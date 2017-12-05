Terry Crews sues Hollywood agent Adam Venit for alleged sexual assault
Actor Terry Crews is suing Adam Venit, claiming he was psychologically harmed from the experience, according to a report.
Crews, 49, of TV’s “Everybody Hates Chris” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” says in his suit that William Morris Endeavor agent Adam Venit stared at him “like a rabid dog, sticking his tongue in and out of his mouth provocatively” at a Tinseltown party last year — then grabbed his genitals. Crews, who already filed a police report on the incident, said he shouted to nearby comedian Adam Sandler, one of Venit’s clients, “Adam, come get your boy! He’s grabbing my nuts!” the report said.
Sandler later called Crews and asked him if he was OK, Crews said.
Crews’ agent works at the same agency as Venit. The actor said Venit eventually called him to apologize.
source= https://twitter.com/NME/status/938176592668446720
I wholly understand why he didn't, but in a just world, he could have decked that guy right in the kisser and been totally in the right.
Good on him for continuing to speak out and not take it lying down.
And I both can and cannot believe this scum was able to continue working. Or that his clientele stuck by him.
I thought this was interesting too. They're all scum together.
at least I'm thankful for these things becoming known
also saw an article about john oliver confronting dustin hoffman over his sexual assault allegations on bbc.com they were on a panel together.
http://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-42241602
I wish him so much luck on this.