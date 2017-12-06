This was really cute to watch! Made me like her even more. Reply

To be young and pretty

I want the sweatshirt she's wearing so bad

She's a YouTuber now?

Part time. She got a production deal with some TV network this year.

She seems to be focusing on the online lifestyle brand thing. I'm sure there is a lot of money there for endorsement deals and stuff.

Auditions must feel so awkward but it really paid off for her, her life seems amazing now.



She's surprisingly likeable, I don't think I've ever actually watched her talking (other than PLL) Reply

she's so pretty



i feel like her eyebrows looked better in the audition tape though Reply

Same. Not everyone needs those thick instagram brows.

I thought she was wearing a kappa sweatshirt lol

Same LOL I had to scroll up after I read your comment to make sure she wasn't

I didn't watch the show (or this video) but she looks basically the same now as she did then so good for her, damn. I know it's been several years.

her skin tone is to die for

same, though most White/Filipino mixed people I have met tend to have lighter skin but she's got the nice rich Pinoy skin tone

She's soooo pretty and she's from the same province as my mom so *hairflip*

she is so fine.

She's gorgeous. I follow her on IG just to see her shots.

she looks adorable in the audition vid

i started watching s1 of pll and was distracted by how bad the acting was. they're all super pretty though especially arya

The writing is horrible, how that show was on for years I will never understand.

Don't watch beyond S2 tbh

