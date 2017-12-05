If you were looking forward to seeing John Travolta as John Gotti, you're in for some disappointment
Lionsgate has cut John Travolta’s John Gotti Biopic just 10 days before its release https://t.co/LtKXNARqht— Vulture (@vulture) December 5, 2017
The film was set for release on December 15th. Lionsgate hasn't stated why they sold the film back less than two weeks before the release date, but it was directed by Kevin Connolly of Entourage fame. Do with that information what you will.
Source.
ONTD, have you ever made a decision that you didn't regret until the very last minute?
https://www.thedailybeast.com/john-travolta-accused-of-sexual-battery-by-male-masseur
Where's your Xenu now, Travolta?
also, I always get kevin connerly and that guy from stranger things and goonies, something astin.
(I'm going to go ahead and assume, apologies if it's not the case)
He was my first thought lol.
Travolta has been accused before, and I vaguely remember, it was sexual assault, right?
Those times, these predators were rampant and accusations held no weight. Times changed and any sexual assault allegations against someone like Travolta will surely blow up to high heavens.
Word on the street was because he was trying to leave Scientology because he blamed them for the death of his son (I believe his son had mental health issues and since Scientology doesn't believe in that stuff, Travolta never sought actual medical help for his son which was a possible factor in his death). Xenu wasn't about to have a high profile celebrity separate so publicly, so the sexual assault allegations started leaking.
And I wouldn't doubt that Scientology will leak those. I can still remember that iconic ONTD saga of Katie Holmes filing for divorce and taking Suri like some "Not Without My Daughter" retelling. Ah, good times.
I know its pretty well known that hes been inappropriate with male masseuses but theres just so much more ALLEGEDLY
also Gottis probably rolling in his grave that Travoltas playing him lol (GOOD)
