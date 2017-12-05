Ireland is outraged at Rita for her social media posts from the British Fashion Awards.


At the British Fashion Awards Rita made a series of posts about her "dates" for the night. The photo she posted with Conor McGregor was the one that set people off. Instead of dragging her for taking pictures with him because he's a horrible person, people are upset about Rita "disrespecting" a taken man and his family.



McGregor's sparring partner tweeted: "Sorry Rita, Burgers are nice, but not when a man has steak at home"
This sentiment was repeated in other tweets:


As damage control, she deleted the caption on her instagram post (the tweet is still up) and posted a picture with her real boyfriend.

Her spokesperson said "Date night is a figure of speech, Rita also posted selfies with Donatella Versace as her real date and one with Jourdan Dunn as her date."


