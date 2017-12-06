hermione

Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer look like shit at another event



Undead zombies Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer, who are allegedly 23 and 20 years old, made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Fashion Awards in London. They're both wearing Coach.



charlie-heaton-natalia-dyer-fashion-awards-2017-03.jpg







source: 1, 2

is jancy your favorite couple on stranger things, ontd?
