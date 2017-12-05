EXO's NEW MUSIC VIDEO "Electric Kiss"
"ELECTRIC KISS" is the first single from EXO's 1st japanese album, "COUNTDOWN" will be released on January 24th 2018.
KILL IT BABIESSSSS OMG!!! THIS SONG IS SOO GOOD!! THE VIDEOOOOOO
Also, is that the same abandoned building from SHINee's "Tell Me What To Do" video? lol
When exo released the teasers I thought they filmed this in the island of Gunkanjima, Japan, but now that you said that I digged a bit and yeah, it's the same place and it's in Korea.
Also I'm low-key judging everyone who's saying that this is their best Japanese song...Tactix is crying
KINGS OF KPOP™ strike again! amazing, talented, totally unique!
And yasss @ dark-skinned plastic bae Kai slaying a cute choreo and serving rubber-faced visuals as always....
really tho, the work he had done has finally settled and I really hope they don't force him under the knife again. And D.O. hasn't had a cute haircut in YEARS! Enough is enough, #stopsabotagingDOshair2017
Or where is Henry's English version in full so it can at least be played on Canadian radio?
Are they hitting Japan because their relationship with China is ~complicated? welp
Please, dont remind me! I believe THE WAR should've been a full visual album like "Lemonade" every song deserves it!