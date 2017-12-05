Jay-Z and Beyoncé Pose for Elevator Photo Shoot
Of course sometimes shit go down when it's a billion dollars on an elevator. Jay Z & Beyoncé posed together in an elevator for the first time since the infamous 2014 incident
#Beyonce and #JayZ pose for iconic elevator photoshoot for his birthday in NYC. pic.twitter.com/rjEaSW2Ro8— Splash News (@_splashnews) December 5, 2017
- In case you don't remember: Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Solange all boarded an elevator at a Met Gala after party at the Standard Hotel that resulted in a fight between Solange and Jay-Z. Many believe the cause of the fight was because of Jay-Z's infidelity
- Last night, the couple were entering the elevator of the Angelika Film Center in NYC-- which Beyoncé rented out for them for Jay Z's 48th birthday to watch Woody Allen's new film, Wonder Wheel
- Jay-Z was heard telling photographers, "Hurry up, come get it" as they entered the elevator
Source 1 2
Are you happy the Carters stayed together, ONTD?
