Guest Host Chris Pratt Interviews Margot Robbie
Margot talks about growing up in Australia, being around lots of venomous snakes, Outback Steakhouse, her first job at 10 years old, her new movie I,Tonya and she has a beer with Guest Host Chris Pratt.
src
Margot is going to be doing one of those Hollywood Reporter Roundtables on Thursday with Octavia Spencer, Robert Pattinson, Diane Kruger, Armie Hammer and Bryan Cranston. I hope we get some amusing gifs out of that.
i thought chris was awful lmaoooo he did not even know what to ask her
maybe he does it so they could cover everything they're supposed to cover in the limited time they've got idk, i think jimmy is a good interviewer
Edited at 2017-12-05 11:58 pm (UTC)
Like, it would be nice to look at someone this attractive on late night tv
give it to me
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
dude didn't know what he was doing lmfao he only let her talk because he obviously didn't think of anything interesting to say or ask lmao