Ireland is outraged at Rita for her social media posts from the British Fashion Awards.

lmao finally! I was hoping someone would make a post about this.

wouldnt this be a) HIS problem not hers? He's the one with the fiancee/kids, and b) i dont know who the fuck this sparring partner is, but calling Rita McDonalds compared to his fiancee is plain rude (and also untrue, but thats not my point)



i dont even care about Rita, but this really burns me

Also women are not steak but McGregor is definitely McDonald's.



Edited to add: that's actually unfair to McDonald's. They have some decent stuff, like their chicken snack wrap and their southwest chicken salad!



if you would post pics of you looking boo'd up with a married man and have the audacity to caption it "date night"... you're a hoe and a bad person. like there's no way around it.

preachh

wow @ this comment and the agreement

I know Rita is thirsty but was the wife at,the awards show at all? Who's his plus one? Why isn't she there, don't they have a nanny?

if you knowingly get with or insinuate getting with a taken man with kids, you're trash, no ifs ors about it.

no. unless he'd actually been unfaithful, she's a terrible person for implying something went down with a married guy & not giving a fuck abt the consequences her post could have on his relationship. idk why this is so hard to grasp. his comment is both lame and rude, but i can't feel too sorry for her after the stunt she pulled.

If you know he is married, you need to watch yourself too.

i'm mostly confused by this thread bc it seems like an obvious joke

plus what about this:

http://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/conor-mcgregor-grabs-stripper-bottom-11649116 mteplus what about this:

"people are upset about Rita "disrespecting" a taken man and his family."



so he gets 0 responsibility in this?

rita "black widow" ora! Reply

yes because she cropped the pic and captioned it date night, not him, so yes shes shit

Yeah, I would love to know what these folks believe he did wrong...



I didnt reallze it was cropped nor saw the caption lmao I thought ppl were mad at the pictures



But also chill... youre doing the most in this post



Edited at 2017-12-06 10:03 am (UTC) Reply

he retweeted it

responsibility for what? sitting at the table with a woman that's not his wife & being photographed doing it?

Ew, Conor McGregor? Ok Rita.

you say this like she's some amazing woman

Sis, really? I'm not even a Rita fan and even I think she deserves someone better than him?

mte

People use the word date to denote the person who is accompanying them to an award ceremony… Like there are celebs who brought their moms as dates. Or actors who brought the real life person they played as a date. People don't usually think all those dates are romantic.



Then again, that's probably not the sort of thing McGregor's fans would know.



Also, it has to be said: Are the McGregor fans reacting so violently because they don't realize Rita is white? Reply

yeah that guy calling his wife a "fine Irish steak" in juxtaposition with Rita is rubbing me the wrong way



Edited at 2017-12-06 06:09 am (UTC) Reply

Right! Is it nationalism? Racism? Small difference, really…



Also referring to a woman that you know and has spoken to and will speak to again (or so I'd assume given that he's McGregor's sparring partner) as "steak"… Eeeeeeeeeeeeeeh Reply

It is either racism or the well-known fear of immigrants? Rita is a refugee from Kosovo, right? Reply

because they don't realize Rita is white?



could be that, but could also be from the fact that she's from england & the whole ireland/england rivalry? tho idk how she's perceived in the uk, as english or balkan or black. Reply

So McGregor is not taking any heat on this? So it’s ALL Rita’s fault?!



And I love how these people calling her out thinking they have a moral high ground here. Bitch, if you can only see this one-way, then you’re really not above anyone else.



And fuck dating fuckboi atheletes. Sometimes you can just blame people for putting themselves in that situation. But for some, get money bitch. I will support ya!



Edited at 2017-12-06 06:13 am (UTC)

Rita and McGregor are not actually dating! She's actually dating Donatella Versace!

It IS her fault... she cropped the pic and captioned it. he was simply there with a bunch of people being himself, what did he do wrong? nothing in this situation, rita is a gross bitch.

you are all over this post spreading your misogyny. gtfo you awful person.

Gross bitch? This comment is gross.

relax sweetie x

i think he is taking some heat. he posted a pic of his fiance on insta a few months ago with the caption 'baby mama' and people are leaving negative comments now, saying its disrespectful, he better not throw her away etc.

Is fine Irish steak code word for white?

lmaooo sis... yes.

I guess? The metaphor doesn't even make sense, like "ah, yes, of course, Ireland, known across the globe for their fine steaks." I know that's not what I'm supposed to be mad about, but it is annoying on all levels, Reply

It’s a quote from Paul Newman iirc talking about how he doesn’t cheat cos well wife = steak, other ladies = burgers Reply

i assume it's a reference to and a modification of the Paul Newman quote about having steak at home so why should he go out for hamburger.

Still misogynist obviously, at a minimum. Reply

Rita is also white though so... Reply

Um no it's kind of what it says on the tin (albeit misogynistically). I would think the person who said that is trying to elevate McGregor's wife because she's Irish - nothing to do with her race or Rita Ora's perceived race. Irish women aren't going to be in any top 10 lists for being hotties, so I think it's the person trying to stick up for Irish women as a point of national pride.



It's shit like this that reminds me how America-centric ontd is and how everything is automatically put into a template of how things are in the States without regard for different cultures. To quote a horrendous racist, America is not the world. Reply

Lol @ this getting more retweets and shares than the time she promised her fans theyd get new music if she got 100,000 retweets.

"a fine irish steak"

I am hearteyes for the idea that Conor and his gf have been together since they were poor and nobodies and now they're super wealthy, but in reality I know he's shitty and I'm kinda waiting for this relationship to fall apart. Reply

i feel the same way, and hes made it clear she's set for life anyway and seems determined to take care of her regardless its so cutee

ppl posted a recent pic of him grabbing a woman's ass who was bent over his shoulder in the replies, lol...he's trash.

She looooves to hang out with chris brown and now this POS too? She aint shit im glad her career is a cesspool

How's she supposed to win Ireland's Most Important and Relevant Artist of All Time Award?

the sexist comments towards her are disgusting.



and sorry but rita is way hotter than his wife. Reply

this is a rollercoaster of a comment

lmao



i was scrolling too fast and thought the first and second sentence were different users Reply

i expect nothing less from that OP lol

You've got a fine Irish steak at home mate. No need to ruin it with a McDonald's.





JFC. The way men talk about women is disgusting. I hate them al. Reply

Right? And you KNOW those pigs genuinely believe that's the most flattering shit ever.

"Homewrecker", ok lol. Going by those pics of them he clearly wasn't into flirting with her at all rme.



As if Connor McGregor doesn't cheat on his Fine Irish Steak on the reg. Reply

