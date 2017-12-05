all mine

Terry Crews sues Hollywood agent Adam Venit for alleged sexual assault




Actor Terry Crews is suing Adam Venit, claiming he was psychologically harmed from the experience, according to a report.

Crews, 49, of TV’s “Everybody Hates Chris” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” says in his suit that William Morris Endeavor agent Adam Venit stared at him “like a rabid dog, sticking his tongue in and out of his mouth provocatively” at a Tinseltown party last year — then grabbed his genitals. Crews, who already filed a police report on the incident, said he shouted to nearby comedian Adam Sandler, one of Venit’s clients, “Adam, come get your boy! He’s grabbing my nuts!” the report said.

Sandler later called Crews and asked him if he was OK, Crews said.

Crews’ agent works at the same agency as Venit. The actor said Venit eventually called him to apologize.

source= https://twitter.com/NME/status/938176592668446720
