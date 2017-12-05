If you were looking forward to seeing John Travolta as John Gotti, you're in for some disappointment

Lol, this reminds me of something out of an episode of Entourage. Sorry, E! Reply

Is there another expose coming? Reply

Or did it just suck? Reply

That's where my mind went. They wouldn't just pull a film ten days before its release because they suddenly realized it was bad. Reply

That was my first thought. Reply

yeah Reply

lets hope it makes a crack in his cult. Reply

i really hope travolta gets an expose Reply

https://www.thedailybeast.com/john-travolta-accused-of-sexual-battery-by-male-masseur



Where's your Xenu now, Travolta? Ohhh is Travolta finally going down now too?Where's your Xenu now, Travolta? Reply

Hasn't he been accused of this before? Reply

I literally linked an article to the accusations 💁 Reply

Aww I was actually interested in seeing this at some point.



also, I always get kevin connerly and that guy from stranger things and goonies, something astin. Reply

Sean Astin Reply

(I'm going to go ahead and assume, apologies if it's not the case) Even the power of Xenu can't stop the #MeToo movement(I'm going to go ahead and assume, apologies if it's not the case) Reply

That guy who runs the popular tiger sanctuary will be so disappointed. Reply

He was my first thought lol. Reply

Does this mean what I think it means? <_< Reply

icon love Reply

I wonder if something big is about to hit, about him and sexual harassment. Reply

tragic Reply

When he tried to leave Scientology all those sexual harassment stories in bath house etc came out, which the church leaked. Yeah, whether a new story is coming out, reporters would have been asking a whole bunch of questions he wouldn't want to answer. Reply

Hmmm, I have a feeling this is sexual assault allegations for any of the party involved in this movie.



Travolta has been accused before, and I vaguely remember, it was sexual assault, right?



Those times, these predators were rampant and accusations held no weight. Times changed and any sexual assault allegations against someone like Travolta will surely blow up to high heavens. Reply

Yes. There were male masseurs that came forward to say that Travolta would assault or harass them when he was getting massages from them.



Word on the street was because he was trying to leave Scientology because he blamed them for the death of his son (I believe his son had mental health issues and since Scientology doesn't believe in that stuff, Travolta never sought actual medical help for his son which was a possible factor in his death). Xenu wasn't about to have a high profile celebrity separate so publicly, so the sexual assault allegations started leaking. Reply

Wasn't the reason he can't leave Scientology same with Cruise is because of all the gay goods they have on them? Well I heard it from Kathy Griffin who said that she got it from a "friend" of hers that is in the same cult.



And I wouldn't doubt that Scientology will leak those. I can still remember that iconic ONTD saga of Katie Holmes filing for divorce and taking Suri like some "Not Without My Daughter" retelling. Ah, good times.



Edited at 2017-12-06 01:51 am (UTC) Reply

Hopefully when he's exposed this time, he's taken down and Travolta exposes Scientology with it. Lol Reply

I know yall hate CDAN here but theyve been writing creepy blinds about him for years. Ones that are very specific and disturbing.

I know its pretty well known that hes been inappropriate with male masseuses but theres just so much more ALLEGEDLY

also Gottis probably rolling in his grave that Travoltas playing him lol (GOOD)



Edited at 2017-12-06 01:19 am (UTC) Reply

boop Reply

