I stopped watching this show long ago but aww at the screencap. He's such a good Constantine imo, I'm glad they're keeping the character around after rightly cancelling that show. Reply

Isn't he always playing Constantine? I think he voiced him in one of their animations Reply

JOHN CONSTANTINE!!!! 😍😍😍



I don't watch this show but I'm definitely watching this episode. Why February tho? Such a long wait :( Reply

They're starting Black Lightning in January after the Flash. Legends is being moved to a new night I think. Reply

lol I wasn't really asking why just complaining that I'll have to wait two months to see this. I've been looking forward to his appearance since it was announced so it's been a long wait :P



Thanks tho! <3 And thanks for reminding me about Black Lightning :D Reply

This episode was completely ridiculous and I loved every minute of it. Reply

Is my man Constantine gonna be in more than one episode?? They should have him on te team full time imo! Reply

2 Reply

Yasssss Constantine!!!!



Met Matt Ryan at a con at the weekend and he did a DC panel and talked a lot about Constantine, he's very handsome and VERY nice. Bless his enthusiasm <333 Reply

