Challenge: Champs vs Stars ep.3 + The Challenge: Vendettas S31 promo
Nominations
Stars LVP: Ariane
Champs LVP: Jenna
No elimination round needed since Jenna is going home because an ankle injury.
Challenge: Slam Ball
T.O. quits the show.
Best of 5. 3 on 3. Can score on any basket.
Male elimination day.
Champs Wins
MVP: Zach
Ashley has to go home.
Zach donates his MVP winnings to Ashley's charity.
Nominations
Champs - LVP - Wes
Stars - LVP - Romeo
Elimination
To Be Continued...
The Challenge: Vendettas premieres January 2
Was that Brad?!??!
I really hate that Tony has become a career challenger.
F that weirdo from the Vegas extreme season who acts like she knows shit after a couple rolls in the challenge hay.
I really wish I had mtv. my old lady ass misses only this crap and broad city on Hulu tv.
Re: Was that Brad?!??!
Re: Was that Brad?!??!
I love Bananas, though, so my taste is questionable.
is that cara kissing nicole in the vendattas promo? :/
Seems like it’s a drunken kiss. Though I hope it is cause, Cara...you are so much better then that bitch.
GOD I KNOW i admittedly am a low key cara stan though i admit she isn't perfect but yeah NO THANKS x300 that weird shit she pulled bouncing between them and dating laurel even though she CLEARLY was second choice to cara i just hated it all.
i wish ev would come back, but i don't think she ever would, she's off being great somewhere
This show is bit of a mess lol and it's kind of funny that the "Stars" clearly don't care about sticking around the whole time. Is it 1000 degrees at every mission? I feel like they're all so sweaty all the time.
This episode also highlighted how the challenges just keep getting more and more dangerous. On paper, tonight they were just playing basketball on trampolines. In reality, I was like holy shit someone is going to get their teeth knocked out or snap their neck. When Ashley got rammed into the mats head first I legit thought she was going to be seriously injured.
I'm excited for the new season, even though I'm not sure how to feel yet about the random shows that are now being filtered into The Challenge.
vendettas looks wild already my garbage ass will be tuning in every week!!!
I will say, I am grown to liking Justina and Matt more and more.
I can't believe TO quit. Like it's for charity!
im challenge trash