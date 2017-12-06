Lindsay Lohan Taking Movie Meetings in NYC, Ready for a Big Project

Lindsay Lohan posts just make me sad anymore. Is that a recent picture of her? She looks really good here. Reply

https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/108714427.html#comments oh no honey. that isn't recent at all. did you miss the post yesterday? she is back on the heavy drugs but then again, not sure if she was ever off of them in the first place. Reply

She looks great in that photo. Whatever happened to that last project she was working on - I think there was a post with stills from the set and she was looking really good then too? What ever became of that? Reply

I actually went to her IG the other day cause of a post here and she's been posting behind the scenes. So I think it's still being worked on? Reply

Her insta is so weird ... it's all pics of her in the middle east and then pics of her posing on beds. Reply

She looks surprisingly present in that photo.



I don't think Hollywood has been good for her but it's not like being away from it has done her any favors either, so... IDK. :/ Reply

She looks good in that picture.

But no. She's done. I'm sick of her and I doubt that Hollywood missed her.

Just concentrate on being healthy and go back to school or something, Lindsay. Reply

if she did something like go to school I would have a lot more respect for her tbh Reply

Ia, she should focus being healthy. There can't be anything good waiting for her in hollywood. Reply

did Time also contact her to be person of the year, but "probably" wasn't good enough? Reply

That's a good photo, ngl Reply

That's a great photo of her, but I just don't see her making it back in Hollywood. I think she needs to focus somewhere else, maybe something behind the scenes. But I feel like she needs to figure out a safe and stable income elsewhere. Reply

I know she can't get insured on movies but couldn't she just film like tiny roles in indies here and there to build herself back up? I know nothing about how these things work so I'm genuinely asking. Reply

That is genuinely I think the ONLY thing that she could do to prove herself. Reply

That's what RDJ did. Unlike her, however, he showed up for work on time and was clean. He did a lot of little projects to build up good faith with the industry. I doubt Lindsey has that sort of commitment. Reply

That's what I thought but I've always been so confused as to why she didn't do something similar that I thought maybe I was missing something. Reply

For all his faults RDJ was never a mess on film sets. Reply

she was a fine comedy actress, but i doubt that she has any range in drama genre. The only comeback that could work for her if she get´s a tv show on CW. Reply

Lindsay doesn't have the patience or commitment to do that. Reply

girl, just move to idaho and live in the mountains away from all the creeps that are constantly lurking around you. Reply

I guess she got tired of getting shit and pissed on in Dubai. Reply

i keep seeing comments referencing this - is it true? :'( Reply

Well, it's an open secret that she's been escorting there for a while. As for the shit/piss rumours, where there's smoke there's fire. :( Reply

:( I wouldn't be surprised if he was paying her as his escort. Reply

She looks healthy in that pic Reply

Put a fork in ha !! Reply

This post was disgusting. Reply

What does it say? Reply

I'm so confused as to what's going on in the video Reply

seriously what is UP with that accent Reply

rage inducing. she's with a billionaire and he's filming the whole thing and lecturing them instead of giving them some money like it would put a dent in that billionaire's wallet. He sure loves to show off how much black caviar he eats in almost every other post. Reply

