Evgenia Medvedeva's speech and interview at IOC Executive Board Meeting

i feel bad for zhenya but russia needed to be punished and this is a slap on the wrist honestly

These are my thoughts on the situation:



This is such a messed up situation for clean athletes like Evgenia Medvedeva. Like she said in her speech she wasn’t even old enough for the Sochi Olympics and this might be her only shot at the Olympics. I really hope that she will be able to compete as an Olympic Athlete from Russia, but she said in her speech before the sentence happened that she won’t compete as a neutral athlete and that the team figure skating event is very important for her. I hope that she will still compete and that athletes who are eligible to compete aren’t considered traitors or sell outs or are barred from going. On one hand every country has athletes that dope and it’s even systematic in federations like US track or US cycling. But on the other hand, it goes even beyond individual federations and is state sponsored in Russia to the point that doping samples were tampered with at home competitions like Sochi… So there must be a punishment severe enough for Russia to acknowledge the report and fire officials responsible for state sponsored athletes. But still ugh it’s so fucked up for clean athletes to have to choose between staying out of the Olympics which the trained their entire life for or competing under the Olympic flag and possibly getting hate for it. Or perhaps not even having the choice and having to stay home anyways. Reply

Oh, this sucks. I know that she's not that popular here on ONTD, but she's one of my favorites. I do think she's a beautiful skater, and unlike so many who are technically proficient, I also find her artistically beautiful. This is such a shame that she may be denied her Olympic chances because of what others have done. :( Reply

She's not popular on here? I follow the skating tag and it rarely gets used. Are there more skating posts I haven't seen? (Desperately wants to be part of conversations)



Anyway, I like her, too. I'm not sure she is the best skater ever, but of all the skaters competing at this time, I'm glad she is the most hyped one instead of some others. Reply

I think we just don't have enough skating posts. Outside of here though, people say that she's kind of overscored. But that's not really her fault. Overall, she's a harmless and sweet girl who's into kpop and anime lol. Reply

Yeah, lots of negativity thrown her way here. Not sure why.



I don't think she's the best ever either, but along with Ashley Wagner, she's my personal favorite right now. I'm just majorly into artistry and I love hers.



Around US Nationals and Worlds, there are usually posts. Reply

She's probably one of a very few athletes who is clean. Some reports list the doping athletes in Russia to be somewhere around 92 percent. I'm having a hard time feeling sorry for them; they chose to cheat. Reply

Figure skaters rarely dope, because that's not a very effective way to cheat in the sport. It is much more effective and far more likely for national skating federations to rig the judging.



Infamously, Russia's Adelina Sotnikova won gold over South Korea's Yuna Kim in Sochi, despite the fact that Sotnikova made some glaring errors (including one that should've been quite costly) while Yuna Kim skated flawlessly with a comparable level of difficulty. Something seemed off about the judging. But without any further evidence of actual corruption/collusion/threats, the results stand. As for whether Russia actually rigged the judging? Besides the apparent dodginess of the results, Putin himself was super-vested in Russian figure skaters in the lead-up to Sochi. He'd show up to minor competitions, where the stadium is mostly empty, sit in the front row and glare at the Russian athletes as if daring them to let the country down. I have a tough time believing that while Putin ordered the doping and cover-up for other sports, he'd leave his beloved figure skating to chance. Reply

it's so obvious how they jumped from yulia lipnitskaya after she choked to adelina. adelina was the backup contender lmao Reply

i do feel bad for a lot of the russian athletes, even the not necessarily clean ones bc (maybe i'm just being naive) i assume that many of them don't have much choice in whether or not to participate in the sanctioned doping scheme. it sucks that they're losing out bc of their country's bullshit. at the same time though, considering the extent of the doping, they have to do SOMEthing to send a message to russia. they're essentially collateral damage, it blows. Reply

I assume in sports like figure skating or gymnastics where doping doesn't really help, all the athletes are clean unless they felt pressured into taking something like laxatives to lose weight because of the huge pressure to be thin in those sports. And even then laxatives aren't considered performance enhancing and are only banned because they are dangerous to use. In other sports I assume there are people who take drugs on their own or just trust their coaches and doctors so much that they take whatever they give them like with the shady coaches in US track or cycling. But what set Russia apart and really fucked over all the athletes is that the government and doping officials went as far as tampering samples at sporting events they hosted like the 2013 World Athletics Championships or 2014 Olympic Games. The officials need to be fired and new ones that meet WADA standards need to be hired. Reply

Doping is more than steroids, though. There are banned substances that help you recover faster from injuries or training, or with fatigue. Reply

The athletes absolutely do not have a choice. They're entirely expendable and treated that way. Their entire existence is to help increase the medal count for their federations. For every athlete you hear about with a success story out of these incredibly authoritarian sports machines, there are 10+ who have flunked out of the system for one reason or another who are now barely getting by in life.



