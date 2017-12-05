2 Chainz shows hospital bill for his broken leg
hairweavekiller When people ask me why I got insurance
Recently rapper 2 Chainz posted this video on his Instagram where he showed his hospital bill with charges of over $84,000 from his broken leg. Fortunately he has insurance where he only had to pay little over $4,000 and the insurance covered the rest
my sister broke a bone in her foot last year and i think all she had to pay for were the crutches which weren't too expensive
america is out of control, this is shameful
My mom did exactly that with the crutches too, she wouldn't stop complaining abt the price
$4,000 is still a shitload of money. It's bullshit he had to pay anything at all.
I have insurance and I’ve had to pay like $3k out of pocket for various procedures/visits this year. I don’t even want to imagine what it would be without insurance.
it's also possible this hospital was billing him for $ he wasn't supposed to have to pay (exceeding the annual max) tbh; hospital billing is shady af.
Jfc, America!!! But honestly, I rly don't get how insurance works in America. My country has universal healthcare that can be a bit shit sometimes so some people have private insurance too. It's not cheap, but it covers pretty much everything. I don't get how you can be paying for insurance and still get charged. Isn't that why you pay insurance??? So you're not hit with a bill???
Since I had to start paying for my own insurance in 2015 I have never met the deductible. I had one that was $5500 in 2015 which was more affordable per month. This year my deductible is $2500 and I think it's $3500 for 2018 (it's a worse plan than 2017 and more expensive).
Target Optical is legit for glasses though, they're owned by Luxottica like Lenscrafters and use the same labs for about half the price. I'm scared to do mail order - the problem I had was caused by contacts overwear because my glasses had been made badly and I got migraines when I tried to wear them, but didn't know that was the issue until years later when I finally got glasses I *could* wear. I miss having vision insurance tbh, my eye exams were like $40 and I paid about $2 out of every paycheck for it (so $50 a year ish).
walmart, sams club, and costco have the cheapest eye exams, but you cant buy anything at the latter without a membership. chains like visionworks will have promotions like $1 exams or $50 glasses + exams one or twice a year. zenni has coupons periodically for a percentage off, lens upgrades, or free shipping. if you dont have a super crazy prescription, you can easily get basic glasses + lenses for 6.95 + shipping on zenni.