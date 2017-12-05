The Challenge: Champs vs Stars ep.3 + The Challenge: Vendettas S31 promo

I'M STRESSED! Tune in to next week's episode of #ChampsVsStars to see how it all goes down... 👀 pic.twitter.com/wShkTeSEph — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) December 6, 2017

Other observations:



I really hate that Tony has become a career challenger.



F that weirdo from the Vegas extreme season who acts like she knows shit after a couple rolls in the challenge hay.



I really wish I had mtv. my old lady ass misses only this crap and broad city on Hulu tv. Reply

omg same about tony. i can't stand his flop ass. he's not even a good competitor. same with cory. i loled seeing him inevitably in the promo again...just hang it up boo boo Reply

Thread



Cory fades in and out for me, but Tony is always yelling and talking nonsense and hooking up with someone. He isn’t funny, interesting, or that athletic.



I love Bananas, though, so my taste is questionable.

Thread



it was hard watching ashley suffering.



******************



is that cara kissing nicole in the vendattas promo? :/ Reply

Yeah it looks like Cara is kissing Nicole. *Sighs Profoundly* Reply

Thread



ya :| i'm mad about it. is she still with laurel? why can't we have cara x laurel and just nix nicole? is that so much to ask? Reply

Thread



Laurel and Nicole broke up. Seems like Nicole is now dating Jay ( Jenna’s ex from real world)



Seems like it’s a drunken kiss. Though I hope it is cause, Cara...you are so much better then that bitch. Reply

Thread



fr? good tbh. she can go!!!



GOD I KNOW i admittedly am a low key cara stan though i admit she isn't perfect but yeah NO THANKS x300 that weird shit she pulled bouncing between them and dating laurel even though she CLEARLY was second choice to cara i just hated it all.



i wish ev would come back, but i don't think she ever would, she's off being great somewhere Reply

Thread



The idea that Cara is better than anyone is laughable. Reply

Thread



She is definitely better then Nicole and glad she is away from laurel Reply

Thread



are you saying nicole is dating a guy? Reply

Thread



what happened with ashley? Reply

Thread



Her father died Reply

Thread



Seeing Ashley so upset was really hard and super sad. I feel terrible for her loss.



This show is bit of a mess lol and it's kind of funny that the "Stars" clearly don't care about sticking around the whole time. Is it 1000 degrees at every mission? I feel like they're all so sweaty all the time.



This episode also highlighted how the challenges just keep getting more and more dangerous. On paper, tonight they were just playing basketball on trampolines. In reality, I was like holy shit someone is going to get their teeth knocked out or snap their neck. When Ashley got rammed into the mats head first I legit thought she was going to be seriously injured.



I'm excited for the new season, even though I'm not sure how to feel yet about the random shows that are now being filtered into The Challenge. Reply

Glad TO is gone, his personality is too sour to spend any real time watching. My heart was breaking for Ashley. As far as the preview goes, I feel like Tony needs professional help so I wish he'd get that taken care of instead of doing these challenges. Also, I need to know why so many ladies are making out with Nichole. How? Why? For what reason? I can't take her accent and her personality. Just give her a bucket of Peanut butter and send her ass home. Reply

sad about jenna, and though i never liked ashley, her pain was so palpable, it was so difficult to see her go :\ i'm pretty mad about a wes x romeo match up because i like them and their bromance D:



vendettas looks wild already my garbage ass will be tuning in every week!!! Reply

There is such a stark contrast to this season and Champs vs Pros. The Pros, even with the drama, wanted to win so badly for their charities. While the stars ( like TO/Riff raff) were their for a paycheck.



I will say, I am grown to liking Justina and Matt more and more. Reply

So they're essentially rebranding rivals as vendettas? Either way looks good. I love how the challenges have been going back-to-back-to-back. Fills the void of DWTS not coming back till next fall :)





I can't believe TO quit. Like it's for charity! Reply

I haven’t been keeping up, what happened to Ashley? Reply

i saw the vendettas promo on insta last night and freaked out lmaooooo





im challenge trash Reply

Holy shit is that Brad in the new season preview?????? WOW Reply

