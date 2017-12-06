ONTD Original: Best (and worst) Lesbian and Bi Movie Kisses
We're told we're living in the golden age of television with representation ~everywhere, but sometimes we're tired. Sometimes it's too much to sift through a 45 min episode for a 3 second kiss, and we're worried we'll wear out San Junipero (not possible). But don’t worry, ONTD. Your girls imnotasquirrel, kimsungkyu, lolbye, lyricalharmony and christen_press are back. And when we write "Lesbian and Bi movies" we mean lesbian and bi movies. Not just subtext, because we will never forgive Bend it Like Beckham for being straight. TWO soccer girls and no gayness, like that adds up according to our math. These are the best (and worst) lesbian and bi kisses in cinema.
Best ‘wrapped in our comfiest flannel with our cat’ Kiss: Rachel and Luce
To most of the straight world Lena Headey is best known for fucking her brother on GoT and Piper Perabo for singing LeAnne Rimes' greatest hit and dancing on a bar. Us lesbians and bi girls know them best for what was probs one of the only happy lesbian romcom movies we had available during our baby gay days. It was a cold world before San Junipero, and San Junipero and, uh, all the other happy ending lesbian movies (we're still getting there ok it's a process). Never mind the ~cheating and Piper’s terrible English accent, THIS was the movie many of us curled up to and hoped that one day we too would have someone to scream “YOU’RE A WANKER #9” to. Since then we’ve taken some steps forward (and some backward *cough* The Kids Are All Right), but overall it still holds up pretty well when you’re in the mood to forget about being #foreveralone and the world falling apart.
Best Coming of Age Kiss: Atafeh and Shireen
Before the teens found her playing Adena on The Bold Type, we were stanning Nikohl Boosheri in the Lesbian coming of age drama Circumstance. This movie has all the drama and the kiss...when Shireen got scared on the family vacation during the thunderstorm and Atafeh comforted her and then comforted her we were all trying to mute the Tegan and Sara that started playing in our heads. Let the straights keep Boyhood with their little Oscars because this is a coming of age movie we can actually get behind.
Best Kiss From A Terrible Movie: Tala and Leyla
Listen, not every lesbian movie is a masterpiece. I’ll be honest that I Can't Think Straight is straight up terrible. The plot is nothing new. The acting makes Selena Gomez look like SaoRISE Ronan. It even lowkey looks like it was filmed by a drunk aunt at a child’s birthday party, but that's not the point! Because this is a cute movie with two hot women, where no one dies and we get to be happy at the end and the kisses are iconic. I'm 98% they only rehearsed the kissing part of the movie because ART is not an accident and the kissing is pure perfection. Plus it's under 90 mins and sometimes we're busy.
Best ‘recommended to everyone we know but it’s been #4 on our Netflix queue for 4 years' Kiss: Megan and Graham
But I'm a Cheerleader constantly tops the lists of best lesbian movies so obviously we recommend it every time someone asks for a rec, but we haven't "technically" seen it. We stanned the trailer, we added to our Netflix, and...here’s the thing, we're trying to dismantle the patriarchy and we're tired.
This does look cute tbh. Moving it up to position #3!
Best ‘kind of freaky but we were into it' Kiss: Lady Hideki and Sook-Hee
It’s okay to admit that The Handmaiden left you feeling a little uneasy. This wild ride should be the representative of r/justiceporn tbh. Stick through to the end because while there are some parts that made us want to ffwd, it all pays off in the end. The actresses have good chemistry and the sequel is sure to feature them further destroying the patriarchy. *HINT HINT Park Chan-wook*
Best Porn Kiss: Dallas and Jasmine
After we all watched Below Her Mouth we all had the same question, “when did Netflix start streaming porn?” Because this was the most ‘porn with a plot’ movie we’ve seen. A blonde KStew roofer catcalls this engaged fashion girl. Engaged fashion girl goes to a bar and sees blonde KStew and later faps to her in the bath, wasting so much water in the process tbh I judged her. Anyway, of course they start sleeping together and then the porn turns into an art house movie because they get all ~deep and ride carousels. It’s an experience. But Blonde Kstew is hot, and the sex scenes are hot so it works. To be honest, this is the movie we watch when we say we’re watching But I’m a Cheerleader.
