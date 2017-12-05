Jay-Z and Beyoncé Pose for Elevator Photo Shoot

i've never seen jay z with hair before...



its like seeing a dog walk on its hind legs Reply

Thread

Link

I've never even thought of it until now lol. I noticed he didn't have hair but I didn't NOTICE it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This reminds me of the first time I saw Puffy without his sunglasses. It was truly a shock to my young self. Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

to watch Wonder Wheel



Oh. Reply

Thread

Link

Wonder Wheel???



Also, Jay-Z looks good with hair. Reply

Thread

Link

Jay-Z looks good



This is where I started to find your statement odd. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao mte. He looks old as fuck. He need to keep it low Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao i am cackling Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fuck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nnnnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can get you in touch with my local optometrist. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They were probably watching it because Justin Timberlake (who has collabed with both Carters and may actually be friends with them) is in it? Not that that excuses shit. I'm just having a tough time imagining anybody with the money to rent out a theater for a birthday would use it to screen Wonder Wheel unless there's a personal connection…

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's certainly a decision Reply

Thread

Link

Lmaoooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ahaahaha, that was fast Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lololol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's pressing the open-door button tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lool Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

BITCH Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bye Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nooooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was drinking a glass of water when I saw this.



You are a bad person! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Noooooooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAOO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL



Yeah, I was gonna say, he looks slightly uncomfortable Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO I let out the biggest laugh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

might as well get more attention and money off the fact that everyone knows your marriage is a hollow mess. Reply

Thread

Link

so true Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’m so sick of them. Mainly him. Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like people will randomly want to bring up if I heard somethingsomething about Jay-Z and Beyonce and I'm like... no they're absolutely the least interesting celebrity couple imaginable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte



they can both go and never return, tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's a woody allen fan huh Reply

Thread

Link

Jay-Z got with Beyoncé when she was really young so it comes as no surprise. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

coooooolsies Reply

Thread

Link

No, Bey shouldve divorced his ass a long time ago. Reply

Thread

Link

lmaooooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

enough said, LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh Reply

Thread

Link

2014 was a wild year for celebrity scandal. can't believe it's been three years. Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like the elevator thing happened two years ago tops, Bey must have done some Illuminati shit to make time go faster so we'd forget about it, tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

which Beyoncé rented out for them for Jay Z's 48th birthday to watch Woody Allen's new film, Wonder Wheel



Why are they like this? Reply

Thread

Link

I'm gonna pretend they screened Carmen a Hip-Hopera instead Reply

Parent

Thread



Link