December 6th, 2017, 12:39 am theemii My Pretty Little Liars Audition Tape! | Shay Mitchell I've held out on you guys long enough. It's a little embarrassing, but it also holds a very special place in my heart. Here it is... my PLL audition tape. Go easy on me, okay? xoxo - Shaysource
She's surprisingly likeable, I don't think I've ever actually watched her talking (other than PLL)
i feel like her eyebrows looked better in the audition tape though