ONTD Original: The Most Beautiful Bollywood Actresses

yaaas queen rekha and aish. vyjayanthimala should be here too. Reply

Thread

Link

I also love Rani. Aishwarya will always be my #1 tho Reply

Thread

Link

aishwarya is legit the most beautiful woman on the planet. i remember watching hum dil chuke sanam when i was little and thinking that her beauty was almost godlike. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte! i was entranced Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HONESTLY I felt the same way. I was just like overwhelmed like how can she be so dang gorgeous PLUS she can dance. I'm surprised she hasn't been the face of more things internationally. I really wish she was bigger in the states (among other places) but also she still seems pretty humble/normal all things considered so maybe it's better she wasn't a huge Hollywood success. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fr, I remember seeing one of her movies as a kid and just being in awe of how beautiful she was in it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





no Madhubala?? Reply

Thread

Link

She’s an honorable mention



I am outraged Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow i'm swooning Reply

Thread

Link

Aishwarya Rai is Queen.



Reply

Thread

Link

Wow there really aren't any non-light skin actresses in Bollywood still huh Reply

Thread

Link

there was bipasha basu for a bit I guess. idk what she's doing these days Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just looked her up and she could pass a a paper bag test easily, sis is light Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

kajol, priyanka and deepika were darker earlier on in their careers but you didn't lie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there's always tollywood but OP chose to post from films which depict north indian hindu supremacists. south asian cinema isn't just bollywood.. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

konkono sen sharma and I don't know if she acts anymore, but nandita das who actually iirc is very vocal about colorism in India Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

rekha was significantly darker when she was young, after she graduated to decent roles they slathered her in lighter makeup in her earlier years. im not sure what these actresses do long term to lighten up so much (and i dont really wanna know). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

most beautiful currently to me is sonam kapoor. true, she has a terrible personality, but appearance-wise, I just think she is stunning Reply

Thread

Link

she's beautiful in saawariya but compared to a lot of other actresses I don't find her stunning. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I find her extremely basic without makeup. It is her styling that sets her apart. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She looks like a better dressed version of 75% of the brown girls at my uni Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree with your choices but what about asha parekh

edit: also parveen babi and zeenat aman



Edited at 2017-12-06 12:32 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

what about Karisma!



deepika is everything Reply

Thread

Link

madhuri forever. it's sad how light bollywood is, though :(

rani mukerji and kajol <3



Edited at 2017-12-06 12:28 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Kajol is beautiful as well ♥ When I was 8 years old I cut my hair short after seeing her in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Reply

Thread

Link

checked to make sure Aishwarya Rai is on the list. am pleased. good job OP. Reply

Thread

Link



I think Kajol and her eyebrow deserve to be on this list Reply

Thread

Link

I love her eyebrows so much. I need to watch this agian Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow she can rock a unibrow 😍 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

gurl yes at including shabd as one of ash's best looks - she always looks great but her look in that movie is really underrated. she looked incredible in umrao jaan too. ash is just unreal - the first time i saw her was when my mom and i went to the indian store to rent movies and i saw the cover of aur pyar ho gaya and i made my mom get it just so i could stare at her lmao - and then i saw hddcs and basically was solidified as an ash stan <3



sonam belongs on this list! she reminds me so much of rekha sometimes in looks (SOMETIMES, don't @ me) Reply

Thread

Link

I see it, young anil kapoor without facial hair sort of looks like young gemini ganesan (rekha's father) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sis you know i love you but delete your comment for saying that spoiled brat could ever look like goddess rekha HDU she cant even wish it t b h Reply

Parent

Thread



Link