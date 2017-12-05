Some stellar looks from the British Fashion Awards 2017
FKA Twigs in Versace
Zendaya in Vivetta Ponti. Yes those are horses' heads
Erykah Badu wearing ONTD's very own shangman !!!
Rita wearing vintage Versace. How did they manage to get this recluse to show up??
Model Felicity Hayward in ASOS
Versailles actress and OP street style fave Anna Brewster in Mulberry
Jourdan Dunn serving
Selena Gomez wearing Coach
Natasha Poly in Dundas
OH MY GOD LEWIS HAMILTON YOU LOOK SO GOOD YOU'RE DOING MARVELLOUS SWEETIE
and finally model of the year Adwoa Aboah in Halpern!
Sources: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11
turns out she's 25
& she looks really good in that dress imo
so cool to be on a website for like 10 years and then BAM my work is in a post *______* THANKYOU ZAZIE :))))))))
this is rly some bucketlist shit!!
So fierce my word
which is not a compliment