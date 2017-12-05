Billboard's 40 Best K-Pop Deep Cuts of the Decade
They "relaxed" the definition of deep cuts here, like enough to where actual hit singles are on the list, so alright then. Also, they included mediocre songs from Got7 & Infinite and was probably assembled by bored interns so take this list with grain of salt judging by some of the ones I didn't post.
[TRENDING] Billboard - The 40 Best K-Pop Deep Cuts of the Decade So Far: Critics' Picks [171201] https://t.co/K7XP6uwJ49 https://t.co/SjFKdu7R9v— Kpopboo🇰🇷 (@kpopbooofficial) December 2, 2017
Post your own fave kpop deep cuts!
Source:
1
Should have been a single
Maybe if they stuck to this sound, 86'd the dead weight members and let the true sangers in the group Jinyoung & Youngjae take the leads they wouldn't be releasing tracks that even U-Kiss wouldn't burp on.
hearteyesmotherfucker.gif
i can't believe they disbanded after this masterpiece
How that was not a single I don't even understand?
The entire 1 of 1 albums deserves to be on the list tbh.