Evgenia Medvedeva's speech and interview at IOC Executive Board Meeting

18 year old Russian figure skater, Evgenia Medvedeva, is the 2016 and 2017 World Figure Skating Champion and favorite to win gold at the 2018 Olympics. Before the final decision was made on whether Russia would be banned from the Winter Olympics or not, Evgenia gave a speech to the IOC Executive Board.
"Dear President, dear members of the Executive Committee!
I am honored to be here today. Thank you for the opportunity to address you on behalf of Russian athletes.
I have until the last moment tried not to pay attention to the negative news related to Russian sports. I thought that we, the “clean” Russian athletes, had nothing to worry about. If someone really committed anti-doping rule violations, we certainly do not have anything to do with this.
In 2014, I was 14 years old. I have not even entered the adult national team of my country. For me personally, Pyeongchang should be the first chance to plunge into the unique atmosphere of the Olympic Games. I do not understand why I and my Russian teammates can lose this chance.
I took part in many different tournaments and I’m terribly proud of my two world title titles. But the Olympics is a dream! Everyone has dreams, and you probably already had a chance to fulfill your own. Let me do the same! I do not know if there will be other Games in my sports life after Pyeongchang.
I always believed that the opportunity to compete at the Olympics should be fought on the ice. Unfortunately, now I understand that I can lose this chance because of circumstances that do not depend on me in any way.
I can not accept the option that I would compete in the Olympic Games without the Russian flag as a neutral athlete. I am proud of my country, it is a great honor for me to represent it at the Games. It gives strength and inspires me during the performances.
In addition, for me both personal and team tournaments are equally important at the Olympics. If I perform without a national flag, I will not be able to compete in the team. At the same time, my other rivals will have this opportunity. The Olympic Charter states that all athletes should have equal opportunities. And in this case there can be no question of equality.
Dear members of the executive committee! I promise you that if I play at the Olympics in Pyeongchang, I will do my best not to disappoint you and adequately represent your country and the Olympic movement as a whole. Thank you for attention!"
The official decision was that Russia would be banned from all sports in the Winter Olympics, but clean athletes would be able to compete as Olympic Athletes from Russia. After the decision was announced, Evgenia and some Russian sports officials did an interview. Evgenia's speech did make a difference since it went from an Olympic neutral athlete to an OAR (Olympic Athlete from Russia). The concern is over whether OAR will be able to compete in team events since neutral Olympic athletes from Russia couldn't compete in events like track and field relays. Evgenia was asked whether she will compete as an OAR and if she wants to, but she said it was too soon to ask.
This is such a messed up situation for clean athletes like Evgenia Medvedeva. Like she said in her speech she wasn’t even old enough for the Sochi Olympics and this might be her only shot at the Olympics. I really hope that she will be able to compete as an Olympic Athlete from Russia, but she said in her speech before the sentence happened that she won’t compete as a neutral athlete and that the team figure skating event is very important for her. I hope that she will still compete and that athletes who are eligible to compete aren’t considered traitors or sell outs or are barred from going. On one hand every country has athletes that dope and it’s even systematic in federations like US track or US cycling. But on the other hand, it goes even beyond individual federations and is state sponsored in Russia to the point that doping samples were tampered with at home competitions like Sochi… So there must be a punishment severe enough for Russia to acknowledge the report and fire officials responsible for state sponsored athletes. But still ugh it’s so fucked up for clean athletes to have to choose between staying out of the Olympics which the trained their entire life for or competing under the Olympic flag and possibly getting hate for it. Or perhaps not even having the choice and having to stay home anyways.
Anyway, I like her, too. I'm not sure she is the best skater ever, but of all the skaters competing at this time, I'm glad she is the most hyped one instead of some others.
I don't think she's the best ever either, but along with Ashley Wagner, she's my personal favorite right now. I'm just majorly into artistry and I love hers.
Infamously, Russia's Adelina Sotnikova won gold over South Korea's Yuna Kim in Sochi, despite the fact that Sotnikova made some glaring errors (including one that should've been quite costly) while Yuna Kim skated flawlessly with a comparable level of difficulty. Something seemed off about the judging. But without any further evidence of actual corruption/collusion/threats, the results stand. As for whether Russia actually rigged the judging? Besides the apparent dodginess of the results, Putin himself was super-vested in Russian figure skaters in the lead-up to Sochi. He'd show up to minor competitions, where the stadium is mostly empty, sit in the front row and glare at the Russian athletes as if daring them to let the country down. I have a tough time believing that while Putin ordered the doping and cover-up for other sports, he'd leave his beloved figure skating to chance.
But that's actually why this kind of punishment makes sense. Banning individual athletes in this case would be going after the people at the low end of the totem pole, the IOC has to go after the people at the top. And what do the people at the top want? More medals. Which is, of course, what they are not getting now.
The famous Salt Lake City Olympics pair skating one, where the French and Russian federations colluded to have their judges make sure that the French ice dancing team and the Russian pair skating team won gold. Happens all the time with the judging system back then, the only reason it got out was because the French judge blew the whistle.
There are other wackier incidents… Actual bribes… Mafia threats on judges…
Then you have ones that aren't exactly cheating, per se, but the more powerful countries in the International Skating Union (the governing body for the sport) using their influence to change things in the scoring system to favor their top skater, or to put the top skater of a rival nation at a disadvantage. This can be a very short term victory, though, as you may soon get a new crop of skaters where the advantages are reversed…
Anyway, she seems sweet and I hope she gets to compete.
I also find it cute how she seems to be friends with a lot of international skaters. She and Adam Rippon have matching Yuri on Ice shirts
She, Yuzuru Hanyu, and Misha Ge have this cute Sailor Moon Cat-Winnie the Pooh-Stitch trio too.
Takeuchi-sensei did an ice skating manga before Sailor Moon, so this feels full circle
