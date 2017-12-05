Angelina Jolie Describes Problems in Her Relationship with Brad Pitt in a New Interview




In an interview with The Hollywood reporter, Angelina opened up about working with Brad Pitt on By the Sea.

She says that she thought that working with Brad Pitt would save their marriage

"We had met working together and we worked together well...I wanted us to do some serious work together...I thought it would be a good way for us to communicate." "In some ways it was, and in some ways we learned some things. But there was a heaviness probably during that situation that carried on and it wasn't because of the film. It was something that we were dealing...things happen for different reasons, and things…why did I write that exact piece? Why did we feel that way when we made it? I'm not sure."

