Look What You Made Me Cook: Tiffany Haddish on What It's Like Having Dinner at Taylor Swift's
• Occasional singer and future Top Chef contestant Taylor Swift invited Tiffany Haddish over for dinner after the two appeared together on Saturday Night Live.
• Haddish told Swift that if they did hang out together, Swift would have to cook barbecued chicken, potato salad, and brisket. Haddish would bring the collard greens because she had her own garden.
• “When I get over there, she’s got all this food. It was so good. First off, Taylor can cook. She can cook. Like the chicken was bomb. And she made cornbread — bomb! So good.” [Which catering company did the good sis order from? 🤔]
• Swift told Tiffany that she "goes to all these places but the greens are never good." But she absolutely loved her collard greens.
Padma: Taylor, please pack up your knives and go.
ONTD, did you try the chicken and did you think it was lovely?
Can you cook?
Source
"Truth" and "TiO" are the best <3
It really is such a good album.
Good soundtrack, OP 👌
Southern states or nothing. Imo.
this tone deaf hooker probably is probably servicing "Delicate" to urban radio as we speak
My soul food has never been worse, so
You must Yelp me for me...
We can't make
Any reservations now, can we, babe?
But we can have some brie 🧀...
idk.... have you heard her singing?
She also introduced Cardi B to Barbra Streisand (if they ever collab Tiffany is where it started).
I am a good cook but being in catering ruined it for me, my boyfriend is a fantastic cook so I just sit back and get fat
The LipstickAlley post about this was funny.
And the contestants are awful.
Thank god for potatoes tbh, those are next to impossible to do wrong.