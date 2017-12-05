Billboard's 40 Best K-Pop Deep Cuts of the Decade

They "relaxed" the definition of deep cuts here, like enough to where actual hit singles are on the list, so alright then. Also, they included mediocre songs from Got7 & Infinite and was probably assembled by bored interns so take this list with grain of salt judging by some of the ones I didn't post.

Five Picks:

  • [33] Taemin - Ace (they didn't lie)

  • [20] Dean - 21

  • [13] AkMu - Green Window

  • [6] BTS - Whalien 52

  • [4] Brown Eyed Girls - Wave


