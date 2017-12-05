Cleopatra Jones 1

2 Chainz shows hospital bill for his broken leg


hairweavekiller When people ask me why I got insurance

Recently rapper 2 Chainz posted this video on his Instagram where he showed his hospital bill with charges of over $84,000 from his broken leg. Fortunately he has insurance where he only had to pay little over $4,000 and the insurance covered the rest

sorry about that mods, fixed

source 1/2
Tagged: , , , , ,