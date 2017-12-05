Top Monsters-of-the-Week on The X-Files
The X-Files is coming back for a second reboot season next month so here is three of the most iconic standalone episode monsters, the best part of the show.
Played with intensely uncomfortable creepiness by Nick Chinlund (Chronicles of Riddick), Donnie is a necrophiliac funeral home worker who loves chomping on the hair of corpses, sometimes appears as demon in dark spaces and eventually comes for Agent Scully's lush red tresses.
Played by real life cretin and predator Doug Hutchison (The Green Mile). Tooms is a liver eating monster who comes out of bile created hibernation nests every 30 years to feed and can squeeze into impossibly small spaces. He too comes for Scully.
Is the most horrifyingly disgusting monster in the entirety of the X-files. It's a Chernobyl disaster cross-breeding of a human embryo and a parasite, because these are the kinds of things Chris Carter wrote in the 90s and no one questioned him. Flukeman made people, including me, terrified to use porta potties for years.
and the one with that family with the texas chainsaw massacre vibes horrifies me to this day
One of my favorite episodes of the X-Files will always be Pusher. Modell is such a good villain.
on to the movie!
memories~
Also, the monster from X-Cops.
I only like the MOTW episodes of X-Files I've been marathoning them, skipping the mythology ones.
I think about this episode often
im on season 5 and the mythos is getting so convoluted, i can barely keep track of the alien subplot, i forget what's real and what the government has done
I only care about Three of a Kind.
The one episode that always gets to me for some reason is the Luther Boggs one. Was he really psychic? Did he really see Scully's dad? Or did he arrange everything? It really could've gone both ways.
Grrrrrrrrrr I want a definitive answer tho