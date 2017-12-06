The Flash 4x10 Promo & 4x09 Deleted Scene





Iris coming for Ralph will forever be my aesthetic.







I'll be back! As always i'm now about to watch an hour later, but that deleted scene should have been kept in!!!Iris coming for Ralph will forever be my aesthetic.I'll be back! Reply

Thread

Link

i wish she lost her shit @ yawnlicity Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Smellicity," surely?



And Olivermin. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her shady comment about Yawnlicity getting married at THEIR wedding not being on the register either had me cracking up! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did you enjoy the Midseason Finale, ONTD FlashFam? Are you pretending the Crossover never happened.

The show returns on Tuesday January 16th.



No. Yes. Keep it Reply

Thread

Link

This is the season for GIVING, not keeping.





Edited at 2017-12-06 03:41 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't hate the crossover episodes, but the Arrow hour was definitely the weakest. Poor Barry & Iris can't catch a break!! I enjoyed Cisco a lot in this episode. Reply

Thread

Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Barry injured and hugging Iris in the lab Can someone tell me what happens in the last 10ish minutes? I accidentally fell asleep but I don't want to find a link just for a few minutes. The last part I remember seeing is Reply

Thread

Link

[ Spoiler ] The guy that Caitlin was operating on becomes the new host body for the Thinker's brain and he sets Barry up for the murder of the professor. Barry doesn't run away and is arrested.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thank you! also smh @ me for falling asleep before this crazy cliffhanger. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Everyone goes over to Joe’s for the annual Christmas party and Dominic shows up. Then Barry gets a page that the security system at the apartment has gone off so he runs over. When he gets there, everything looks normal, but he gets a phone call. Dominic makes some comments that Devoe made earlier in the episode and it is revealed that there was the mind swap. Amunet recaptured Dominic and handed him over to Mrs. Dr. Devoe. Dominic leaves and starts kissing Mrs. Devoe. Devoe’s old body is in the apartment, stabbed with a knife from the gift set with no note. Barry is arrested. End of episode. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg I watched the scene where Felicity interrupts Westallen's wedding vows and I was AGHAST!! Also that so many people seemed fine with it??



I told my brother, who doesn't watch the shows but reads the comics, and he was so fuckin' mad, lol. I usually don't see him get nerd rage, but he got it here. He was like "that is THE worst thing you could do to someone short of an actual crime."



He also compared it to Hawkeye and Jessica Jones's upstairs neighbor (cause she's a TV-character only nobody) interrupting the wedding of Peter Parker and Mary Jane. I was like "really?? THAT bad?" and he said "Fuck yes, that bad. Barry Allen and Iris West? They're a big deal. Iconic Silver Age OTP." (And he's not a even big DC fan)



So. Yeah. I thought you guys would appreciate that. Reply

Thread

Link

Also that so many people seemed fine with it??



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YouTube :( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Barry/Iris is the DC equivalent of Peter/MJ. It is a big fucking deal. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They are THE GOLD STANDARD and some nobodies from the FOURTH rated CW show after Flash, Supergirl and Legends usurp the wedding we've been waiting four seasons for... travesty. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WestAllen fans weren’t the only ones upset that Covfefe and Olive Garden interrupted their wedding. WestAllen themselves were not here for it either.



The things Barry said about Iris tonight made me realize why Iris is attracted to him. Looks wise yuck but the words he be saying to her be having my couchie throbbing.😩 Reply

Thread

Link

Lol yes to Barry's devotion to Iris. If a man talked to me like that I'd let him put a ring on it too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved that Iris especially was not happy with Felicity and Oliver stealing their thunder. Shitty friend thing to do. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Olive Garden 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In that scene Oliver sounded like an incel redditor grumpus with strep throat. How are these women attracted to him in the first place, I'd like to know?



Like... Green Arrow is literally just Robin Hood and a liberal to near-strawman extremes. What have they done to him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





You know how much Barry loves Iris? Yeah, that’s pretty much how we feel about breadsticks. #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/EgdmfQg1Vk — Olive Garden (@olivegarden) January 19, 2016



at least the real olive garden likes westallen and would have catered their reception and only their reception Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OLIVE GARDEN.



And ikr like he's ride or die for her, says the right shit, makes her breakfast in bed and looks at her as though she's everything wonderful in the universe. He's not that physically attractive tbh but he doesn't even need to be. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I previously held no strong opinion on Felicity, but after that bullshit she pulled?! She needs to die. Kill her. Slowly. Reply

Thread

Link

wow murder. so light hearted.



and the get out ness of it all!!



i mean going forward i hope TotF doesn't overwhelmingly take up all of 4B like how Iris Dying was the main plot of 3B. but i don't see how it wont...



Edited at 2017-12-06 02:49 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

but like whats the deal with this show and having black men's bodies used as a vessel to save an old white dude just sayin........... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they better not touch iris's leadership role on the team. they give her nothing else at least let her keep that. that self-doubt comment made me worry.



the sexogram from cindy made me laugh.



i continue to hate ralph. Reply

Thread

Link

If it means she’s back to being a reporter full time so she can report on Barry Allen going to prison then I’m down. Iris is a reporter first and I think this stupid ass show forgets that. She can be the team leader and report things if Barry an Joe can pretend like they have another job other than Flash stuff. lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, I'd love if they had her do both obviously. But Candice already said we wouldn't see Iris at her job this year so at least let her have this. She's good at it. A little self-doubt isn't the problem in and of itself but with the Flash writers I don't trust them when it comes to giving Iris time to shine. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i haven't seen this ep yet but please tell me it's better than the stupid ass crossover. where is dawn allen! Reply

Thread

Link

No Dawn this ep but doubtless she'll be back, but it was AS CAN BE EXPECTED significantly better than any of the absolute shite that was in the Crossover (minus all the decent stuff before the Nazis turned up). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link