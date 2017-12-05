Russia has been banned from the Winter Olympics
IOC suspends Russian NOC and creates a path for clean individual athletes to compete in @PyeongChang2018 under the Olympic Flag https://t.co/bKA9rpbd3y— IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) December 5, 2017
The IOC has decided to suspend the Russian Olympic Committee from the upcoming Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang due to their manipulation of the anti-doping lab in Sochi. They said they didn't have the information or time to take this kind of action before Rio.
Individual athletes who are considered qualified by their sport's governing body will be able to compete if they pass drug testing as an "Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR)" under the Olympic flag and Olympic anthem.
Source 1 | Source 2
Do you think Cheeto will pull the US out of the Olympics in sympathy with his bff ONTD?
"Putin is a good leader and a good friend, he doesn't deserve this. During the election he gave me 10k more lie-telling internet commentators for free. Stand-up guy!!! covfefe"
We need to start being like "nahhh, I don't think Trump is SMART enough to collude with Russia!" It'll come right out!
i feel bad for the athletes from other countries who might have been cheated out of medals due to this; getting assigned new medal placements retroactively isn't remotely the same thing.
Watch what you say about the Motherland, OP. Rememba, you're on a Russian website.
Trump and his entire admin needs some type outfit like this.