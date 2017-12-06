Lindsay Lohan Taking Movie Meetings in NYC, Ready for a Big Project
Lindsay is back in The US and according to The Blast she's taking meetings regarding potential projects.
A source says making movies has always been her passion and her experiences abroad of the last years have helped her "refine her performing talents."
Are you willing to welcome Lindsay back on the big screen, ONTD?
I don't think Hollywood has been good for her but it's not like being away from it has done her any favors either, so... IDK. :/
But no. She's done. I'm sick of her and I doubt that Hollywood missed her.
Just concentrate on being healthy and go back to school or something, Lindsay.