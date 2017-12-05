Top Monsters-of-the-Week on The X-Files

The X-Files is coming back for a second reboot season next month so here is three of the most iconic standalone episode monsters, the best part of the show.

  • Donnie Pfaster from Irresistable [2x13]

    Played with intensely uncomfortable creepiness by Nick Chinlund (Chronicles of Riddick), Donnie is a necrophiliac funeral home worker who loves chomping on the hair of corpses, sometimes appears as demon in dark spaces and eventually comes for Agent Scully's lush red tresses.

  • Eugene Victor Tooms from Squeeze [1x3]

    Played by real life cretin and predator Doug Hutchison (The Green Mile). Tooms is a liver eating monster who comes out of bile created hibernation nests every 30 years to feed and can squeeze into impossibly small spaces. He too comes for Scully.

  • Flukeman from The Host [2x2]

    Is the most horrifyingly disgusting monster in the entirety of the X-files. It's a Chernobyl disaster cross-breeding of a human embryo and a parasite, because these are the kinds of things Chris Carter wrote in the 90s and no one questioned him. Flukeman made people, including me, terrified to use porta potties for years.


