The Flash 4x10 Promo & 4x09 Deleted Scene
#TheFlash's Honeymoon Is Interrupted — and Iris Isn't Happy! — in a *Hilarious* Deleted Scene https://t.co/1AjGiqgvcX— TVLine.com (@TVLine) December 5, 2017
Did you enjoy the Midseason Finale, ONTD FlashFam?
Are you pretending the Crossover never happened.
The show returns on Tuesday January 16th! ⚡️
Iris coming for Ralph will forever be my aesthetic.
I'll be back!
And Olivermin.
The show returns on Tuesday January 16th.
No. Yes. Keep it
I told my brother, who doesn't watch the shows but reads the comics, and he was so fuckin' mad, lol. I usually don't see him get nerd rage, but he got it here. He was like "that is THE worst thing you could do to someone short of an actual crime."
He also compared it to Hawkeye and Jessica Jones's upstairs neighbor (cause she's a TV-character only nobody) interrupting the wedding of Peter Parker and Mary Jane. I was like "really?? THAT bad?" and he said "Fuck yes, that bad. Barry Allen and Iris West? They're a big deal. Iconic Silver Age OTP." (And he's not a even big DC fan)
So. Yeah. I thought you guys would appreciate that.
#FreeIrisHusband #FreeBarryAllen
The things Barry said about Iris tonight made me realize why Iris is attracted to him. Looks wise yuck but the words he be saying to her be having my couchie throbbing.😩
Like... Green Arrow is literally just Robin Hood and a liberal to near-strawman extremes. What have they done to him.
And ikr like he's ride or die for her, says the right shit, makes her breakfast in bed and looks at her as though she's everything wonderful in the universe. He's not that physically attractive tbh but he doesn't even need to be.
and the get out ness of it all!!
i mean going forward i hope TotF doesn't overwhelmingly take up all of 4B like how Iris Dying was the main plot of 3B. but i don't see how it wont...
the sexogram from cindy made me laugh.
i continue to hate ralph.
