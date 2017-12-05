Richard Hammond: I don’t understand why gay people feel the need to come out
Richard Hammond faces backlash for saying he doesn't understand why people come out as gay https://t.co/APwokJAE7V pic.twitter.com/HCarLRQCRs— NME (@NME) December 5, 2017
Richard Hammond is responding to criticism over his comments on The Grand Tour season one that linked enjoying ice cream to being homosexual. The Former Top Gear presenter also has come under fire after claiming that gay celebrities shouldn’t bother to come out. Hammond insisted that sexuality is “not an issue” and questioned why people “feel the need to mention it”. Hammond said: “It may be because I live in a hideously safe and contained middle-class world, where a person’s sexuality is not an issue, but when I hear of people in the media coming out, I think, why do they even feel the need to mention it?”
source= https://twitter.com/NME/status/938092165007400960
Why do people do this?
You ALREADY know the answer to you question sis.