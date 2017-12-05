Angelina Jolie Describes Problems in Her Relationship with Brad Pitt in a New Interview
In an interview with The Hollywood reporter, Angelina opened up about working with Brad Pitt on By the Sea.
She says that she thought that working with Brad Pitt would save their marriage
"We had met working together and we worked together well...I wanted us to do some serious work together...I thought it would be a good way for us to communicate." "In some ways it was, and in some ways we learned some things. But there was a heaviness probably during that situation that carried on and it wasn't because of the film. It was something that we were dealing...things happen for different reasons, and things…why did I write that exact piece? Why did we feel that way when we made it? I'm not sure."
source
It's a pretty sad attempt considering Justin Theroux left his non-famous makeup artist gf for Jen (so much for 'karma') and Brad and Angelina split up over his alcoholism and violence against one of their kids, not cheating.
this bitch wasnt woman enough to keep Brad interested, Angie actually DUMPED him.
Also lol @ angelina being private. Shes just super calculating (which i think is an art in itself)
it was in a podcast interview and the were looking into her filmography , they asked about by the sea/brad and she replied. she talked about some of her exes, brad included but (
in the context of the movies they were.
not only his character but hers too
obviously something was wrong but if it was therapeutic then good for her
Cosmo I see what you're doing with your clickity bait
but looking at replies here, they definitely accomplished their purpose
going by the headlines , you would say so but in the context :
while it looks like she just dropped his name, it was not like that.
it was in a podcast interview and the were looking into her filmography , they asked about by the sea/brad and she replied. she talked about some of her exes, brad included but in the context of the movies they were in.