But that's actually why this kind of punishment makes sense. Banning individual athletes in this case would be going after the people at the low end of the totem pole, the IOC has to go after the people at the top. And what do the people at the top want? More medals. Which is, of course, what they are not getting now. Reply

I had no idea that this was a thing that might happen. Did adelina sotnikova cheat in 2014? Those Olympics we're some bullshit. The Russian ladies are ruling the roost right now. Are most of them on drugs? Reply

iirc adelina was cleared. i still think the judging was transparent bullshit, but i don't think we can really say at this point that she actually cheated. (i'm saying this as a yuna stan who thinks she deserved gold lol.) Reply

No Adelina didn't cheat or take any drugs in 2014. Everyone from the 2014 Sochi Olympics was investigated and Adelina was cleared. And I don't think most of the figure skaters are on drugs either. Figure skating isn't really a sport with a lot of doping. Reply

Sotnikova's win was judging shenanigans, not doping. Reply

The actual cheating that happens in figure skating…



The famous Salt Lake City Olympics pair skating one, where the French and Russian federations colluded to have their judges make sure that the French ice dancing team and the Russian pair skating team won gold. Happens all the time with the judging system back then, the only reason it got out was because the French judge blew the whistle.



There are other wackier incidents… Actual bribes… Mafia threats on judges…



Then you have ones that aren't exactly cheating, per se, but the more powerful countries in the International Skating Union (the governing body for the sport) using their influence to change things in the scoring system to favor their top skater, or to put the top skater of a rival nation at a disadvantage. This can be a very short term victory, though, as you may soon get a new crop of skaters where the advantages are reversed… Reply

SLC olys russian pair as you say won clean and well...fuck canada pair for crying for their gold when they with ugly programs Reply

I don't think Russian figure skating federation would rely on drugs, they are not desperate. They have political power and the Eteri factory. Reply

Anyway, she seems sweet and I hope she gets to compete. All I know about Evgenia is that she's a big Sailor Moon fan and not only got to meet Naoko Takeuchi, she also got an original piece of artwork made for her by Naoko:

I also find it cute how she seems to be friends with a lot of international skaters. She and Adam Rippon have matching Yuri on Ice shirts



WE ARE THE SAME ❤👯 pic.twitter.com/O2IFnDd78x — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) February 28, 2017





She, Yuzuru Hanyu, and Misha Ge have this cute Sailor Moon Cat-Winnie the Pooh-Stitch trio too.







She always has a sailor moon cat doll with her and does a sailor moon performance for galas.

Oh that's her?!

Takeuchi-sensei did an ice skating manga before Sailor Moon, so this feels full circle

Have you heard of her 9/11 program?

She's wonderful and I do feel really bad for her. She traveled to Lausanne with her injured foot to speak. I hope she still competes (and heals up). I imagine the Russian officials will fight for her beyond anyone else. Reply

Speaking of Russian skaters, I didn't know Elena Ilynikh's partner retired. So now she's paired with some stranger bitch. I had this fantasy that she and Nikita had four more years to get their shit together but nooope that didn't happen. I actually thought at some point the Russians would fake a positive drug test for both Ruslan and Victoria and force Elena and Nikita to get back together lmao.



Four more years until Beijing then! Reply

Allowing clean athletes to compete as Olympic Athletes from Russia is pretty generous. There's no point to a punishment if a country isn't actually punished, and the trailer for the Netflix documentary said 99 percent of Russian athletes are guilty of doping, so clearly something with actual repercussions had to be done since it's systematic and from the top. Reply

I fail to see how that's generous. It's the RIGHT thing to do. The clean athletes should be allowed to participate period. Reply

No, it's generous, but I don't care to debate it. Reply