Best Dead Lesbian Kiss: Paulie and Tori
If you only watch the first half, Lost and Delirious is a pretty good movie about two girls who are in love at boarding school. But as I said, that's just the first half. The rest of the movie is something straight out of the "let's make sure the gays know they will never find love and have no hope!" playbook. If the title itself didn't clue you into that, maybe the fact that Mischa Barton, the innocent str8 new girl nicknamed "Mouse" narrates the story will. Mouse was succesfully inducted into the gay agenda by Piper Perabo's character Paulie and went on to be sad and kiss girl
s as Marissa Cooper <3 .Somehow despite the tragic tropes, perhaps because of the acting of our lesbian movie queen Piper, this movie is half decent.
Best 'inspires us to download Her' Kiss: Alike and Bina
While Pariah is inarguably a great movie, the love interest sucks. When they finally kiss Alike is hesitant. We have watched her wrestle with her identity and feelings the entire movie up to that point and it's satisfying to see her finally make a move. She is transformed in that moment, but sadly everything is quickly snatched away. Fortunately since this is a good movie and not Lost and Delirious, despite everything crashing around her Alike finds hope and paves the way for a future on her own terms so despite the flop love interest and grim reality of it, Pariah leaves us with a little bit of hope in these dark times!
Best Bait: Lorraine and Delphine
We love Charlize, but we'll be honest in saying that unless she's playing someone relatable (i.e. midlife crisis and hating babies) we're not watching ha movies. We love from afar. But when our friends rushed to tell us about this kiss you bet we were buying movie ticket after movie ticket and preordering the second the movie ended. Of course the movie was good, the music was amazing, the clothes worked, but most importantly the kiss and sex scene were
.
When Lorraine got all soft holding Delphine in bed- heart eyes. Even though it made more sense with the plot, we got all ‘suddenly I can’t read, I don’t know’ when James McAvoy became our #1 most hated man. In our reality Lorraine and Delphine lived happily ever after with “Voices Carry” on repeat. Charlize really got us to watch a spy movie several times. And now any time you're in an uncomfortable situation with a lesbian or bi you just have to say "So...Charlize in Atomic Blonde" and awkward silence broken! What kind of impact.
Worst Coming of Age Kiss: Lucy and Amy
Did you ever want the gay version of James Bond, Mission Impossible or the Bourne movies? Well re-watch Atomic Blonde then because this is none of that. BUT if Charlie’s Angel was made with literally 1/20th of its budget and featured a bunch of D list actresses than you would get D.E.B.S. It’s campy, entertaining, and has gay ladies, so what’s not to like?! Hottie Jordana Brewster of Fast and Furious fame plays Lucy Diamond a career criminal who has a weird grudge against Australia (who can blame her tbh… OP NOTE: this is very disrespectful) and falls for good girl Amy played by a blonde. Overall, as one of the few lesbian films with a happy ending this corny movie holds a special place. If you needed more incentive to watch this movie also features Holland Taylor (pre fucking Sarah Paulson) and was the directorial debut of gay director Angela Robinson.
Worst Bait: Jenny and Kitty
Jenny’s Wedding, where do we even start with Jenny’s Wedding besides praying for the misguided ONTDers who liked it! Not only do Jenny and Gilmore Girl have no chemistry, but this movie isn’t even about the gays! If Hallmark Movie Channel made a lesbian movie 14 years ago and cut out all the gay parts for red state grandmothers who are trying to watch to understand why their granddaughter brought a girl named “Sam” with a nose ring to Thanksgiving that would be this movie. Jenny's Wedding is basically the 2nd worst lesbian movie aka the 3rd best straight movie by default.
Idc what the song said these kisses did not “keep me warm.”
Worst ‘would’ve been a good movie if a man hadn’t made it’ Kiss (aka Worst Porn Kiss): Emma and Adèle
We'll be honest, of this lesbian-bi focus group only half of us finished the entire movie, while the other half hate ourselves. We all tried, but the spaghetti was too much for some of us. Why are we talking about the scissoring scene when it's the spaghetti that's the real story here?? This movie is like porn for people who have a spaghetti fetish. We kept watching this kiss and imagining Adèle's spaghetti mouth all up in there, and no wonder Emma left her! We almost put the kiss under a Not Safe for Life spoiler cut, but we don't want to kink shame and for a community that occasionally thirsts over Adam Driver we thought there must be at least one member into spaghetti porn. But the rest of us aren't here for it, whether it's spaghetti worms or this BITWC shit. And not to bury the lede or anything, but when you consider the BTS stories of the director being an abusive asshole to the two lead actresses, we have a solid contender for the "worst porn."
