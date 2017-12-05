sis how is this a petty title



a petty title would be "the two most disposable stranger things kids book holiday campaigns' Reply

That's just mean, tho. Lol. Reply

am i wrong bc this post is dead lol Reply

Caleb is the token black character and can't be disposed of until they get another black character. Reply

I'm glad the kids are thriving they make the show Reply

Caleb and Sadie are adorable. Those Whispers ads are weird though. Reply

The difference in ~maturity between Caleb's and Sadie's campaigns makes me uncomfortable.



Caleb is an adorable Broadway kid, tho. Reply

I get you. Imo, I don't think kids should be starring in ad campaigns where grown-ass adult women are their co-stars. That said, I don't think there's anything overtly inappropriate in this campaign or anything. Reply

No, it just makes me sad she can't have a fun colorful commercial like Lucas. Reply

i mean its miu miu and old navy - let's think on why they'd be different in tone. Reply

I made it through the end of Beyond Stranger Things and now I have to wait like everyone else for more :( Reply

My boy Lucas! (He is clearly the smartest of the kids - the character that is. I stan his smart mouthed self.)



The whispers ad was weird as crap. It seemed more like a fragrance campaign that would star Brad Pitt randomly. Reply

I really liked the addition of Sadie Sink in Stranger Things and I hope she's successful. Reply

I agree Reply

ditto! max was a gem! Reply

damn caleb get it



i really see him, finn, and gaten having longevity if they keep at this. they all have their own unique strengths (i really see caleb doing action/comedy) and i honestly wouldn't hate it if they became their own Rat Pack/Frat Pack in Hollywood Reply

damn i clicked thinking there was gonna be an actual blind item on this post lmaooo Reply

I was referring to Dakota Fanning, lol. Reply

i know lol, i only got it when i watched the second miu miu video



well done sis Reply

Every time I see Sadie Sink, I can’t help but see the Ginny Weasley we all deserved. Reply

i love these two little munchkins. if the world was just caleb would have been able to reprise his role for the lion king adaptation Reply

I honestly live for old navy Xmas ads. That was so cute! Reply

Aww your note OP lol Reply

I sincerely meant it! Some lovely people hooked me up with movie links. :) Reply

Yay!!! I love when ONTD is nice 😄😄 Reply

why is a 12 year old, that was a secondary character to boot, doing a high fashion campaign? the fashion industry using children to sell clothes to adults has always been so awkward and weird. old navy is fine since it's from babies to adults. get that money, caleb!



