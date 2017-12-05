aliya monkey

Evgenia Medvedeva's speech and interview at IOC Executive Board Meeting

18 year old Russian figure skater, Evgenia Medvedeva, is the 2016 and 2017 World Figure Skating Champion and favorite to win gold at the 2018 Olympics. Before the final decision was made on whether Russia would be banned from the Winter Olympics or not, Evgenia gave a speech to the IOC Executive Board.

"Dear President, dear members of the Executive Committee!

I am honored to be here today. Thank you for the opportunity to address you on behalf of Russian athletes.

I have until the last moment tried not to pay attention to the negative news related to Russian sports. I thought that we, the “clean” Russian athletes, had nothing to worry about. If someone really committed anti-doping rule violations, we certainly do not have anything to do with this.

In 2014, I was 14 years old. I have not even entered the adult national team of my country. For me personally, Pyeongchang should be the first chance to plunge into the unique atmosphere of the Olympic Games. I do not understand why I and my Russian teammates can lose this chance.

I took part in many different tournaments and I’m terribly proud of my two world title titles. But the Olympics is a dream! Everyone has dreams, and you probably already had a chance to fulfill your own. Let me do the same! I do not know if there will be other Games in my sports life after Pyeongchang.

I always believed that the opportunity to compete at the Olympics should be fought on the ice. Unfortunately, now I understand that I can lose this chance because of circumstances that do not depend on me in any way.

I can not accept the option that I would compete in the Olympic Games without the Russian flag as a neutral athlete. I am proud of my country, it is a great honor for me to represent it at the Games. It gives strength and inspires me during the performances.

In addition, for me both personal and team tournaments are equally important at the Olympics. If I perform without a national flag, I will not be able to compete in the team. At the same time, my other rivals will have this opportunity. The Olympic Charter states that all athletes should have equal opportunities. And in this case there can be no question of equality.

Dear members of the executive committee! I promise you that if I play at the Olympics in Pyeongchang, I will do my best not to disappoint you and adequately represent your country and the Olympic movement as a whole. Thank you for attention!"

The official decision was that Russia would be banned from all sports in the Winter Olympics, but clean athletes would be able to compete as Olympic Athletes from Russia. After the decision was announced, Evgenia and some Russian sports officials did an interview. Evgenia's speech did make a difference since it went from an Olympic neutral athlete to an OAR (Olympic Athlete from Russia). The concern is over whether OAR will be able to compete in team events since neutral Olympic athletes from Russia couldn't compete in events like track and field relays. Evgenia was asked whether she will compete as an OAR and if she wants to, but she said it was too soon to ask.



Source: Twitter 1, 2

I hope the Russian government doesn't make the clean athletes boycott the games. And I hope Evgenia and all the clean Russian athletes will be able to compete as OARs and participate in team events as well without backlash or people calling them traitors or sell outs.

Tagged: ,