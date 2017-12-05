The oversized clothes make some of them look like little kids in hand-me-downs they haven't grown into yet.



Also, is that the same abandoned building from SHINee's "Tell Me What To Do" video? lol



Reply

Thread

Link

"Also, is that the same abandoned building from SHINee's "Tell Me What To Do" video?"



When exo released the teasers I thought they filmed this in the island of Gunkanjima, Japan, but now that you said that I digged a bit and yeah, it's the same place and it's in Korea.



Edited at 2017-12-05 11:29 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

BITCH Reply

Thread

Link

Hm not too big on this. Sounds loud and overproduced. And their Japanese sounds very bad but I may be talking out my ass since I don't speak it. Reply

Thread

Link

you're not wrong. I speak Japanese and their accent does sound a bit off (compared to some of their previous Japanese releases). I kinda like the music though so I hope this gets rerelease in Korean version Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol I was just complaining about how I had trouble telling whether the song is good or baeksoo just sound amazing I'll go with the latter never been fond of their japanese releases Reply

Thread

Link

this sounds amazing and i'm ready for the full version ⚡💋 and their jpn album release!!! Reply

Thread

Link

I KNOW! I'm worried that this is the only version of the video they'll let us see bc in Japan they never release the full videos, I hope it's not the case. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i just discovered their music video/song Overdose the other day and wowowow how was that not an international hit tbh Reply

Thread

Link

They have soo many amazing songs that I wonder the same. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

maybe it'll grow on me Reply

Thread

Link

I hope Suho takes his pants off in the full version!



Also I'm low-key judging everyone who's saying that this is their best Japanese song...Tactix is crying Reply

Thread

Link







me when i finished watching it:





KINGS OF KPOP™ strike again! amazing, talented, totally unique! me when the mv dropped:me when i finished watching it:KINGS OF KPOP™ strike again! amazing, talented, totally unique! Reply

Thread

Link





And yasss @ dark-skinned plastic bae Kai slaying a cute choreo and serving rubber-faced visuals as always....



really tho, the work he had done has finally settled and I really hope they don't force him under the knife again. And D.O. hasn't had a cute haircut in YEARS! Enough is enough,







Edited at 2017-12-06 02:25 am (UTC) This shit kinda slaps...And yasss @ dark-skinned plastic bae Kai slaying a cute choreo and serving rubber-faced visuals as always....really tho, the work he had done has finally settled and I really hope they don't force him under the knife again. And D.O. hasn't had a cute haircut in YEARS! Enough is enough, #stopsabotagingDOshair2017 Reply

Thread

Link

But where is the video for The Eve?

Or where is Henry's English version in full so it can at least be played on Canadian radio?



Are they hitting Japan because their relationship with China is ~complicated? welp Reply

Thread

Link