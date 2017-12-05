Some stellar looks from the British Fashion Awards 2017

i thought adwoah aboah was like a 50 yr old veteran model



My fave dress is easily the most boring one (the vintage Versace). Fashionista I am not. Reply

lol same



& she looks really good in that dress imo Reply

dafuq is rita ora's body how can it be so perfect damn Reply

horse heads? really?

I must know nothing about fashion, because I think most of these people look like garbage. Reply

Same. I don't think I'm hip enough to appreciate these aesthetics. Reply

All these clothes are awful. Reply

fashion is in a real weird spot right now tbh Reply

IDK WHY, but I thought of Ashanti returning that bikini in rly poor condition Reply

Selena, sweety, maybe worry less about that teddy bear and worry more about those boots you stole from the dumpster outside of the Victoria and Albert museum. Reply

the separation between the POC and the white people...lol Reply

selena looks like shit Reply

Slay me FKA!! Reply

mte I need new music from ha Reply

come thru fka titties Reply

except maybe 3, the rest look like shit. and that last one is model of the year?? how? Reply

i can't tell if i like the green part on that Natasha's dress. Reply

Can someone please take Selena Gomez away from Petra Collins and destroy the weird vintage little house on the prairie/picnic at hanging rock aesthetic Reply

so cool to be on a website for like 10 years and then BAM my work is in a post *______* THANKYOU ZAZIE :))))))))



this is rly some bucketlist shit!!



EEEEYYYYYYYYso cool to be on a website for like 10 years and then BAM my work is in a post *______* THANKYOU ZAZIE :))))))))this is rly some bucketlist shit!! Reply

The coat is amazing! Reply

thank you! <3 <3 :) Reply

💜💜

So fierce my word Reply

good job bb Reply

Again, congratulations! You linked to your collection in the last post, and I just wanna say that I vibe so hard with your "I hate this minimalist/clean, crisp white shit that's everywhere" thesis. Reply

Whaaaaat?! Congratulations dude that's amazing! Reply

damn sis work! congratulations!! Reply

