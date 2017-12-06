Lindsay Lohan Taking Movie Meetings in NYC, Ready for a Big Project

1204_Lindsay_Lohan2


Lindsay is back in The US and according to The Blast she's taking meetings regarding potential projects.

A source says making movies has always been her passion and her experiences abroad of the last years have helped her "refine her performing talents."

source

Are you willing to welcome Lindsay back on the big screen, ONTD?
