Richard Hammond: I don’t understand why gay people feel the need to come out

I don’t understand why cis het people feel the need to insert themselves in literally every fucking thing Reply

Right? However, I will admit that a lot of times people make well intended but ignorant comments, and I'm tired of people attacking them for it. Like if a comment bothers someone THAT much, then they should take the opportunity to educate the person instead of attacking them. I only say this because I know my mom (who is religious) will sometimes make questionable comments about the gay community and I would hate for someone to come for her when she has been nothing but supportive, accepting, and loving since I came out. One time she called a trans woman a tranny (because at the time my bestfriend and I would bop to Rupaul's song tranny chaser) and she was politely corrected. I literally felt it in my gut when I thought she was gonna get verbally attacked and I was so thankful for how it was all handled. Reply

exactly. And people have probably already explained it to him and he just refuses to get it. Reply

“It may be because I live in a hideously safe and contained middle-class world"



Why do people do this?

You ALREADY know the answer to you question sis. Reply

The thing is, even in “middle class world” people still have issues with other people’s sexuality. His reasoning doesn’t make any sense, lol. Reply

"Middle class world" is the most general description of whatever microcosm he inhabits. Reply

it makes sense in that he doesn't have to see the homophobia and heternormativity he's mired in himself. Reply

'it's just a joke...like on top gear' Reply

ha, i was about to post that stewart lee clip! Reply

I didn't get why Stewart Lee was famous until I saw that. Reply

“I wish the next season of top gear had been presented by Jeremy Clarson, James May and Richard Hammond’s decapitated head on a stick” Reply

He's not a real hamster is he?

I don't understand why Richard Hammond thinks his opinions are relevant. Reply

The gay men in Chechnya would beg to differ 🙄🙄🙄🙄 Reply

i hate when straight ppl say shit like this. just stfu Reply

"BUT YOU DON'T SEE ME COMING OUT AS STRAIGHT OR HAVING A STRAIGHT PRIDE PARADE! HUURRRURRURR!" Reply

i remember when straight pride was trending on twitter and i just... Reply

mte. They just don't get it. Straight people create and enforce a culture in which it is difficult to be gay and then they make fun of gay people for the ways in which we deal with it Reply

straights are a mess Reply

Im so tired of dumb hateful people. If your beliefs/views cause another person or group of people to be miserable, have no rights, and feel horrible about themselves, you are the one that is WRONG Reply

What does that conversation even have to do with him? Way to insert yourself into something not about you. Reply

He said ice cream was gay on the show, and now he's saying he doesn't get why it was a big deal, but is trying to spin it as him being progressive somehow. Reply

where is this mystical "hideously safe and contained middle-class world" where someone's sexuality (& gender identity & race, etc.) doesn't matter and do they have any vacancies? and why are you so focused on what homosexuals do if it doesn't matter? Reply

But also, this from the same guy who says he doesn't eat ice cream because it's gay. Like. Follow your own logic you moron. Reply

because being gay is amazing byeeeee hetero bish!!!!!!! Reply

I miss this crazy bitch Reply

