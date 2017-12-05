pennywise

Matt Smith, of Netflix's The Crown, Says He "Feels Sorry" For Meghan Markle.



In regard to Meghan Markle's transition to royal life, Matt Smith, who stars as Prince Philip in Netflix's The Crown, said, "I feel sorry for her." After playing Prince Philip for two seasons, who also struggled with the change, Smith said he feels that he understands the difficult transition to royal life. He went on to say that life as she knows it is gone, but conceded that she is marrying a prince, which is exciting.

Co-star Claire Foy commented that Prince Harry's marriage to a divorcee was unheard of 50 years ago and that the Monarchy's willingness to change with the times and what the people of Britain want will allow the Monarchy to continue to thrive and survive.

source
ontd, would you give it all up for a chance to be royalty?
Tagged: , , ,