Worst Kiss: Nic and Jules
While Charlize used her powers to bait us into a good movie we didn't want to see, The Kids Are All Right did the exact opposite! We were all at the movies excited to see an established lesbian couple raising their awful kids, drinking their Metamucil, all the things the straights take for granted. They even gave them the gayest names ever in "Nic" and "Jules" only for us to find out that "Jules" is cheating, and not even with another hot mom but with the sperm donor! Like I have legit never been so cinematically disrespected. Even taking out all the conversation surrounding a lesbian leaving her partner for A MAN, it was current Mark Ruffalo. Current Mark Ruffalo! The man hasn't seen a shower since 2007 it was just too much. And even worse all the straights were like 'wow what a brave movie.' Well thank you Alvin. I'm glad to know fucking a man is so brave. We’re the only ones who saw Chloe and Julianne does this to us- WORST KISS!
Looking like Emison from Pretty Little Liars. I want a refund.
Best Almost Kiss: Wil and Vivian
These two are just the most adorable couple ever, I can't. Wil is a giant fucking dork who falls to the ground when a beautiful woman hits on her, because why not? I think we've ALL been there. Vivian meanwhile is a smooth bitch who knows how to seamlessly segue from teaching someone how to dance (fall) to seducing her, because once again why not? We all want to find either the Vivian to our Wil or the Wil to our Vivian. And if you don't think this is the cutest moment ever in a lesbian movie, then turn in your LB membership card and go watch Jenny's Wedding for 10 hours straight because it's what you deserve.
Best Kiss: Carol and Therese
Let me just start by saying that if you came in here with one negative thing to say about Carol, save it because that’s a bannable offense (check the rules). Carol is the subtle masterpiece that lesbians and bi girls were waiting all their lives for. The sweet, loving yet troubled romance between Mara’s Therese and Blanchett’s Carol was heartbreaking and yet it’s what we all desire. It came to a head when Therese finally said “fuck it” and kissed Carol like no one’s ever been kissed before. Their passion sent aftershocks right through Harge’s very core, causing him to have a mental break. Sorry, Harge. And speaking of- if you walked out of that theatre thirsting for Harge instead of praying for Cate to take you on a ‘glove lunch’ seek the Lorde.
SOURCE: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8
Put any of your fave kisses we missed in the comments!
Best ‘wrapped in our comfiest flannel with our cat’ Kiss: Rachel and Luce
To most of the straight world Lena Headey is best known for fucking her brother on GoT and Piper Perabo for singing LeAnne Rimes' greatest hit and dancing on a bar. Us lesbians and bi girls know them best for what was probs one of the only happy lesbian romcom movies we had available during our baby gay days. It was a cold world before San Junipero, and San Junipero and, uh, all the other happy ending lesbian movies (we're still getting there ok it's a process). Never mind the ~cheating and Piper’s terrible English accent, THIS was the movie many of us curled up to and hoped that one day we too would have someone to scream “YOU’RE A WANKER #9” to. Since then we’ve taken some steps forward (and some backward *cough* The Kids Are All Right), but overall it still holds up pretty well when you’re in the mood to forget about being #foreveralone and the world falling apart.
Best Coming of Age Kiss: Atafeh and Shireen
Before the teens found her playing Adena on The Bold Type, we were stanning Nikohl Boosheri in the Lesbian coming of age drama Circumstance. This movie has all the drama and the kiss...when Shireen got scared on the family vacation during the thunderstorm and Atafeh comforted her and then comforted her we were all trying to mute the Tegan and Sara that started playing in our heads. Let the straights keep Boyhood with their little Oscars because this is a coming of age movie we can actually get behind.
Best Kiss From A Terrible Movie: Tala and Leyla
Listen, not every lesbian movie is a masterpiece. I’ll be honest that I Can't Think Straight is straight up terrible. The plot is nothing new. The acting makes Selena Gomez look like SaoRISE Ronan. It even lowkey looks like it was filmed by a drunk aunt at a child’s birthday party, but that's not the point! Because this is a cute movie with two hot women, where no one dies and we get to be happy at the end and the kisses are iconic. I'm 98% they only rehearsed the kissing part of the movie because ART is not an accident and the kissing is pure perfection. Plus it's under 90 mins and sometimes we're busy.
Best ‘recommended to everyone we know but it’s been #4 on our Netflix queue for 4 years' Kiss: Megan and Graham
But I'm a Cheerleader constantly tops the lists of best lesbian movies so obviously we recommend it every time someone asks for a rec, but we haven't "technically" seen it. We stanned the trailer, we added to our Netflix, and...here’s the thing, we're trying to dismantle the patriarchy and we're tired.
This does look cute tbh. Moving it up to position #3!
