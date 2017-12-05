Matt Smith, of Netflix's The Crown, Says He "Feels Sorry" For Meghan Markle.

"But hey, she’s marrying the prince of Britain — how exciting for her."



This is so damn condescending.

right? this reeks of fauxcern

Spoken like a true condescending person! It suits him.

he understands the difficult transition to royal life.



lol oh great, we better ask ellen pompeo for her expert opinion on medical care too while we're at it

I died. Lol

Lol I'm reminded of her reaction on Punk'd

lmao for real

do yall think when it comes to sexual stuff the royals are into some nasty shit

charles and camilla - pegging



anne - riding crops and equine shit



will and kate - sleeping in the same wing of the house bimonthly

i thought people who knew will and kate said they were into some freaky stuff? or was that just ontd heresay

lmfao @ will and kate

Other than incest?

you mean you missed the leaked audio of Charles telling Camilla that he wished he was her tampon?

I want to be your tampon not enough for you? Lol

I... really don't want to imagine the British Royalty being kinky...

royals are all crazy

wow, I'm sure she's grateful for this foot's sympathy

Keep it, Neanderthal.



People need to stop condescending her like she’s a child or ignorant of what she’s getting into. She’s a full blown adult who made both a personal and lifestyle choice, women have given up a whole lot more for a hell of a lot less. let this bitch live, damn, treating her like she’s not aware of what being a Royal entails. Pretty sure she got it now Reply

Right? I think they're being this extra because she's American as well.

"women have given up a whole lot more for a hell of a lot less."

TELL IT.



TELL IT. Reply

Exactly. People are delusional about this shit.

She seems smart and probably has as full an understanding of what she's getting into as you can have from the outside, but I don't think it's something you can fully comprehend without actually living it (like most things in life if you think about it)

bless this comment

mte. She's a grown-ass woman who made up her own damn mind and she seems perfectly happy with her decision so let her live.



women have given up a whole lot more for a hell of a lot less



Bless that part of the comment especially. *high5* Reply

he's just so aggressively ugly

The kids are hideous but at the same time they were the light of Diana's life and they been through a lot so I can't fault them for it.

I can fault them for the Nazi uniforms and the Vegas jockstrap

I can fault them for the Nazi uniforms and the Vegas jockstrap Reply

I think she meant Matt Smith lol

Edited at 2017-12-06 08:59 am (UTC) I can't believe he's dating lily James

It's because he has no eyebrows.

She'll be fine. After Diana, the press in Britain has backed off the royal family a lot. Overseas is a bit of a different story (some French paps used this mega telescopic lens to take pics of Kate sunbathing topless while she and Will were vacationing), but at least in Britain, the press is better about letting royals have their space.



Meghan seems to really be into charity work and she'll be able to champion causes that are important to her. And like lbr, she was never going to be a huge star as an actress. This isn't the worst life change she could make. Reply

The media, mostly daily mail, has been pretty savage towards her and her family.

Poor girl is gonna be fodder for the racists

the daily mail is a piece of shit who hates everyone but whoever rupert murdoch tells them to like. i hope their downfal happens soon.

I agree. I think about it and how nice would it be to just focus on charities all the time as your full-time job? That said, I think it would be exhausting and slightly terrifying to have everyone watching you all the time.

the only real problem is the lack of privacy and the unbearable attention. I personally wouldn't want to live like that but people are overreacting

Why does he think she doesn't have any agency and this is being done to her? She seems like a smart girl. She's not being forced into this marriage.



i liked him as the doctor so im glad hes still getting employment despite his....face. still, like most british white men, id rather not hear his opinion on anything ever.

Queen of giving up everything for a man!



That’s her, but I love my cousin’s point of view on relationships. Don’t depend on a man to make your living, make it you damn self because if you split up, and you don’t know shit, you’ll end up homeless. Reply

She'll do just fine even if they did breakup. It's not like the Royal Family would just abandon her and leave her homeless on the street, or that she doesn't have money of her own saved up. Princess Diana still lived in Kensington Palace after the divorce.

Diana was the mother of the heirs to the throne tho. I think this might be a little different

What ever happened to Fergie?

Meghan comes into the marriage with her own $5 million.

yes. always true. Diana got treated nicely because she came from money and had a title of her own

I'd marry into royalty the pleb life sucks

sign me the fuck up for whatever difficulty the royal life can throw at me

Right? Idk why it's even a question. Not like she was some normie to start with -- she's an actress. Even a C-level actress understands enough to know what she's getting into with something like this.

I'd marry into that shit in a heartbeat lmao I'll sell out I don't care

yeah i got no self respect and im poor, i might as well have no self respect while wealthy.

Lmao three comments in a row of us shameless queens

mte, I wouldn't even hesitate lol.

same tbh. You can choose not to marry a prince?? In this economy??

Same. And I'm a gay woman. :(

lmfao mte. if it helps my pay my bills i'm in and i'm not cute enough for the media to care about me.

I totally would too.

lmfaooo same. hmu royal bachelors!

Im convinced people saying "I would neverrrr" don't need to work or worry about money lol

lmao me too. i can learn to wave

i feel sorry for her too.

Her life is going to drastically change. Lots of pluses, but loooots of cons to it.

They should just not marry at all and stay together.

And what if they dont want kids, but feel obligated to have them for reasons?



But I'm just projecting onto other people. Reply

And what if they dont want kids, but feel obligated to have them for reasons?



That's what I wondered about when Will got married. But since he's the Heir, it's an obligation. But Harry's "the spare" so there's probably less pressure to have kids. Especially since Will's about to have That's what I wondered about when Will got married. But since he's the Heir, it's an obligation. But Harry's "the spare" so there's probably less pressure to have kids. Especially since Will's about to have #3 Reply

Harry's always seemed really into having kids at least so I imagine they had discussed it at least. I agree though.

yeah exactly. it doesn't sounds fun at all tbh

People are acting like MM is giving up a lot when she’ll basically be doing stuff she’s always wanted to do. I don’t think acting was her number 1 goal as it is.



Also my black ass would marry one of them ugly ass princes because I’m honestly tired of working for minimum wage. 😩😭 Reply

