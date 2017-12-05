Billboard's 40 Best K-Pop Deep Cuts of the Decade



Should have been a single Reply

THIS WAS THE SONG THAT TURNED ME INTO A STAN Reply

Right? This song is a true jam Reply

that dean song is so fucking gross Reply

I've never read the translation, how so? Reply

mediocre songs from Got7



There is only one Got7 song that didn't sound like trash to me:



Maybe if they stuck to this sound, 86'd the dead weight members and let the true sangers in the group Jinyoung & Youngjae take the leads they wouldn't be releasing tracks that even U-Kiss wouldn't burp on. Reply

I don't like GOT7's music but Teenager is incredible. Reply

I saw them live and was cracking up during Gimee because JB kept dancing during his chorus lines, but Youngjae didn't give a fuck and just stood there during his. Reply

jackson mmmmpphff



hearteyesmotherfucker.gif Reply

Is Kpop making a comeback? I thought it was on a downward trajectory as a global musical force. Reply

It is. Billboard only uses it for clicks from preteens. Reply

Wave is a MASTERPIECE. I'm still hoping BEG doesn't disband tho idk anymore, they are my fave girl group ever Reply

this was a garbage list tbh there were only a couple i agreed with Reply

2007 is around the time I stopped listening to Kpop and Jpop so fervently. Reply

i needed a full saltshaker for at least half of this list lol Reply

what does deep cut mean? :/ Reply

same im so lost..is this some new word? Reply

lol it definitely isn't a new word. If anything it reminds me of waaaaaay back in the early iTunes era day when they would have playlists for artists that were divided into sections and there was a section that would be labeled "deep cuts". Reply

usually a song that hasn't been released/isn't well known Reply

lol it basically just means songs that weren't mainstream singles and are kinda fan favorites.



it means a song that the general public doesn't really know or a song only "true fans" are aware of. in the article though, they basically mean songs that are non-title tracks (or are "b-sides" in k-pop jargon) Reply

YAS @ F(X) being #1 and #12 , queens! buy pink tape on itunes Reply

Pink Tape, Red Light and 4 walls are the holy trinity Reply

omg i'm obsessed with look Reply

look is the best kpop song released this year. actually the best song released this year in general Reply

I Just >>> Look Reply

candle is such a good song, i never get tired of it Reply

CANDLE!



i can't believe they disbanded after this masterpiece Reply

I'm still waiting for that full Jam Jam MV... smh. Reply

Not sure how close you follow IU, but there isn't a video for Jam Jam, unfortunately. Reply

Was going to post One Black Night myself!



How that was not a single I don't even understand? Reply

I really like all of these. thanks for posting! Reply

dressing room fucking YES Reply

I need dean to give me a new album. Reply

Same, he is dragging his fucking feet Reply

They had a whole decade to work with and this is the list they came up with!?







The entire 1 of 1 albums deserves to be on the list tbh.









I really need to listen to all their albums, I loved Ready or Not Reply

Shinee is one of the few kpop groups that doesn't release albums with just the singles and then a bunch of filler tracks (*cough* Infinite *cough*) - normally the non-singles are their best tracks. Their stuff is just consistently good.



i ascend everytime i listen to like a fire Reply

You're not wrong tbh Reply

