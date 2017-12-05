Katie Holmes supports her longtime boyfriend Jamie Foxx at the opening of his store in NYC

In the movie they make about Katie's daring escape from her marriage, Jamie Foxx will at some point punch a deranged Tom Cruise in the face.



I'm saying they'll probably make a movie about her escape from Tom Cruise someday, because it's a fantastic story, but they'll inevitably sensationalize it. And probably whitewash it, too, because that's what Hollywood does.

She was so cute (miss her old button nose) in Disturbing Behavior and I thought she had potential in The Gift even with the minimal screentime. It's a shame she let Tom Cruise derail her career by marrying that freak. Hope she is really happy now.

She's a goddess in that movie. I love horror movies.

Teen me stanned the fuck out of Stokely



And Sarah in her unnatural wig

I love that era of mid 90s-early 00s good/bad teenage horror movies. Teaching Mrs. Tingle, The Faculty, The Craft, Cherry Falls....Teen me stanned the fuck out of Stokely

And Sarah in her unnatural wig

Dat 90's/early 00's midriff

She is so great in the right roles, e.g. the ones you mentioned and Pieces of April. I also loved her on Dawson's, IDGAF.

omg I loved her in teaching mrs tingle haha

She was great in a lot of teen movies back then.

i love that film. personally i always liked disturbing behavior and the faculty more than the craft.

She looks very happy now. Her whole demeanor seems very relaxed. I'm happy for her after all the shit she's been through she deserves it.

Yes! Support your boyfriend's shilling of these Amazon replica sunglasses.



I do like them as a couple tho.

I love this couple and I don't know why. I'm glad that she found love and an interesting man.

same! we know nothing about them as a couple and yet i ship it so much?

wait, they're a couple?

where the fuck have you been? they've been lowkey together for a long time now.

under a rock apparently lmao

They've been together for about four years.

lmao, this was me too, I had no idea and I come here almost daily.

It's alright. Every time there's a post. There's at least three people who had no idea about this even though it's been going on for years.

You can find those sunglasses for 5 bucks at sunglassspot.com





got some knockoff Dior for 10 😎😎

i love sunglassspot.com!

Me too! Though I need prescription sunglasses so I can't really buy from there ☹️

Taking my broke ass there immediately

Mueller needs to hire Katie and her dad - they'd destroy Trump!

I'm so happy for her ❤

Happy for her that they can be public now

I keep forgetting that they're together.

I love the way he dresses most of the time so I can see why he'd open a store.

She looked so gorgeous at this event. Lova ha forever, be happy my queen.

Same <3 I want every happiness for her :)

i have no real investment, but all the same, i'm glad they're still together.

I strongly dislike how he gets a pass for supporting the pardon of a murderer (Stanley Tookie Williams)

and supporting a rapist (chris brown). she should find someone else.

That's right ugh!

...chris brown raped someone?!?!

The death penalty is inhumane

