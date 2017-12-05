Top Monsters-of-the-Week on The X-Files

let me just put down that food i was about to eat Reply

he isnt included, but the epi was brad dourif is so good. one of the best of the series tbh.

Yeah he turned the wild factor up in that episode singing Beyond the Sea creepily

#1 X-Files creep for me will forever be Tooms. Gross that he turned out to be a creep in real life too.

tooms gets even weirder after you realize that the actor was the creeper who married courtney stodden



and the one with that family with the texas chainsaw massacre vibes horrifies me to this day Reply

Home, that episode is just....the dead inbred baby freaked me out as a teenager

I had noO business watching this as young as I was, but THAT ep is always the one that stuck in my head. Actual fear.



Donnie always freaked me out the most because of how real it could be.



One of my favorite episodes of the X-Files will always be Pusher. Modell is such a good villain. Reply

just finished season five on my first watch through of this show--i really love it

on to the movie!



on to the movie! Reply

ah i had my first watch right before the show came back

memories~



memories~ Reply

my first watch was the greatest thing

NO THANKS @ THAT MARSHMALLOW SWAMP MONSTER

I love this show SFM <3

Also, it's not a reboot season if it's a continuation of the same mythology/characters

I only like the MOTW episodes of X-Files I've been marathoning them, skipping the mythology ones.



They forgot Kathy Griffin's character(s).Also, the monster from X-Cops.I only like the MOTW episodes of X-Files I've been marathoning them, skipping the mythology ones.

The Kathy episode is near unwatchable for me.

It's that scary.

still salty this isn't on netflix anymore. tho i think i was watching it too much. skinner started showing up randomly in my dreams.

I knew I was officially old when Skinner started doing it for me. It's like one day a switch flipped.

i'm currently watching x files for the first time!! literally paused an ep to go on here lol



im on season 5 and the mythos is getting so convoluted, i can barely keep track of the alien subplot, i forget what's real and what the government has done Reply

lol sis wait until season 8/9 when everything makes zero sense

Did the inbred family and that weird little monster thing that wheeled itself around on a little cart and could get into ppls bodies make the list?

No they didn't but they should have. This show instilled so many fears in me, I was afraid for a while Deep Roy would wheel from under my bed at night.

I only care about Three of a Kind.

