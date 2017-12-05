Russia has been banned from the Winter Olympics




The IOC has decided to suspend the Russian Olympic Committee from the upcoming Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang due to their manipulation of the anti-doping lab in Sochi. They said they didn't have the information or time to take this kind of action before Rio.

Individual athletes who are considered qualified by their sport's governing body will be able to compete if they pass drug testing as an "Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR)" under the Olympic flag and Olympic anthem.

Do you think Cheeto will pull the US out of the Olympics in sympathy with his bff ONTD?