Best ‘kind of freaky but we were into it' Kiss: Lady Hideki and Sook-Hee
It’s okay to admit that The Handmaiden left you feeling a little uneasy. This wild ride should be the representative of r/justiceporn tbh. Stick through to the end because while there are some parts that made us want to ffwd, it all pays off in the end. The actresses have good chemistry and the sequel is sure to feature them further destroying the patriarchy. *HINT HINT Park Chan-wook*
Best Porn Kiss: Dallas and Jasmine
After we all watched Below Her Mouth we all had the same question, “when did Netflix start streaming porn?” Because this was the most ‘porn with a plot’ movie we’ve seen. A blonde KStew roofer catcalls this engaged fashion girl. Engaged fashion girl goes to a bar and sees blonde KStew and later faps to her in the bath, wasting so much water in the process tbh I judged her. Anyway, of course they start sleeping together and then the porn turns into an art house movie because they get all ~deep and ride carousels. It’s an experience. But Blonde Kstew is hot, and the sex scenes are hot so it works. To be honest, this is the movie we watch when we say we’re watching But I’m a Cheerleader.
Best Dead Lesbian Kiss: Paulie and Tori
If you only watch the first half, Lost and Delirious is a pretty good movie about two girls who are in love at boarding school. But as I said, that's just the first half. The rest of the movie is something straight out of the "let's make sure the gays know they will never find love and have no hope!" playbook. If the title itself didn't clue you into that, maybe the fact that Mischa Barton, the innocent str8 new girl nicknamed "Mouse" narrates the story will. Mouse was succesfully inducted into the gay agenda by Piper Perabo's character Paulie and went on to be sad and kiss girl
Best 'inspires us to download Her' Kiss: Alike and Bina
While Pariah is inarguably a great movie, the love interest sucks. When they finally kiss Alike is hesitant. We have watched her wrestle with her identity and feelings the entire movie up to that point and it's satisfying to see her finally make a move. She is transformed in that moment, but sadly everything is quickly snatched away. Fortunately since this is a good movie and not Lost and Delirious, despite everything crashing around her Alike finds hope and paves the way for a future on her own terms so despite the flop love interest and grim reality of it, Pariah leaves us with a little bit of hope in these dark times!
Best Bait: Lorraine and Delphine
We love Charlize, but we'll be honest in saying that unless she's playing someone relatable (i.e. midlife crisis and hating babies) we're not watching ha movies. We love from afar. But when our friends rushed to tell us about this kiss you bet we were buying movie ticket after movie ticket and preordering the second the movie ended. Of course the movie was good, the music was amazing, the clothes worked, but most importantly the kiss and sex scene were
.
When Lorraine got all soft holding Delphine in bed- heart eyes. Even though it made more sense with the plot, we got all ‘suddenly I can’t read, I don’t know’ when James McAvoy became our #1 most hated man. In our reality Lorraine and Delphine lived happily ever after with “Voices Carry” on repeat. Charlize really got us to watch a spy movie several times. And now any time you're in an uncomfortable situation with a lesbian or bi you just have to say "So...Charlize in Atomic Blonde" and awkward silence broken! What kind of impact.
Worst Coming of Age Kiss: Lucy and Amy
Did you ever want the gay version of James Bond, Mission Impossible or the Bourne movies? Well re-watch Atomic Blonde then because this is none of that. BUT if Charlie’s Angel was made with literally 1/20th of its budget and featured a bunch of D list actresses than you would get D.E.B.S. It’s campy, entertaining, and has gay ladies, so what’s not to like?! Hottie Jordana Brewster of Fast and Furious fame plays Lucy Diamond a career criminal who has a weird grudge against Australia (who can blame her tbh… OP NOTE: this is very disrespectful) and falls for good girl Amy played by a blonde. Overall, as one of the few lesbian films with a happy ending this corny movie holds a special place. If you needed more incentive to watch this movie also features Holland Taylor (pre fucking Sarah Paulson) and was the directorial debut of gay director Angela Robinson.
Worst Bait: Jenny and Kitty
Jenny’s Wedding, where do we even start with Jenny’s Wedding besides praying for the misguided ONTDers who liked it! Not only do Jenny and Gilmore Girl have no chemistry, but this movie isn’t even about the gays! If Hallmark Movie Channel made a lesbian movie 14 years ago and cut out all the gay parts for red state grandmothers who are trying to watch to understand why their granddaughter brought a girl named “Sam” with a nose ring to Thanksgiving that would be this movie. Jenny's Wedding is basically the 2nd worst lesbian movie aka the 3rd best straight movie by default.
Idc what the song said these kisses did not “keep me warm.”
