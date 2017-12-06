ONTD Original: Best (and worst) Lesbian and Bi Movie Kisses

Worst Coming of Age Kiss: Lucy and Amy



op i fucking hate u, u will NOT come for DEBS like that! Reply

I'm honestly upset lol I love that movie Reply

Like how dare they?! DEBS is perfect Reply

D.E.B.S. is low key legendary. Its super cheesy, campiness is all part of the fun. Plus, Jordana, Meagan and Devon, (and bonus Jimmi Simpson) all in one movie makes it worth it alone. Reply

d.e.b.s. is such a delightful watch for me, i don't care how bad it is Reply

also i watch the kids are all right having very little idea of what the plot was earlier this year/late last year. i knew people hated it for the lesbian plot involving a man of some kind, but i really didn't know the details at all and it was SO much worse than i was expecting, omg. Reply

still a really good list op. i've been really into flor/jazmin from the argentinan telenovela "las estrellas" right now. it's slowwww burn as hell, but they're SEXY and treated so well



not to start shit, but where's the brittana kisses 💀still a really good list op. i've been really into flor/jazmin from the argentinan telenovela "las estrellas" right now. it's slowwww burn as hell, but they're SEXY and treated so well Reply

"brittana kisses" sis it's Movie Kisses



ontd doesnt even read titles anymore 😩



(but ofc everyone post ur fave tv kisses too we dont care. this is an all-inclusive L/B kiss post)



Edited at 2017-12-06 12:08 am (UTC)

LMAOOOO NOOOO how embarrassing. .. u got me there.. 💀💀💀💀💀💀 in that case PERFECT list Reply

ur right, they should have been under worst kisses in the tv post</3 Reply

this show looks good. what's it about? Reply

Ohh where can I watch? Reply

I got links in another post (that were very much appreciated!) but there aren't English subs.



Do you have a better link? Reply

no, sorry. i generally don't fuck around with fanmade subs anyway after dealing with the handmaiden's bullshit fan subs, so i haven't looked for anything lol Reply

Openload has it with hardcoded English subs. But you can probably download it and then just get subs from the normal sites if you don't want them hardcoded. Reply

on pirate bay there's one with subs. it's in 720p Reply

i'm watching this tonight!! i'm so psyched Reply

girl i'm trying it doesn't come out until next year here 😭 Reply

I'm dying to see it but it's not showing here and I kind of doubt that it ever will :'( Reply

I am so ready to see this movie. Reply

i can't until like next year Reply

"Below Her Mouth" is bonkers. Reply

what's your favorite f/f ship, josh Reply

he seems like a bechloe shipper tbh Reply

I don't think I really have one. But I wouldn't mind seeing any of the girls on "Riverdale" decide they're better off with each other ... Reply

[ open at work ] but when will desert hearts get the respect it deserves tho Reply

i was gonna fix the size on these, but you know what, i'll let them be Reply

IT'S GETTING THERE



Criterion just released a gorgeous restoration. It's def being reevaluated. Reply

That scene was really good! I haven't seen the movie in a couple of years, but I remember being pretty impressed with how good this part was and how genuine it felt. I should rewatch the movie. I remember liking it but not really considering it a top favorite...but I do think that it was very thoughtfully made. I really appreciate that it was actually written and directed by women. I'm happy to hear about the Criterion release - it deserves a bit more recognition! Reply

The only one that actually matters, better than Carol, OP knows nothing etc. Reply

i like carol and all, but desert hearts is far and away the superior movie about cuffing older babes in the 1950s Reply

i can't think straight is not a good movie but they have such great chemistry, i love it lmao Reply

Carol forever!!! ♥ Reply

I tried watching Carol and it was so boring! maybe not boring, but slooooow.



did I not give it a chance? I made it 30-minutes Reply

it's subtle and nuanced and BRILLIANT





i said NO INSULTS Reply

give it another chance imo. Reply

its trash lol watch the handmaiden instead Reply

Judging your taste tbh. It's iconic, a classic, and notyeezy needs to not. Reply

@ me next time boo Reply

it's a masterpiece!



watch it at least 2x and if u still dont like it then watch again tbh Reply

read the book then watch Reply

It's iconic, a classic, and notyeezy needs to half not bc the handmaiden is good too Reply

def give it another shot Reply

some people just can't handle the soft 50s lesbian aesthetic Reply

it's beautiful but it's all about what isn't being said, i think you have to be in a certain mood to watch it Reply

it's really good but maybe not your type? Reply

it's 2 good 4 u Reply

it is slow but in the best way? I dunno, I love it too much and can't see flaws in it Reply

The older I've grown and had my own experiences, the harder a time I have watching any depictions of sex on screen. Hetero or lesbian. Reply

same i used to live for sex scenes in movies but i saw ladybird and the sex scene in that had me all the way down in my seat at the theater Reply

Well it is a sex scene between two children. Reply

I mean tbh it was supposed to be really awkward, it made me laugh lolol Reply

I'm the same. I love The Handmaiden for their relationship, but I ff through the sex scenes. Nhft. Reply

Yeah, I'm usually not that into sex scenes tbh. Het ones just gross me out and lesbian ones are pretty hit or miss. Many lesbian movies are made by men and that's always going to add an uncomfortable layer to the sex scenes, especially when so many seem like they were made with the titillation of straight men in mind. Every once in a while there's a sex scene in a lesbian movie that seems more genuine and tasteful though Reply

Sex doesn't bother me anymore but I feel weird about intimacy? Like some couples barely touch Reply

....Bend it Like Beckham for being straight. TWO soccer girls and no gayness, like that adds up according to our math.



Que? I played soccer for 16 yrs. I’m straight. Never hit on by another player. Sure maybe along the way depending on age someone may have been secretly lesbian but idg the premise that girls who play soccer (or any sport) are -gay. 🤔 Reply

gays have soccer and softball. i'm sorry, it's internationally recognized. Reply

think of the poor straight soccer players mistaken for being gay tho Reply

the creators literally said that it was originally supposed to be gay Reply

Sports are for lesbians sorry! Reply

Do u know what a joke is? Reply

i wasn't into the couple in bloomington but i thought they had pretty good chemistry, though i don't remember how good their actual kisses were Reply

They were pretty good but I just remember being creeped out by the teacher Reply

i thought loving annabelle was worse just bc they were so obviously trying to justify it by pushing the narrative that the younger one was the pursuer~, which is the favorite rationalization of creepy old ppl everywhere.

Reply

yeah, that one was pretty creepy to me, especially because the age difference was so noticeable. the girl was supposed to be college aged but she looked more high school to me Reply

i really need to see atomic blonde Reply

omg SAME @ but i’m a cheerleader. i’ve been intending to watch it for like 6 damn years and yet i still haven’t. oops.



i couldn’t stomach most of bitwc. fuck kechiche. Reply

