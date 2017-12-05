xmas

Some stellar looks from the British Fashion Awards 2017



FKA Twigs in Versace



Zendaya in Vivetta Ponti. Yes those are horses' heads



Erykah Badu wearing ONTD's very own shangman !!!



Rita wearing vintage Versace. How did they manage to get this recluse to show up??



Model Felicity Hayward in ASOS



Versailles actress and OP street style fave Anna Brewster in Mulberry



Jourdan Dunn serving



Selena Gomez wearing Coach



Natasha Poly in Dundas



OH MY GOD LEWIS HAMILTON YOU LOOK SO GOOD YOU'RE DOING MARVELLOUS SWEETIE



and finally model of the year Adwoa Aboah in Halpern!

