Ireland is outraged at Rita for her social media posts from the British Fashion Awards.
Conor McGregor’s Fans Call Rita Ora a Homewrecker After “Date Night” Tweet; McGregor Just Had Baby With Fiancee (Photos) https://t.co/tnQZjV7bMR pic.twitter.com/PUIpki8UQc— Robert Littal (@BSO) December 5, 2017
At the British Fashion Awards Rita made a series of posts about her "dates" for the night. The photo she posted with Conor McGregor was the one that set people off. Instead of dragging her for taking pictures with him because he's a horrible person, people are upset about Rita "disrespecting" a taken man and his family.
Date night @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/G4gR5KJ11Y— Rita Ora (@RitaOra) December 5, 2017
Last night with my real date 💛❤️⭐️⭐️😍 #DonatellaVersace @Versace pic.twitter.com/pgOcVc7Kqw— Rita Ora (@RitaOra) December 5, 2017
McGregor's sparring partner tweeted: "Sorry Rita, Burgers are nice, but not when a man has steak at home"
This sentiment was repeated in other tweets:
You've got a fine Irish steak at home mate. No need to ruin it with a McDonald's.— Stephen Patten (@StevePatten) December 5, 2017
As damage control, she deleted the caption on her instagram post (the tweet is still up) and posted a picture with her real boyfriend.
❤️last night ❤️ pic.twitter.com/InK5uAwe4Y— Rita Ora (@RitaOra) December 5, 2017
Her spokesperson said "Date night is a figure of speech, Rita also posted selfies with Donatella Versace as her real date and one with Jourdan Dunn as her date."
i dont even care about Rita, but this really burns me
Edited to add: that's actually unfair to McDonald's. They have some decent stuff, like their chicken snack wrap and their southwest chicken salad!
plus what about this:
so he gets 0 responsibility in this?
rita "black widow" ora!
But also chill... youre doing the most in this post
Then again, that's probably not the sort of thing McGregor's fans would know.
Also, it has to be said: Are the McGregor fans reacting so violently because they don't realize Rita is white?
Also referring to a woman that you know and has spoken to and will speak to again (or so I'd assume given that he's McGregor's sparring partner) as "steak"… Eeeeeeeeeeeeeeh
could be that, but could also be from the fact that she's from england & the whole ireland/england rivalry? tho idk how she's perceived in the uk, as english or balkan or black.
And I love how these people calling her out thinking they have a moral high ground here. Bitch, if you can only see this one-way, then you’re really not above anyone else.
And fuck dating fuckboi atheletes. Sometimes you can just blame people for putting themselves in that situation. But for some, get money bitch. I will support ya!
Still misogynist obviously, at a minimum.
It's shit like this that reminds me how America-centric ontd is and how everything is automatically put into a template of how things are in the States without regard for different cultures. To quote a horrendous racist, America is not the world.
and sorry but rita is way hotter than his wife.
i was scrolling too fast and thought the first and second sentence were different users
JFC. The way men talk about women is disgusting. I hate them al.
As if Connor McGregor doesn't cheat on his Fine Irish Steak on the reg.