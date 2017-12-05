Matt Smith, of Netflix's The Crown, Says He "Feels Sorry" For Meghan Markle.
The Crown's Matt Smith on Meghan Markle's Transition into Royalty: 'I Feel Sorry for Her' https://t.co/1kuOKFaAqK— People (@people) December 6, 2017
In regard to Meghan Markle's transition to royal life, Matt Smith, who stars as Prince Philip in Netflix's The Crown, said, "I feel sorry for her." After playing Prince Philip for two seasons, who also struggled with the change, Smith said he feels that he understands the difficult transition to royal life. He went on to say that life as she knows it is gone, but conceded that she is marrying a prince, which is exciting.
Co-star Claire Foy commented that Prince Harry's marriage to a divorcee was unheard of 50 years ago and that the Monarchy's willingness to change with the times and what the people of Britain want will allow the Monarchy to continue to thrive and survive.
source
ontd, would you give it all up for a chance to be royalty?
This is so damn condescending.
Spoken like a true condescending person! It suits him.
lol oh great, we better ask ellen pompeo for her expert opinion on medical care too while we're at it
Lol I'm reminded of her reaction on Punk'd
anne - riding crops and equine shit
will and kate - sleeping in the same wing of the house bimonthly
I want to be your tampon not enough for you? Lol
People need to stop condescending her like she’s a child or ignorant of what she’s getting into. She’s a full blown adult who made both a personal and lifestyle choice, women have given up a whole lot more for a hell of a lot less. let this bitch live, damn, treating her like she’s not aware of what being a Royal entails. Pretty sure she got it now
TELL IT.
women have given up a whole lot more for a hell of a lot less
Bless that part of the comment especially. *high5*
The kids are hideous but at the same time they were the light of Diana's life and they been through a lot so I can't fault them for it.
I can fault them for the Nazi uniforms and the Vegas jockstrap
Edited at 2017-12-06 08:59 am (UTC)
Meghan seems to really be into charity work and she'll be able to champion causes that are important to her. And like lbr, she was never going to be a huge star as an actress. This isn't the worst life change she could make.
Poor girl is gonna be fodder for the racists
I agree. I think about it and how nice would it be to just focus on charities all the time as your full-time job? That said, I think it would be exhausting and slightly terrifying to have everyone watching you all the time.
That’s her, but I love my cousin’s point of view on relationships. Don’t depend on a man to make your living, make it you damn self because if you split up, and you don’t know shit, you’ll end up homeless.
Her life is going to drastically change. Lots of pluses, but loooots of cons to it.
They should just not marry at all and stay together.
And what if they dont want kids, but feel obligated to have them for reasons?
But I'm just projecting onto other people.
That's what I wondered about when Will got married. But since he's the Heir, it's an obligation. But Harry's "the spare" so there's probably less pressure to have kids. Especially since Will's about to have #3.
Also my black ass would marry one of them ugly ass princes because I’m honestly tired of working for minimum wage. 😩😭
Edited at 2017-12-06 07:13 am (UTC)