Courtney Stodden Launches Subscription Site + Sips Wine In Sad Selfie

How is she only 23??!?!?! Reply

Right? Feels like it was only yesterday that I was creeped the fuck out by her being 15-16. Reply

I'm creeped out that we've been the same age this whole time. Reply

has she left doug? thank god Reply

she always makes me so sad. watching her and her mom on the mother/daughter experiment was brutal. what a toxic person :( Reply

ONTD made me really start rooting for her. I hope she gets to a healthier mental state Reply

at least her boobs aren't purple anymore??



at least her boobs aren't purple anymore??

Her face looks different and I can't tell why. Reply

Nose job, lips Reply

I feel like her lips used to look worse though. IDK maybe I'm used to seeing her with those heavy false lashes/eye makeup (not that this eye makeup is light). Reply

got that marilyn monroe nosejob Reply

I'm seeing Kesha in the second photo.... Reply

Trisha Paytas in the third for me Reply

Her life makes me sad because she's obviously very lonely and prob doesn't have a great support system. Reply

She's started hanging with Shauna Sand who is old enough to be her mother and Court is estranged from her own mom all which isn't good Reply

Her mom sold her to Doug, though, so fuck her. Reply

oh man hanging with Shauna Sand, honey, you're 23!!!! Reply

She looks like Brooke Hogan now Reply

She hasn't been the same since the miscarriage :( Reply

And I thought she'd have more followers for some reason. Reply

Has been publicly dealing with emotional issues stemming from being a teen bride, shitty estranged parents, her miscarriage last year and divorce from her slug-faced ancient ex-husband, former actor Doug Hutchinson



Yeah, I think she deserves to do whatever the fuck she wants to get over all of that, tbh. For... maybe the rest of her life.



Edited at 2017-12-05 09:45 pm (UTC) Reply

Do you honestly think stuff like this helps people get over trauma? Reply

Well, she's clearly not dealing with her traumas in the healthiest of ways. What she deserves is a better support system and to be surrounded by people who have her best interests at heart. But sadly she doesn't have any of that.



Edited at 2017-12-05 10:18 pm (UTC) Reply

to be washed up at 23, my goodness. she never had a chance with that mom, I hope she gets help soon. Reply

Poor lady hope she gets help Reply

