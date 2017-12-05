ONTD Original: The Most Beautiful Bollywood Actresses
It was tough to compile this list because almost every Bollywood actress is *stunning*, but here it goes. The list is in no particular order.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika is probably the most beautiful actress of the late 2000s-2010s in Bollywood, in my opinion. She looked the best in Piku, Chennai Express, and Ram Leela.
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri has charmed everyone with her beauty and infectious smile since the mid 1980s. She looked the most beautiful in Khalnayak, Devdas, and Anjaam.
Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya's best looks were in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, and Shabd, in my opinion.
Urmila Matondkar
Urmila is one of the most underrated actresses in Bollywood in terms of beauty. She was ethereal in Rangeela, Aflatoon, and Deewane.
Rekha
Rekha is just simply breathtaking, and she looked the best in Silsila, Umrao Jaan, and Utsav.
Waheeda Rehman
Waheeda's most gorgeous looks are in Pyaasa, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulaam, and Guide.
Meena Kumari
Meena has left a lasting impression in Bollywood cinema history with her beauty and acting, and films like Pakeezah, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulaam, and Mere Apne. She tragically passed away from liver cirrhosis in 1972.
Edit: Honorable Mentions:
Asha Parekh
Madhubala
Kajol
Rani Mukherjee
Vyjayanthimala
Sonam Kapoor
Sonali Bendre
Juhi Chawla
Manisha Koirala
Hema Malini
Tabu
Divya Bharti
Sridevi
Sushmita Sen
Who do you think is the most beautiful Bollywood actress?
I am outraged
edit: also parveen babi and zeenat aman
Edited at 2017-12-06 12:32 am (UTC)
deepika is everything
rani mukerji and kajol <3
Edited at 2017-12-06 12:28 am (UTC)
sonam belongs on this list! she reminds me so much of rekha sometimes in looks (SOMETIMES, don't @ me)
LMAO i know i know, its only in some pics very rarely!!!! Rekha is totally untouchable in looks and just in pure essence, sonam really could never (tho i do think shes rly qt in looks, oop @ me)