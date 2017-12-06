Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer look like shit at another event

They look better here than they did in that photo yesterday, but better is a relative term. Reply

lmao, this Reply

mte Reply

this title has me cryin



also my fave stranger things couple is steve and his bat Reply

yes @ this steve/bat love!

omg sis i love your icon!! did you make it?

yaaas @ steve/bat!!

steve and his bat 4evr

Is she okay...

omg i'm so high and this comment coupled w/ the pic where she's like wistfully going D: is killing meeeee

lol me 2



I think it's OP's use of trailed off ellipses that marry up the question with the photo so well



I'm laughing so hard right now wtf Reply

what is with the expressions on her face? lol

she looks like her bangs are too long and she can't see for shit

Nancy looks so out of it...what is she looking at? :/

that dress is interesting in theory...



he looks like the disowned son of bill hader & ed furlong



Edited at 2017-12-05 09:52 pm (UTC)

this comment didn't get enough respect

This is so true

She has been VERY skinny since season 1. There's a scene where her naked back shows and it reminded me of old school internet thinspo. I guess it could be her body type, but it was concerning.

nah dude she has an ED. Someone on an ana site went to school with her and said she's always been really obsessive about food and would portion her lunches and eat basically nothing, never eat anything she didn't plan, etc. You can see it in her eyes, anyways, she has the ED look. I recognize it all too well :(

Yup same whenever I see someone going "don't just assume maybe she's naturally skinny" I'm like... this person obviously isn't familiar with how ed's work, honestly if you have/had one most of the time the signs are so clear. Also (at least in my experience) hardly anyone is naturally that thin tbh and from pics I've seen, she hasn't always been this tiny. Anyway I sympathize with her, this probably sounds like I'm projecting lmao but she has very expressive eyes and there's such a sad look to them... I relate and feel for her.



Ofc there's a chance I'm wrong about all of this, but if I had to make a guess, I'd say she probably has an ed of some sort.

She looks hungry tbh. And her skin is gorgeous, but has a bit of an unhealthy grey tone to it. I feel like they dress her in loose things at events like this to avoid speculation. I agree with the eyes, too. I've been there and I have a weird radar for eating disorders. There is definitely something not healthy going on. She doesn't *just* look thin, she looks starved.

hmm well I know a girl who has that „look" but eats like a horse. she could be naturally that skinny (I don't trust people on the internet) I hope she is

Edited at 2017-12-05 10:16 pm (UTC) its def not her body type

shes on coke

I actually gasped at that scene...that's nowhere near "naturally thin."

My husband and I saw this earlier and he thought it was Harry Styles and Taylor Swift. Now I can't unsee it.

i thought that was harry styles

but go in lol



but go in lol Reply

There is something very bizarre about his head/neck in relation to his body here....

mte, his head looks bigger than his body.

they both look sick

the title took me out

Besides looking like that can they afford a stylist? I mean they're young and rich enough to hire somebody at least like part time or via Skype.

a stylist did dress them and this is what they picked lmao.

according to her instagram, she does have a stylist lol. but he also does lea michele and kaley cuoco so i guess that explains a lot

Reply

Seems like they were stuck with Coach which is usually... a mess in terms of red carpet wear (also see: Selena Gomez)

Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer look like the Lifetime biopic versions of Harry Styles and Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/LuamwlIryR — Nicholas Hautman (@nickhautman) December 4, 2017



Reply

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles with fans pic.twitter.com/UsnKlMwEjI — rep🇵🇾 (@lightmeuptayIor) November 5, 2017





Edited at 2017-12-05 09:58 pm (UTC) the accuracy. they really are a bootleg haylor Reply

yeah, they the k-mart version.

trainspotting haylor tbh

omg lol

omfg

Lmfao I was looking for someone to comment this

all they needed was for her to be taller

they even have the same fucking style nnnnn

oh dear

i laughed

Cackling

i spAT MY DRINK OUT

omg

nnnn 😁😥

lmao

Ship these two off to college permanently, keep Steve in Hawkins

Don't know this man but it looks like he's trying to be ugly on purpose omg

