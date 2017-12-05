Europa &#39;51

If you were looking forward to seeing John Travolta as John Gotti, you're in for some disappointment




The film was set for release on December 15th. Lionsgate hasn't stated why they sold the film back less than two weeks before the release date, but it was directed by Kevin Connolly of Entourage fame. Do with that information what you will.

Source.
