Russia has been banned from the Winter Olympics

Lol perfect Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hahahahaha A+ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

comment of the year omfg. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMFAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jfc I forgot about this nightmare Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao /end post Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WHAT IS THIS NIGHTMARE FUEL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's from the closing ceremonies of the sochi olympics



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the ballet scene of that ceremony was so beautiful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well, that's terrifying. It reminds me a little of the nightmare scene in the original Winnie the Pooh movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omfg that single tear BAHAHAH Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mood Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol this throwback rn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo well-played Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this brilliance. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao omg this was iconic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol ilu. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO the creepy ass bears Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmfaoooo PERFECT, SIS!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

hahahaha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

perfection Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Putin's overall lack of fucks is so alarming as a leader of a nation. Reply

Thread

Link

idk, I think Trump has him beaten. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was thinking about this today. Russia has just decided they can slip and squirm around every rule and law they disagree with, whether it be doping for the Olympic games or meddling in another country's election. It's pretty nice to seem them facing SOME consequences. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't mean to come to Russia's defense honestly. But the 'meddling in another country's election' always rubs me the wrong way because US is a MASTER meddler. We have fucked up so many things for other nations. The fact that majority of Americans won't even admit to this fact is really sad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IRL Bond villain. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The YOI!fans on my twitter are in tears and crying outrage... Reply

Thread

Link

ugh they fucking would Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yoi? like yuri on ice? why in the fuck are anime fans up in their feelings about russian doping? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Because Evegenia is a huge YOI fan and Victuuri shipper, I guess. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

& because some yoi fans have started to watch fs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Some of their faves might still get a pass! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know why I am surprised. Wow. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is gonna set Trump off, he’s gonna spout off he won’t be able to help himself - during Sochi he was like a fucking Putin surrogate on Fox News talking about how Russia doesn’t get a fair shake. Reply

Thread

Link

Fingers crossed he tweets something completely incriminating.



"Putin is a good leader and a good friend, he doesn't deserve this. During the election he gave me 10k more lie-telling internet commentators for free. Stand-up guy!!! covfefe" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm cackling Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lolol I feel like if/when Trump ever goes to prison, it will be because he slipped up on Twitter.



We need to start being like "nahhh, I don't think Trump is SMART enough to collude with Russia!" It'll come right out! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Putin khuilo Reply

Thread

Link

Nnnnnnnnnnnnnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you disagree? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol shit



i feel bad for the athletes from other countries who might have been cheated out of medals due to this; getting assigned new medal placements retroactively isn't remotely the same thing. Reply

Thread

Link

paul manafort will be very upset over this (still lol'ing over that story my god this guy is so damn dumb) Reply

Thread

Link

Damn, it feels like the Cold War around here.



Watch what you say about the Motherland, OP. Rememba, you're on a Russian website. Reply

Thread

Link

LOL yeah I thought about that after the fact. Oop. :-x Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL i thought this too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was also reading via NBC that Russian athletes invited to compete at the 2018 Winter Olympics will wear uniforms bearing the name “Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR)



Trump and his entire admin needs some type outfit like this. Reply

Thread

Link

Here go hell come Reply

Thread

Link

Putin is gonna be pissssssed. Reply

Thread

Link

luv your icon! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As long as this means yu-na kim will get a gold metal Reply

Thread

Link

one report i read said that adelina had been cleared, so unfortunately doesn't look like that's gonna happen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

*PS I know it’s medal Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that was dirty judging. Adelina did way better than the Russbot, but she was bronze at best. ps: yay Carolina! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fingers crossed!!! she was robbed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ill never forget right after this whole mess...seeing a drag show at le queen (now closed drag bar in Seoul)..and some white guy walked out in the middle of a queen's song..and she says "idgaf as long as he not russian" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow thanks for reminding me how salty I was over the queen getting robbed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

pretty sure shes retired Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

oh perf another topic for the Putinbot hot takes during xmas dinner Reply

Thread

Link

I think we all should have a fuck Putin (or Putin khuilo) icon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Putin is gonna leak some crazy shit because of this. Reply

Thread

Link

PISS TAPE PISS TAPE PISS TAPE PISS TAPE PISS TAPE PISS TAPE PISS TAPE PISS TAPE PISS TAPE PISS TAPE PISS TAPE PISS TAPE PISS TAPE PISS TAPE PISS TAPE PISS TAPE PISS TAPE PISS TAPE PISS TAPE PISS TAPE PISS TAPE PISS TAPE PISS TAPE PISS TAPE PISS TAPE PISS TAPE PISS TAPE PISS TAPE PISS TAPE PISS TAPE PISS TAPE PISS TAPE PISS TAPE PISS TAPE PISS TAPE PISS TAPE PISS TAPE PISS TAPE PISS TAPE PISS TAPE PISS TAPE PISS TAPE PISS TAPE PISS TAPE PISS TAPE PISS TAPE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol. I was thinking like other countries being involved in doping too. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Russian Olympic Ban Trickles Down to a Pissed Off Putin Leaking Trump Piss Tape Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i think he's not leaking shit this time. maybe try another hole? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’ll lol if this starts WW3 Reply

Thread

Link