Worst ‘would’ve been a good movie if a man hadn’t made it’ Kiss (aka Worst Porn Kiss): Emma and Adèle
We'll be honest, of this lesbian-bi focus group only half of us finished the entire movie, while the other half hate ourselves. We all tried, but the spaghetti was too much for some of us. Why are we talking about the scissoring scene when it's the spaghetti that's the real story here?? This movie is like porn for people who have a spaghetti fetish. We kept watching this kiss and imagining Adèle's spaghetti mouth all up in there, and no wonder Emma left her! We almost put the kiss under a Not Safe for Life spoiler cut, but we don't want to kink shame and for a community that occasionally thirsts over Adam Driver we thought there must be at least one member into spaghetti porn. But the rest of us aren't here for it, whether it's spaghetti worms or this BITWC shit. And not to bury the lede or anything, but when you consider the BTS stories of the director being an abusive asshole to the two lead actresses, we have a solid contender for the "worst porn."
Worst Kiss: Nic and Jules
While Charlize used her powers to bait us into a good movie we didn't want to see, The Kids Are All Right did the exact opposite! We were all at the movies excited to see an established lesbian couple raising their awful kids, drinking their Metamucil, all the things the straights take for granted. They even gave them the gayest names ever in "Nic" and "Jules" only for us to find out that "Jules" is cheating, and not even with another hot mom but with the sperm donor! Like I have legit never been so cinematically disrespected. Even taking out all the conversation surrounding a lesbian leaving her partner for A MAN, it was current Mark Ruffalo. Current Mark Ruffalo! The man hasn't seen a shower since 2007 it was just too much. And even worse all the straights were like 'wow what a brave movie.' Well thank you Alvin. I'm glad to know fucking a man is so brave. We’re the only ones who saw Chloe and Julianne does this to us- WORST KISS!
Looking like Emison from Pretty Little Liars. I want a refund.
Best Almost Kiss: Wil and Vivian
These two are just the most adorable couple ever, I can't. Wil is a giant fucking dork who falls to the ground when a beautiful woman hits on her, because why not? I think we've ALL been there. Vivian meanwhile is a smooth bitch who knows how to seamlessly segue from teaching someone how to dance (fall) to seducing her, because once again why not? We all want to find either the Vivian to our Wil or the Wil to our Vivian. And if you don't think this is the cutest moment ever in a lesbian movie, then turn in your LB membership card and go watch Jenny's Wedding for 10 hours straight because it's what you deserve.
Best Kiss: Carol and Therese
Let me just start by saying that if you came in here with one negative thing to say about Carol, save it because that’s a bannable offense (check the rules). Carol is the subtle masterpiece that lesbians and bi girls were waiting all their lives for. The sweet, loving yet troubled romance between Mara’s Therese and Blanchett’s Carol was heartbreaking and yet it’s what we all desire. It came to a head when Therese finally said “fuck it” and kissed Carol like no one’s ever been kissed before. Their passion sent aftershocks right through Harge’s very core, causing him to have a mental break. Sorry, Harge. And speaking of- if you walked out of that theatre thirsting for Harge instead of praying for Cate to take you on a ‘glove lunch’ seek the Lorde.
SOURCE: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8
Put any of your fave kisses we missed in the comments!
op i fucking hate u, u will NOT come for DEBS like that!
still a really good list op. i've been really into flor/jazmin from the argentinan telenovela "las estrellas" right now. it's slowwww burn as hell, but they're SEXY and treated so well
ontd doesnt even read titles anymore 😩
(but ofc everyone post ur fave tv kisses too we dont care. this is an all-inclusive L/B kiss post)
Edited at 2017-12-06 12:08 am (UTC)
watch thelma plz
Re: watch thelma plz
Do you have a better link?
RE: Re: watch thelma plz
Re: watch thelma plz
Re: watch thelma plz
Re: watch thelma plz
Re: watch thelma plz
Re: watch thelma plz
Re: watch thelma plz
Re: watch thelma plz
Re: watch thelma plz
[open at work]
Criterion just released a gorgeous restoration. It's def being reevaluated.
did I not give it a chance? I made it 30-minutes
i said NO INSULTS
watch it at least 2x and if u still dont like it then watch again tbh
Que? I played soccer for 16 yrs. I’m straight. Never hit on by another player. Sure maybe along the way depending on age someone may have been secretly lesbian but idg the premise that girls who play soccer (or any sport) are -gay. 🤔
i couldn’t stomach most of bitwc. fuck kechiche.
Edited at 2017-12-06 12:24 am (UTC)