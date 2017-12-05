xmas

David Oyelowo to present this years Nobel Peace Prize concert




The British actor has been announced as the presenter of the traditional concert honoring the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize. Confirmed acts this year include John Legend, Zara Larsson and Norwegian pop star Sigrid. This year's concert will take place and air live December 11th from Oslo's Telenor Arena.

This year's peace prize winner was ICAN, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear weapons. In protest at the winner the nuclear powers USA, the UK and France chose to not send their ambassador to the award ceremony.

