2 Chainz shows hospital bill for his broken leg

holy shit thats insane

That gif is amazing lol.

i feel it on a spiritual level

holy fucking shit what?????????



my sister broke a bone in her foot last year and i think all she had to pay for were the crutches which weren't too expensive



america is out of control, this is shameful

I got crutches free from the emergency room when I broke my toe. I was never able to use them. I just paid $100 for the emergency room visit.

Lmao this entire vid



My mom did exactly that with the crutches too, she wouldn't stop complaining abt the price Reply

I broke both my feet, ruined my back & got hospitalized for anorexia in high school (after like 500 ER visits from seizures and fainting from malnutrition etc)... I don't even want to imagine what the fuck money my mom owes on my dumb ass :(

Fortunately he has insurance where he only had to pay little over $4,000

$4,000 is still a shitload of money. It's bullshit he had to pay anything at all. Reply

mte

Mfte

Exactly. I can't imagine owing $4000 for that. And that's with insurance?! It's outrageous.

if you were a student doing part time work that would almost be like 25% of ur income for the year

No one should go bankrupt due to medical bills and yet people do all the time! System is messed up, we need big changes.

it wont happen anytime soon

Its fucking stupid what healthcare is in this country.

$4000 is a lot to have to pay

$4k is still more than a lot of people can afford. This is such fucking bullshit, they just want all of us to die.

this is why i'm so grateful to have a job with benefits, but at the same time want to quit it and travel. ugh.

omg that gif

My brother had open heart surgery to replace his aorta and only had to pay $3000 out of pocket. The bill was over $90,000 before insurance.

Is he okay?

6 months out and doing fine! Thanks :)

JFC.



I have insurance and I’ve had to pay like $3k out of pocket for various procedures/visits this year. I don’t even want to imagine what it would be without insurance. Reply

yeah, his deductible (if that's what they call the max amount you're on the hook for) is super high - I have a max of $2,100 or so.



it's also possible this hospital was billing him for $ he wasn't supposed to have to pay (exceeding the annual max) tbh; hospital billing is shady af. Reply

Nah, the deductible is how much you're on the hook for before the insurance really even kicks in. Like, you get the "I'm insured!" rate, but it's still full price for that until you meet your deductible, usually. Then you also have an out-of-pocket maximum, and usually there's one of those for both in-network and out-of-network.

thank god he's rich!

my insurance under ACA is doubling to $500 in january because of that orange fuck who shits magma only because of his diet....... he needs to croak already

Yeah, mine is going to be right under $500/month - I'm not happy.

the U.S. is disgusting and shameful for this (or just about everything else wrong with the country)

mte

> little over $4,000



Jfc, America!!! But honestly, I rly don't get how insurance works in America. My country has universal healthcare that can be a bit shit sometimes so some people have private insurance too. It's not cheap, but it covers pretty much everything. I don't get how you can be paying for insurance and still get charged. Isn't that why you pay insurance??? So you're not hit with a bill??? Reply

lol the problem is the insurance companies are in or about to be in a crisis so they have to charge astronomical amounts and we have to buy into it or else we're EXTREMELY fucked.

Most plans have a deductible and you have to pay the insurance negotiated price (rather than the full price) until you meet that deductible for the year.



Since I had to start paying for my own insurance in 2015 I have never met the deductible. I had one that was $5500 in 2015 which was more affordable per month. This year my deductible is $2500 and I think it's $3500 for 2018 (it's a worse plan than 2017 and more expensive). Reply

Same, my plan starting Jan 2017 is going up $180 dollars a month AND changing the co-insurance(it's a PPO so it's partly set fees, like $30 dollars for a primary care visits(which is up from $25) and partly co-insurance for whatever isn't covered by the set fees) from 60/40(them/me) to 50/50. And the out of pocket yearly max is going up another $1000. Worse plan for more money.

That's insane! I'm Canadian and when I moved from a province where all my health insurance came out of taxes, so I never paid attention to it and only ever paid for prescription medication, to one where you had to pay it yourself at $56 a month I thought that was ridiculously high. I've been hospitalized twice since then and didn't have to pay anything beyond the $56 a month.

insurance plans have a deductible which basically means "we'll only pay for it if your bill is over x amount" - that amount is usually in the thousands so it ddoesn't even pay for say, a basic trip to the doctor for a sinus infection. it only kicks in once you're breaking bones or biopsies n shit. if your deductible is 3k and your bill is 2k, congratulations, you get to pay $2000 bsically.



Edited at 2017-12-06 04:49 am (UTC)

I have insurance but man is so subpar since it only covers medical (with lot of stipulations). I really need vision and dental insurance but only can afford to pay for dental :(

Vision insurance is bullshit, I just went through this. Get an eye test at Target or Walmart with a doctor for real cheap, get your prescription and buy your glasses online at Warby Parker, Zenni Optical, or Walmart itself. Honestly my vision insurance hardly saved me a dime.

interesting...I haven't bought it because my eyes are good for now, but it's good to know I won't be screwed if my vision goes south.

I was planning on getting glasses outta pocket because vision insurance is as you say bullshit lol. Also thanks for some of the places (Warby, Zenni) because I've never heard of them before.

It's easy to say that when you don't have any issues with your eyes but for me, years and years of going to Lenscrafters and Sams Club doctors never figured out a problem that came to be very bad, very fast but had been building for years. I have to go to a ~good~ eye doctor now and my exam last week was $170 and I get a "discount" through my dental insurance. It was 25% so that helps but it was still shitty to have to pay that much. My eye drops are $600 a month, but hopefully they'll be covered by insurance (lol let's all roll our eyes).



Target Optical is legit for glasses though, they're owned by Luxottica like Lenscrafters and use the same labs for about half the price. I'm scared to do mail order - the problem I had was caused by contacts overwear because my glasses had been made badly and I got migraines when I tried to wear them, but didn't know that was the issue until years later when I finally got glasses I *could* wear. I miss having vision insurance tbh, my eye exams were like $40 and I paid about $2 out of every paycheck for it (so $50 a year ish). Reply

the pp is right, vision insurance is total bullshit. if you needed like actual shit done beyond glasses and contacts, youd go through an ophthalmologist and not an optometrist, which is usually covered by health insurance.



walmart, sams club, and costco have the cheapest eye exams, but you cant buy anything at the latter without a membership. chains like visionworks will have promotions like $1 exams or $50 glasses + exams one or twice a year. zenni has coupons periodically for a percentage off, lens upgrades, or free shipping. if you dont have a super crazy prescription, you can easily get basic glasses + lenses for 6.95 + shipping on zenni. Reply

