David Oyelowo to present this years Nobel Peace Prize concert
FANSTASTIC NEWS: David Oyelowo has been announced as the host of this year's @Nobel_Concert! ☮️ #PeaceIsLoud pic.twitter.com/n1HwWULTxG— Telenor Group (@TelenorGroup) December 5, 2017
The British actor has been announced as the presenter of the traditional concert honoring the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize. Confirmed acts this year include John Legend, Zara Larsson and Norwegian pop star Sigrid. This year's concert will take place and air live December 11th from Oslo's Telenor Arena.
This year's peace prize winner was ICAN, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear weapons. In protest at the winner the nuclear powers USA, the UK and France chose to not send their ambassador to the award ceremony.
Sources: 1, 2, 3
Sorry the news source is in Norwegian, use google translate if you want to read it?
[defending Benedict Cumberbatch after he caused outrage for using the term "colored actors" instead of "actors of color"] When you look at what he was actually saying, it's clear that he's a huge supporter of black performers. To attack him for a term, as opposed to what he was actually saying, I think is very disingenuous and is indicative of the age we live in where people are looking for soundbites as opposed to substance
Now , what, producing that Nina Simone biopic with Saldana and that makeup? nnnn no
FUCK YOU NORWAY.
Edited at 2017-12-05 10:57 pm (UTC)