While IRL #Jancy hobnob at events, the Stranger Things kids are busy booking holiday campaigns
Caleb McLaughlin for Old Navy
Sadie Sink for Miu Miu's "Whispers" Campaign
Source 1 2 3
A successful post. Thanks for the help!
Sadie Sink for Miu Miu's "Whispers" Campaign
Source 1 2 3
A successful post. Thanks for the help!
a petty title would be "the two most disposable stranger things kids book holiday campaigns'
Caleb is an adorable Broadway kid, tho.
The whispers ad was weird as crap. It seemed more like a fragrance campaign that would star Brad Pitt randomly.
i really see him, finn, and gaten having longevity if they keep at this. they all have their own unique strengths (i really see caleb doing action/comedy) and i honestly wouldn't hate it if they became their own Rat Pack/Frat Pack in Hollywood
well done sis